03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“I had horrible ideas about [Jews] before I joined this group,” said one Palestinian participant who now counts Jews among his friends.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Pool-goers say if rockets start hitting Israel again, they will stop coming to the pool.
By SHARON UDASIN
Royal commission finds "marked absence of supportive leadership” at two Orthodox institutions.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Depuis 20 ans, l’ONG Save a Child’s Heart soigne des enfants venus des pays les moins avancés, dont certains n’entretiennent aucune relation avec Israël
By PAUL ALSTER
L’épopée médicale hiérosolomytaine est intimement liée aux questions de religion, de foi et de miracles. Visite guidée.
By Nicole Perez
80 Israeli youngsters suffer from the rare genetic disease.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Children who suffer must be treated early to prevent chronic illness, says expert
The Post’s original idea, not yet implemented, was to require a sticker to be affixed in the car in order to renew one’s vehicle license.
The council, which will report to the education minister, is responsible for developing a plan for the treatment of preschool children.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
Beterem CEO Orly Silbinger worries that the numbers will rise as the numbers are likely to increase when children are at home and outside on their own.
Aides for babies and toddlers in caregiving frameworks are not the answer to protecting them from anaphylactic shock.
Hoverboards pose a true danger to children, who often opt to not wear helmets when riding them.
Accidental childhood fatalities rise to 117 in 2016.
Babies with SCID, who used to die or be kept for years in “bubbles” because they lacked any immune system to protect them, undergo bone marrow transplants and are cured of the condition.
The past two months have seen five children die after being forgotten in the car in the intense summer heat.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
As sports drinks became less popular, they were “repackaged” and “rebranded” by manufacturers.
“Raise their wages rather than waiting for strikes and struggles,” says committee chairwoman.
Make sure your child is drinking sufficient water.
By RX FOR READERS/JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center has just opened its Wilf Children’s Hospital that offers facilities to calm and captivate young patients.
The prevalence of premature births was twice as high during Cast Lead as during quieter periods.
Association of Rape Crisis Centers calls on general public to donate to fundraising campaign to combat phenomenon
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Prolonging formula bottle feeding isn’t physically harmful, but good dietary habits start early and well balanced meals are key
Waze, the Google-owned traffic-fighting navigation app, recently introduced a new safety feature for parents to ensure that they don't leave a sleeping child or pet in the car on a hot day.
By NIV ELIS
“Unbelievably, many parents end up simply not going out alone as couples for months at a time, just because they haven’t found a babysitter they can trust their kids with.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Tapping into two issues affecting the hospital experience of young parents: the quality of care for the mother and newborn, and patients’ rights.
By HANNAH KATSMAN
“It’s no longer enough for women to be everywhere, but they have to be the best at it. And it’s not just working and mothering – They are told they should be able to juggle everything easily."
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
By covering up for our dysfunctional teen or young adult, we are postponing their recovery; Once the elephant is revealed, the healing can begin.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
The two debating sides did not agree on whether each parent’s financial situation, and who primarily took care of the children in the previous two years, should be taken into account.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"Nothing is more precious than our children."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Doctors have said that more families were inspired to procreate as they were kept indoors due to the especially rainy winter last year.
“Increasing the supply of daycare centers is a significant tool to reduce the cost of living for parents which is one of the issues that I am leading,” Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz said in a statement on Monday.
By SARAH LEVI
At the end of the procedure, the tumor, which turned out to be completely benign, was cut out and the operation was successful.
By JUDY SIEGEL
The Education Ministry, Finance Ministry, Union of Local Authorities and others joined forces to advance a bill to regulate after school programs in Israel.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The family from Hebron had been in a head-on collision with a bus in the West Bank, killing the baby’s father and leaving his mother with a serious head injury.
By JTA
The committee called for increased cooperation between all relevant public services – including, health, education, welfare and police – in order to grant full access to information about a child at
"We are striving to create the first-ever research and treatment center for maltreated kids."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Uri and Tamar most popular baby names among Israeli Jews.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The 2-1 ruling to acquit former businessman Nissim Haddad who had been convicted of molesting the 18-month-old child of his ex-girlfriend.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
In previous years, the causes of death included suspected suicide, poisoning, swallowing foreign objects, falls and other mishaps.
With open adoptions, biological parents get to maintain some level of periodic contact with their child even as the adoptive parents serve as the child’s primary family.
According to their figures, there have been at least 381 cases involving 428 children left in cars in Israel since 2008. Of those, 28 have died.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Four babies and toddlers have died this summer after being left in vehicles.
