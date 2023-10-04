Suspect arrested for murder of Sudanese national

A suspect was arrested for the murder of a Sudanese national on Wednesday, Israel Police said.

Officers raided the Tel Aviv home of the 37-year-old foreign citizen on Tuesday and brought him in for questioning.

"We are in a series of events that require us to invest a lot of effort and resources. This operation emphasizes the determination and effort of police officers to bring criminals to justice and strengthen the public's sense of security in Tel Aviv," said the district commander. "We will not let up, and we will turn every stone until we deal with perpetrators as we did in this incident."

The 33-year-old Sudanese man was fatally shot on Saturday in what police suspected was drug-related conflict with local criminals. Alleged video of the incident circulating online shows a Wolt deliveryman calmly walking up to a group of people, pulling out a pistol, and shooting at them from close range.

The incident occurred amid rising violent crime among illegal immigrants and asylum seekers.

Waves of violence amongst asylum seekers in Israel

One Eritrean 30-year-old citizen was killed and 11 more were injured in a deadly fight in Netanya on Saturday night. Police had to fire shots into the air to disperse the participants of the brawl. Four people were arrested.

Ten more Eritreans were arrested earlier on Saturday, according to police caught planning to attack other fellow countrymen.

On Friday fifteen foreign nationals were arrested by police for involvement in a knife brawl in which 10 Eritrean citizens were injured.

Two men, a 40-year-old and a 20-year-old, were seriously injured, while three others were left in moderate condition.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.