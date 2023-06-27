Toddler dies after mother left her alone for 10 days - to go on vacation

A mother of a toddler has been charged with murder after admitting to abandoning her daughter when she was just 16 months old - when she went on a 10-day vacation in Puerto Rico and Detroit, Michigan. The baby died as a result of "extreme dehydration," NBC News reported.

Kristel Candelario, 31-year-old from Ohio, was arrested on June 17th and charged with one count of murder in the tragic death of her young daughter - Jailyn, not yet two years old. Cleveland Police officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received a call around eight o'clock in the morning on June 16th regarding a baby girl who was found lifeless.

The woman who called the emergency center claimed to be the baby's mother and said that when she returned home, she found her in this condition and that she was unresponsive.

The paramedics pronounced the baby dead upon arrival at the residence. In a press release, the police said that investigators "did not find any signs of foul play, but the initial investigation revealed that Jailyn was completely dehydrated."

Crime scene not for the faint-of-heart

"Blankets soiled with urine and feces" were found in the two's pavilion, and according to the autopsy performed on the body of the 16-month-old, the medical examiner stated: "The girl was left unattended for about ten days and as a result died of extreme dehydration."

The incident report stated that "Candelario admitted to leaving Jailyn at home completely alone and unsupervised from June 8 to June 16, while she was traveling in Puerto Rico and Detroit." According to reports, this was not the first time the mother had left the the toddler completely alone.

Kristel Candelario of Cleveland, OH following her arrest for the death of her infant daught, Jailyn. (credit: MAARIV/ REUTERS)

She previously left her in the care of the neighbors for six weeks. During this time, she was allegedly only supposed to leave the baby with her neighbors for a few days - but only returned after a month. The investigation into her case will continue.

"I wish she would have just asked us to watch her [during that time]. I wish for her to pay for what she did," Candelario's unidentified neighbor told NBC News.