Leading organizations announced that registration for the upcoming year would re-open on Tuesday.
The bill, proposed by MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu), would provide oversight for lunches given to some 150,000 children.
Several studies have shown that approximately 1 in 5 children in Israel have suffered from some form of sexual abuse.
By JEREMY SHARON
Bill has support from all parties in the Knesset.
MKs, experts call for social changes to be taken into consideration regarding divorce refusal.
Initiative launched to reduce violence against children.
State Comptroller report shows need for more staff in kindergartens, more oversight over high school reforms.
A deficiency in vitamin K can lead to uncontrolled hemorrhaging in various parts of the body.
Leading Israeli figures, including supermodel Bar Refaeli alongside members of Knesset and local celebrities signed on to the campaign to help raise awareness for children with autism.
53% of children in study reported being victim to some form of violence.
Police found the crying, distraught girl in a grove outside Beit Shemesh, authorities says after gag order lifted on case.
By BEN HARTMAN
Assembling a cast of middle-school-aged children is the main element that sets Shani Granot and Nevo Romano’s new work apart in this week’s Curtain Up Festival.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
The parents had claimed that the twin died of a rare genetic disease but the court ruled that the twins suffered from internal injuries caused by shaking.
Parents are often required to accompany their children for the difficult treatments four times a week for an average of four hours per treatment.
Fathers copy MK Moshe Feiglin's tactic of enlisting Likud members to fight for equal custody rights.
Until this discovery, there had been no reliable physiological markers to diagnose ADHD.
Active safety systems
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New children’s book: The Empty Chair
New album: The Tree House Kids
New book: On the Path of Her Youth
New Film: The Kindergarten Teacher
Jerusalem's education system is in clear need of a shakeup as the new school year begins but old problems remain.
Doctors provide the medicine, and we provide the magic,” say Denise and
Avi Bar-Aharon, founders of Make-A-Wish Israel, which fulfills the wishes
of children with life-threatening illnesses and bring
By TALI HERDEVALL
We want to see smiles on faces. Part of the message is that a deaf child today is not a charity case to be mourned over,’ says AV Israel founder Elaine Matlow Tal-El
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
By MIKE GROPPER
Geerz is a youth mountain biking program that takes boys on bike trips throughout the Judean Hills.
Take a trip to Holon.
By MEITAL SHARABI
As head of the worldwide SOS Children’s Villages, Siddhartha Kaul checks in on two of the organizations junior care facilities in Israel.
By BARRY DAVIS
Changing economic times have forced many young people to return to live with their parents.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Readers respond to the latest articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
We can’t protect our children from all we might wish, but we can help prepare them to deal with the routine challenges of life.
Geerz fills a real need for kids who don’t get the tools they require to thrive in life.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
When there is open communication with our kids, the willingness to do what it takes to help them make better choices and a plan, there is hope.
The Rakefet Child Development Center, which treats more children than the equivalent municipal facility, is in danger of closure.
The annual Shanti House ride generates NIS 500,000 for the home for youngsters who have no other place to live.
Until recently, children were born and raised in extended kin networks and communities, not nuclear families.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY,JUDITH POSNER
News and police briefs from around the country.
The quadrennial elementary school assessment Meitzav is used to assess and compare the performances of schools across the country.
Many children do not enjoy the basic privilege of a healthy, nutritious breakfast.
By ROTEM YOSEF
Daycare is a parent’s issue, a national issue if you will as it covers the first critical three years of our children’s lives.
By PNINA PFEUFFER
Integrating choices and limits can start around age two and continue through life.
By RICHARD L. CURWIN
On the one hand, [the surrogacy law] offers a smile and open arms to people interested in surrogacy and projects an image of enlightenment, while at the same time it pacifies opponents.
By IRIT ROSENBLUM
Today’s younger generation is ready to learn.
By RAFI FEUERSTEIN
In order to make some sense of this community’s abhorrent and cavalier attitude toward sexual violence it is important to emphasize a basic distinction.
By YSOSCHER KATZ
From 1995 to 2013, the annual number of Israeli Jewish births surged by 65 percent – from 80,400 to 132,000
By BARBARA SOFER
If you are planning to spend the summer in Jerusalem, here are a few great camp choices that will give your kids a memorable Israeli experience.
By JOANNA SHEBSON
The program is the largest global movement enabling children the opportunity to express and implement their own ideas for social change in their communities
“They were amazing children and they didn’t believe that they could break free of this cycle."
Striking a balance ImaKadima provides a supportive community for career-minded mothers on the professional and personal level