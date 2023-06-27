The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Toddler dies after mother left her alone for 10 days - to go on vacation

A woman in the US was arrested after leaving her toddler, just a year and a half old, unattended at home for ten days while taking a vacation.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 06:09
Jailyn Candelario was just under two years old when she was left home alone for 10 days by her mother, leading to her death. (photo credit: MAARIV)
Jailyn Candelario was just under two years old when she was left home alone for 10 days by her mother, leading to her death.
(photo credit: MAARIV)

A mother of a toddler has been charged with murder after admitting to abandoning her daughter when she was just 16 months old - when she went on a 10-day vacation in Puerto Rico and Detroit, Michigan. The baby died as a result of "extreme dehydration," NBC News reported.

Kristel Candelario, 31-year-old from Ohio, was arrested on June 17th and charged with one count of murder in the tragic death of her young daughter - Jailyn, not yet two years old. Cleveland Police officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS)  received a call around eight o'clock in the morning on June 16th regarding a baby girl who was found lifeless.

The woman who called the emergency center claimed to be the baby's mother and said that when she returned home, she found her in this condition and that she was unresponsive.

The paramedics pronounced the baby dead upon arrival at the residence. In a press release, the police said that investigators "did not find any signs of foul play, but the initial investigation revealed that Jailyn was completely dehydrated."

Crime scene not for the faint-of-heart

"Blankets soiled with urine and feces" were found in the two's pavilion, and according to the autopsy performed on the body of the 16-month-old, the medical examiner stated: "The girl was left unattended for about ten days and as a result died of extreme dehydration."

The incident report stated that "Candelario admitted to leaving Jailyn at home completely alone and unsupervised from June 8 to June 16, while she was traveling in Puerto Rico and Detroit." According to reports, this was not the first time the mother had left the the toddler completely alone.

Kristel Candelario of Cleveland, OH following her arrest for the death of her infant daught, Jailyn. (credit: MAARIV/ REUTERS) Kristel Candelario of Cleveland, OH following her arrest for the death of her infant daught, Jailyn. (credit: MAARIV/ REUTERS)

She previously left her in the care of the neighbors for six weeks. During this time, she was allegedly only supposed to leave the baby with her neighbors for a few days - but only returned after a month. The investigation into her case will continue.

"I wish she would have just asked us to watch her [during that time]. I wish for her to pay for what she did," Candelario's unidentified neighbor told NBC News.



Tags children childcare death Baby Ohio child abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by