03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
By REUTERS
The crux of the concerns center on Kushner’s numerous encounters with Chinese Ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Shortly after stepping into his administration position, US officials approached Kushner about Wendi Deng Murdoch and advised him to exercise caution when speaking to her.
US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters the United States was hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing to fire another missile.
Twitter and Facebook are both forbidden in China.
After Thursday's dinner, Trump tweeted that he had a "very good meeting" with Moon and that "many subjects (were) discussed including North Korea and new trade deal!"
News of the invitation extended to the president's daughter and son-in-law comes as Kushner is due to arrive in the Mideast in a bid to advance the frozen Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
In Beijing, Israeli and Palestinian delegations have hammered out a policy paper called “Moving toward a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” that is based on the two-state solution.
By HERB KEINON
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has said repeatedly that the US has forfeited its role as a mediator due to President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
By BEN LYNFIELD
China steps to the plate and offers a Chinese vision to peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
Abbas praised China’s fourpoint plan to resolve the Israeli- Palestinian conflict, and said the Palestinians are ready to coordinate with Beijing to implement it.
By ADAM RASGON
President Xi Jinping is hosting Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas this week.
Abbas will ask Xi to continue to support the Palestinians in international forums and increase its investment in the Palestinian territories, says Fatah official.
Chinese special envoy to the Middle East, Gong Xiaosheng, made the remarks during a meeting Monday night with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Palestinian Authority foreign minister says China should play bigger role in the peace process.
Netanyahu heads to Beijing to promote free trade agreement.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
If business people shy away from visiting due to possible unrest, that could affect future investments in Israel.
By MAX SCHINDLER
“The next step for us to further engage with the Israeli ecosystem is naturally the opening of the Israel-China Accelerator Program," said one of the Chinese partners.
Working nonstop in seven makeshift surgery rooms in the capital city of Ho, the doctors operated on many patients in particularly challenging circumstances.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
China's silicon valley meets Israeli innovation.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
For Chinese buyers, Israeli assets are not only more easily accessible than in the United States, they are also often cheaper, say lawyers and bankers.
Emefcy will be collaborating with RWL Water, founded by Jewish-American businessman and philanthropist Ronald Lauder, to offer a range of packaged treatment plant solutions in China.
By SHARON UDASIN
“The Chinese are enamored with Israeli start-ups.”
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
Chinese companies are investing in Israeli technology to use it back in the mainland, as opposed to developing R&D centers locally.
"Interests of the Chinese government do not necessarily coincide with Israeli interests," the builders' letter stated.
The initiative is "the new game in town" for China - and perhaps Israel.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Israeli employees from each company will spend six months in the Chinese capital.
Countries have benefited from trade with China, which has stuck by the route of reform and opening up and has supported an open global economy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.
The school will offer undergraduate and graduate programs in engineering and science.
By JTA
The French company Total was the first major Western energy company to invest in the Islamic Republic since international sanctions began.
Making sense of China and its centuries-old Jewish community.
The Princeton student was conducting dissertation research in Iran in 2016 when he was detained and charged with "spying under the cover of research," an accusation his family and university denied.
Pyongyang threatened last week to fire missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam and US President Donald Trump warned soon after that North Korea would face "fire and fury".
Kim Jong Un inspected the command of the North's army on Monday, examining a plan to fire four missiles to land near the US Pacific territory of Guam, the official KCNA said in a report.
Full estimates are still being determined, but it's reported over 30,000 of the evacuees were tourists.
Fleet setting sail Wednesday to plant army compound in Djibouti, move raising concerns among rivals.
“You need to reduce your level of confidence and understand and that you need to learn, absorb and internalize over many, many months the method of doing business in China.”
Foreign Ministry lobbies for move, says one small example of why Treasury proposal to dramatically cut ministry is badly mistaken.
I’ve mined the data and perused projections to bring you my outlook for the coming year.
By MARK FELDMAN
China’s Defense Ministry said the drone crash violated China’s sovereignty and that Beijing would "resolutely defend" China.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Holocaust documentary narrated by Julianna Margulies and Tony Goldwyn.
By AMY SPIRO
The program will help Israeli hi-tech companies succeed in the huge Chinese market.
Zong Qinghou, the CEO of one of China’s largest companies, will provide the AI center with at least $10 million over five years.
From beaches to high-tech expertise, Israel's institutions of higher education offer Chinese students a package they can't resist.
By SARAH LEVI
The focal point of the visit of the delegations from Yibin County in Sichuan and the Wuliangye Group was a gala event held on August 2 at the Andromeda House in Jaffa.
