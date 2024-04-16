Jerusalem Post
Iran able to 'handle situation well,' spare Middle East more tension, China's foreign minister says

By REUTERS

China said it believed Iran will be able to "handle the situation well and spare the region further turmoil" while safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity, referring to an attack on Iran's embassy in Syria and its retaliatory strike over the weekend.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on a phone call that China appreciated Iran's emphasis on not targeting regional and neighboring countries, according to the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

China is willing to work together with Saudi Arabia to avoid further escalation of confrontation in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to his Saudi counterpart over a phone call.

China appreciates Saudi Arabia's emphasis on resolving the issue of the attack on Iran's embassy in Syria through diplomatic means, the official Xinhua said.

