The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Britain arrests man suspected of organizing Mediterranean migrant crossings

The NCA said it believed the man was working with people smuggling networks in North Africa to organize boats for migrants.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 13:37
An overcrowded dinghy with migrants from different African countries is seen during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS)
An overcrowded dinghy with migrants from different African countries is seen during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea September 21, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Thursday it had arrested an Egyptian man suspected of coordinating the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Italy.

The NCA said it believed the 40-year-old man, detained in London on Wednesday, was working with people smuggling networks in North Africa to organize boats for migrants and then communicating with criminal associates during the crossings.

"We suspect this man has been running his operation from the UK, and masterminding the smuggling of thousands of migrants," Darren Barr, Senior Investigating Officer at the NCA, said in a statement.

"The type of boats organized crime groups use for crossings are death traps ... We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas."

The NCA, which has been working with Italian Guardia di Finanza as part of the investigation, cited a crossing in October last year where more than 640 migrants were rescued by the Italian authorities after they attempted to cross in a wooden boat from Libya.

A RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 returns to the ship after rescuing twelve migrants from a wooden boat in international waters north of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2021. (credit: DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/REUTERS) A RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 returns to the ship after rescuing twelve migrants from a wooden boat in international waters north of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 2, 2021. (credit: DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI/REUTERS)

Another in December saw 265 migrants rescued by the Italian coastguard from a 20-meter fishing boat found adrift in the Mediterranean after leaving Libya, the NCA said, while in April two search and rescue operations that followed distress calls to the coastguard found more than 600 migrants on each boat.



Tags Egypt migrants african migrants north africa africa Britain arrest
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by