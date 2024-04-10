It is time to integrate African asylum seekers into Israeli society - opinion

A couple of months ago, with sounds of explosions all around, a group of Eritrean refugees spread food out on the massive tables. They were preparing the meal they had bought and prepared for soldiers near Be’eri, as a concrete manifestation of their solidarity with Israel.

For them, as for all Israelis, October 7 changed the reality: African refugees were murdered and kidnapped by Hamas, evacuated from the South, and volunteer with the evacuees and in agriculture. Just as the refugee community expresses its solidarity, it is time that the government of Israel also embrace this step towards integration.

Over the years, my attitude – as that of many in the field – has altered. Initially, like so many, my concern was refugee protection. The aim was to prevent the repatriation of Africans in Israel to their countries of origin. All efforts were directed at seeking refugee status individually or, at the very least, group protection. I would assist individuals with applications and even attend the arduous and futile interview processes.

Those early years also witnessed a long struggle over asylum-seeker detention, when so many were detained at Holot. Holot was closed by order of the High Court of Justice, but a solution was not proposed by the government, leaving the issue to fester and be manipulated for political gain. And yet, there is an obvious solution, made manifest by the African community in the weeks following October 7: integration.

Hard workers

Having spent several years experiencing firsthand the Israeli hospital system, I recall encountering members of the African community working in hospitals – one specifically wheeled me to necessary neurological tests. He was from Asmara, surprised that an Israeli took interest in him as he showed concern for my health. And then, so often, I would wander around South Tel Aviv and hear behind me children speaking Hebrew just as my children do. An Eritrean Women's Empowerment Group. (credit: ALEF)

I would turn around, surprised to see that these Israelis were the children of African asylum seekers. Many Africans are now a fixture in places of work – accepted as part and parcel of life in Israel: ARDC, where I am a Board member, facilitates their integration into different sectors including health and technology.

To all intents and purposes, Africans are now an integral part of life here, so why not turn integral into integration? Why should the Israeli African kids that I hear speaking perfect Hebrew not become an essential part of being Israeli, given the opportunity to do national service (civil or military), study in higher education, and become residents with full rights and even citizenship?

It is evident to all, that Israel now has far more significant, existential problems to deal with than searching for unnatural solutions to the African refugee issue. Indeed, common sense dictates that it’s time to start seeing the Africans amongst us as the hardest working people we have.

With so many of their younger members being absorbed into Israeli culture and language, now is the right time for Israel to do the right thing – that right thing being the integration of the remaining African community in Israel.

The writer has been an activist on refugee issues for over 15 years and is currently a member of the Board of Directors of The African Refugee Development Center. ARDC works to advance opportunities for refugees and people seeking asylum in Israel.