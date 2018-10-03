amos yadlin

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman will discuss Israel's security challenges on the second day of the 2018 INSS conference.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Retaliation "created significant deterrence," says former Military Intelligence Amos Yadlin.
By HERB KEINON
Former MI chief says Hamas might not want to admit to Muhammad Deif's death, concerned about the impact this would have on their fighters' morale.
The most intriguing element of the composition are the 10 dancers, wrapped in colorful hand-knitted and sculptured outfits,
By ORA BRAFMAN
Local choreographers share their approach, practices and gripes at the Suzanne Dellal Center.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
One of the often overlooked aspects of buying an apartment anywhere in the world, but especially in historical areas where properties can be 50 years old or more, is the engineer’s inspection.
By RAPHI BLOCH
Former MI chief Yadlin says potential US strike on Syria will deter those contemplating use of unconventional weapons against Israel; argues it is vital for Israel that "Tehran-Damascus-Hezbollah axis" not win in Syria.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Yadlin, former military intelligence chief speaks to the 'Post' about Israel's security situation.
INSS director to 'Washington Post': Israel will act on transfers from Syria to Lebanon; cautions each strike raises escalation risk.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Former IDF chief of staff says Israel must keep military option on table for Iran, cannot cut defense budget.
By YAAKOV KATZ
After stepping down as head of Military Intelligence, Yadlin joined the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Amos Yadlin says Israeli 'Plan B' to failed peace talks should be "coordinated unilateral withdrawal" from West Bank from "a position of strength" on its own terms.
Turki bin Faisal Al Saud calls Yadlin's invite an appeal to emotion that distracts from issue of reaching peace based on Arab Peace Initiative.
By JTA
Former MI chief warns of "diplomatic intifada" and describes fallback plan for Israel in the event of talks with PA failing.
Israel’s decision to partner with Cyprus on gas exploration could further strain tense relations, expert tells 'Post'.
By SHARON UDASIN
Former Pentagon official Kahl: Iran's response to Israeli attack would be far-reaching, include rockets on US embassies.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Despite Damascus unrest, former head of IDF intelligence notes there might be change for the better in Syria, as well as other Arab countries.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
Former head of military intelligence says Iran is still greatest existential threat to Israel; regime change could be positive.
Wikileaks: Former MI chief tried to convince Congressman of danger posed by Islamic Regime's nuclear aspirations.
"Move will hurt quality of life for all of us: in housing, in transportation, in energy, in agriculture, in forests, in open spaces and in nature reserves," SPNI says.
With the Iranian nuclear program in full steam, the IDF may face its greatest challenge yet, but will Ashkenazi be there to lead it?
Ashkenazi took charge of a bruised army three years ago, and is seen to have restored its deterrent capability. With the Iranian nuclear program in full steam, the IDF may face its greatest challenge yet, but will Ashkenazi be there to lead it?
“The last 50 days [of Operation Protective Edge] have changed us all, and you could see it at Contact Point: almost 5,000 people came, but the atmosphere was one of reserve, of restraint.”
By PEGGY CIDOR
FM describes as "kangaroo court" Ankara's trial in absentia of IDF officers involved in 2010 'Mavi Marmara' killing of 9 Turks.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB, TOVAH LAZAROFF, REUTERS
By JPOST.COM STAFF, TOVAH LAZAROFF AND REUTERS
Ashkenazi, other former army commanders put on trial for the death of 9 Turks on the ship; foreign ministry: This is a "show trial."
By REUTERS
US State Dept. documents say Erdogan has "little understanding of politics beyond Ankara"; Saudis on Iran: "Cut off the head of the snake."
By HERB KEINON AND YAAKOV KATZ
Diplomatic cables show Israeli focus on Iran since 2005, advocating regime change; officials try to maintain Israel's "qualitative military edge" in the ME.
Home Front Command to meet Chinese officials
INSS chief credits Netanyahu with improvements on previous proposal draft, calls on gov't to stop talking to US through media.
Amos Yadlin warns Iran is pursuing parallel track to a nuclear bomb, a feat that may be feasible without being detected.
The timetable for the planned start-up of the Arak heavy-weather research facility is being closely watched by Israel and the West.
Former MI chief Yadlin says Iran hasn't backtracked on enrichment, unlike previous assessments by top Israeli and int'l figures.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Yadlin: Not time for military action on Iran; must first implement diplomatic, economic measures; any attack on Iran would only render 5-year delay of acquisition of bomb.
By SAM SOKOL AND Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN, JERUSALEM POST CORRE
Former military intelligence head: Tehran needs to make decision about nuclear program following Iranian presidential elections.
Iranian president voices aspirations to visit Gaza, Jerusalem; ex-Intelligence chief says diplomatic solution better than military.
Ex-Intelligence chief says diplomatic solution better than military, adds Syria's weakened state benefits Israel's strategic standing.
