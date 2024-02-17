Jerusalem Post
Wandering child found barefoot in Harish during a storm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Ein Irron Police were called to the city of Harish after receiving reports of a 4-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in the street while barefoot on Saturday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

After several attempts to locate his parents, and due to the stormy weather, the child was transported by medical officials for tests at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in good condition.

At the same time, a report was sent to the welfare workers team, and ongoing attempts are being made to locate his parents.