By GABRIEL SMITH
IDF to receive drones from DJI in August.
For the first time, the Royal Chinese Circus will perform in Israel
Hainan Airlines to offer flights between Guangzhou and Tel Aviv.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
With the summer tourism season underway, the trend shows no signs of slowing down.
An agreement between the Israeli and Chinese governments, signed on Sunday, will pave the path for thousands of construction workers to begin working in Israel.
By HERB KEINON,SHARON UDASIN
Is Netanyahu a bull in a China shop, or was there a reason for this week’s crisis over public broadcasting?
By GIL HOFFMAN
Israeli trade and diplomacy are steadily shifting from West to East, as previously dormant Asian powers surge.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Terming China a “giant world power,” Netanyahu said Beijing decided to forge “a special connection” with Israel regarding innovation, characterizing it as a “unique partner for innovation.”
Israeli and China sign dairy export deal, advance economic collaborations.
Netanyahu has planned a visit to China to mark 25 years of ties.
The Jin Xing Dance Theater will perform in Tel Aviv.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Fueled by unpredicted, massive, and rapidly growing Asian trade, Israel’s foreign relations are steadily gravitating from West to East.
How a Chinese general helped create the Jewish state
By CYRIL SHERER
"The US strikes support Afghanistan in reassuring its neighbors that it is not a safe sanctuary for terrorists who want to carry out cross-border operations."
Iraq is OPEC's second-largest oil producer, after Saudi Arabia.
Iranian Army Rangers unable to board the burning ship, crew still missing.
Study reveals radical Islamic group was able to acquire top-grade European-produced weapons as well as Russian and Chinese-produced ones.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
If Trump declines to certify Iran's compliance, US congressional leaders would have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions on Tehran suspended under the agreement.
The former ambassador to Egypt argues that Sisi is not a dictator like Qaddafi, and he "needs American support in order to sustain the reforms that he needs to change Egypt."
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
"During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and top legislator Zhang Dejiang will meet with and hold talks with President Abbas respectively."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
US watches with concern as Mideast foe trains with rival power
Beijing is worried about Uighurs, a mostly Muslim people who speak a Turkic language, fighting alongside ISIS in the war-torn Levant.
The Chinese administration acts with pragmatism in foreign affairs and is demonstrating respect vis-àvis other countries even if it disagrees with them on some issues.
By GEORGE N. TZOGOPOULOS
It is high time to openly discuss the use of omni-surveillance systems in the Western world.
By ROEY TZEZANA AND TAMIR LIBEL
As the two countries across the Asian continent celebrate the 26th anniversary of bilateral ties, the huge potential going forward is evident.
By ALEXANDER B. PEVZNER
Given the lack of initiative within the current leadership, joining another proactive power such as China to the existing dynamic could deal the jolt to the system we all need.
By HILIK BAR
A few Indian writers who protested against India’s “deafening silence” or called India and Israel “two Islamophobic regimes” saw it right: India moved one step further away from Palestine.
By SHALOM SALOMON WALD
Israeli ambassador to Kazakhstan says that Israeli technologies may well fit in into the concept of the New Silk Road.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The Iranian situation is both more urgent and more malleable than the almost hopeless situation with North Korea.
By ERAN LERMAN
In the coming congress, Xi is expected to enjoy greater influence in promoting his own associates.
The implications of such an outcome would put China and Russia as global superpowers, toppling the US.
By ODED ERAN
The new US administration has shown its support for Saudi Arabia with this year’s weapons deal is a last ditch attempt to keep the Petrodollar alive.
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
“May the shadow of the moon fall on a world at peace.”
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Back in May 2013, when the Belt and Road initiative was being finalized, both Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Beijing.
By NEVILLE TELLER
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The gradually developing triad of powers in the Middle East is a challenge to Israel’s foreign policy.
By OFER ISRAELI
“I discovered that the two nations share central values, such as the high importance of children."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Israel is actively promoting cooperation with China and other parties under the Belt and Road Initiative.
The key to success most likely lies in more vigorous attempts to reduce the barriers to self-employment and entrepreneurship among the low skilled.
By ROBERT M. SAUER
Israel needs to adopt the necessary internal reforms and better understand China’s internal constrains and future directions.
By EFRAIM CHALAMISH
How would a close Chinese- Israeli relationship affect Israel’s own democracy, already under strain lately?
By EHUD (UDI) EIRAN
The source of China and Saudi Arabia’s increasing alignment of interests is China’s effort to create its self-declared 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.
By MICHAEL TANCHUM
The Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment while the White House and Ivanka Trump's lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.