Former head of IDF intelligence presents INSS strategic assessment for 2013, says Tehran has yet to reach point of no return and urges Israel to pursue diplomacy; calls to deepen US-Israel strategic cooperation.
Former MI head asks US president to publicly display US commitment to stopping Iran's nuclear program.
Former MI head takes shot at Dagan, Diskin: "When we're regular citizens, we shouldn't come out with explosive statements.”
The Labor Party holds its first-ever Ideological Conference with over 1,000 members in attendance.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Former IDF intel chief Yadlin writes in 'NY Times' that if Obama doesn't reassure Israel he'll stop Iran, Israel might.
Ex-IDF intel chief Yadlin says once Tehran makes decision to build a nuclear bomb it'll take 12-18 months.
Outgoing Military Intelligence head Yadlin says current quiet should not lull Israel into complacency, adds that Iran is number one threat.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND HERB KEINON
Changing of guard at IDF, Mossad, Shin Bet and Military Intelligence to come all at once, at a particularly sensitive juncture.
UN head hears of Iran smuggling routes, Hizbullah rearmament; meets Peres.
Joint List spokesman compares ISIS to Zionism; Zionist Union candidate boycotts panel due to participation of Kahanist Knesset candidate Baruch Marzel.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
"We must develop a parallel agreement in which we, along with the Americans, establish a course of action to be taken if the Iranians violate the agreement and return to the nuclear threshold."
Zionist Union's candidate for defense tells 'Post' Election Arena that Netanyahu's Congress address is counterproductive.
Mofaz rejected, Yadlin won’t be Knesset candidate either.
Mofaz turns down Labor offer; Yadlin to be party's candidate for defense minister.
Israel wants $4b. to $4.5b. in aid in a new agreement to replace the current memorandum of understanding, or MOU, which expires in 2018.
Yadlin told Channel 2 that he arrived in London this past Tuesday as part of a delegation that included a number of retired defense officials.
Israel's security leaders gather at the INSS to discuss the Iran question.
By CAMERON S. BROWN
Former prime minister Saad Hariri, who leads the Future Movement, is aligned regionally with Saudi Arabia against the Iran-Hezbollah-Syria axis.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Petraeus says that while Americans are wary of military interventions abroad, US is willing to use force to protect its interests.
By BEN HARTMAN
Former military intelligence chief predicts Egypt's homogenous population that supports the army will prevent civil war.
New York conference to feature panel talks on 2-state solution, security threats facing Israel, energy.
By MICHAEL WILNER JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Former IDF intelligence chief says "potential exists for regional development without Israeli intervention."
International community has given Assad a ‘license to kill,’ says former head of IDF intel Yadlin.
By OREN KESSLER
“This is their ideology, what they believe in, their resistance,” the former military intelligence head said.
Working together is the only ray of hope that Jews and Arabs can truly live and prosper together.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
War is hell, and everyone should realize that we are in a hell of a war!
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Like almost all Israelis, I want my children and grandchildren to marry Jews. The establishment of independent conversion courts is one way to help make that happen.
By CHUCK DAVIDSON
To the families, I offer my open support, prayers and sympathy. If that makes me part of a conspiracy, so be it. Rather that than to be part of a conspiracy of silence.
By LIAT COLLINS
Behind it are deep and elusive ideas relating to the mitzvot that seem logical to you, and even more so in regard to the ones that do not.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Israel faces a tough reality, both because of the technological revolution and due to our unique circumstances.
By NACHMAN SHAI
The police personnel involved should be charged with criminal negligence. In the general handling crime and many other situations, police should be taught the importance and responsibility that their job entails.
If these barbarians have the capacity to behave so cruelly toward their own kinsmen, one can only shudder at what they would do to Jews if they had the opportunity.
By ISI LEIBLER
The perception still exists that a bike is a just plaything, useful for no more than a whimsical weekend ride.
By RAFFI WINEBURG
Israeli governments should adopt the strategic thinking of the employment of Arabs in general, and Arab women in particular.
By ISLAM HAJ YAHYA
I wholly agree with Fouad Twal, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, who claims that the “price-tag” activists are poisoning the air in Jerusalem.
The president of the state need not be directly involved in the deliberations, but he or she must believe this function to be important enough to warrant serious effort and investment of time.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
I have been proud to work with the Feuerstein Institute, which was founded by Professor Feuerstein, on a program which advocates for and counsels young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities toward marriage.
By JAY RUDERMAN
By RUTH CORMAN
This is the legacy of the greatest genocide history has ever known. To be humane and never forget.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Will the ‘Third Generation’ carry forward the story of the Shoah?
By JUDY MONTAGU
The improved transportation links will strengthen the image of the country as being no more than a single small city state, with everything focused on Tel Aviv.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Had the Arabs accepted the UN partition plan, there would have been no war and no refugees.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Convincing the Iranians that they face military action if they continue to march toward nuclear weapons capability actually increases the chances that diplomacy will work.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While we cannot promise clear-cut conclusions, we can promise a stimulating and well-informed discussion of the issues.