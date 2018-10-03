03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israeli officials feared that the 8 tons of ammonium nitrate was a cache meant for numerous future attack against Israeli and Jewish targets.
By REUTERS
A 26-year-old Lebanese-Canadian man is in custody related to the discovery of explosive material found in a home in Larnaca.
Israeli security sources believe Hezbollah kept a storeroom hiding massive quantity of explosives in Cyprus for an Iranian-orchestrated terror campaign against Israel.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,REUTERS
The crisis in Cyprus has supposedly been resolved and the resolution eventually decided upon is being implemented.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
Keep in mind that governments around the world are in desperate need of cash, including Israel, and will do whatever it takes to raise that money
By AARON KATSMAN
New developments in the Cyprus crisis occur almost every hour, but you should still make an effort to keep up with what is going on there.
There is no tax treaty between Israel and Cyprus, but negotiations about such a treaty are reported to have begun.
By CHRIS THEODOROU AND LEON HARRIS
Ratio CEO Yigal Landau told Reuters that the expertise the new partner brings, especially to the "midstream," is more important than the size of the bid.
By GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
“We are looking ahead to a fruitful collaboration and the strengthening of strategic relations in energy between Israel and Cyprus,” says Cyprus Opportunity head.
By SHARON UDASIN
Recent findings of natural resources in Israel works to benefit international relations.
By A. HECHT, D. PARSONS
Israel's Foreign Ministry is reviving an old diplomatic strategy that has been adapted to present realities.
By AARON HECHT
V.-Adm. Eliezer Marom says that offshore rigs are subject to threats from international terrorists, and that cooperating would heighten security.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Cypriot media says agents discovered 100 grams of explosives at Limassol port intended to target cruise ships carrying Israelis.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The 12-member delegation is scheduled to convene in Jerusalem from Sunday to Wednesday, then continue to Nicosia, Cyprus, for a day and make their final stop in Athens.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Israeli NGO assists Cypriots in filing war crimes complaint against Turkey over occupation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
It was the second time that Kasoulines had called on Peres in an eleven months period.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades says strengthening ties with Israel is one of his government’s most important initiatives.
By HERB KEINON
After Mavi Marama and blossoming of relations with Cyprus, Israeli officials say newly elected president will continue cooperation.
Israeli analysts believe European reluctance to label Hezbollah a terrorist group stem from fear of antagonizing organization.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Suspect Guy Hassid was arrested in Northern Cyprus for running an international prostitution ring.
By BEN HARTMAN
During visit of PA FM Malki, Cyprus upgrades status of Palestinian diplomatic representation; PA hails "historic decision."
The tender calls for the supply of between 0.7 to 0.95 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually to the Cypriot market.
EU expert: Natural gas potentials of Cyprus, Israel could strengthen ties with neighboring countries by forging partnerships.
Cypriot president stresses natural gas "can become the driving force" for partnership between Israel, Cyprus.
By SHARON UDASIN AND GREER FAY CASHMAN
Cyprus’s ambassador tells the ‘Post’ that it should be Israel’s natural partner for exporting gas.
Deputy minister says his Bayit Yehudi party will boycott any attempt to institute civil marriage.
By JEREMY SHARON
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
From the Arava to Ein Zivan, shady picnic spots are a part of the country’s history.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Britain has about 3,100 military personnel stationed at two compounds in Cyprus.
Cyprus became an independent republic in 1960.
By IRVING SPITZ
26-year-old Lebanese-Canadian accused of plotting to target Israelis or Jews abroad.
Security sources say authorities are looking into possible link with Hezbollah, a claim made by Israel.
Turkish Cypriot official delivers surprise talk at Tel Aviv energy conference.
FM refutes allegations of cooperation, says won't discuss Syria with J'lem, or accept Israeli input in affairs of Muslim countries.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Experts say weak local security, law enforcement in Balkan states lead to threats against Israeli, Jewish populations.
Sofia will pass on all evidence uncovered in probe into Burgas terror attack, Sofia News Agency quotes Bulgarian PM as saying.
'Al Hayat' reports Burgas attack, support for Assad has Paris ready to designate Hezbollah's armed wing a terrorist organization.
Criminal court in Limassol sentences Hezbollah operative to 4 years prison for plotting to kill Israeli tourists.
Man faces eight charges in the criminal court in the city of Limassol; first conviction of Hezbollah member in EU court.
Hossan Taleb Yaccoub accused of planning Burgas attack in which five Israeli tourists were murdered; verdict set for March 21.
Cyprus bomb plot suspect testifies that he was told to record landing times; NYT: Hezbollah paid Yaacoub $600 per month.
Lebanese-Swede accused of July terror plot against Israeli tourists in Cyprus sheds light on Hezbollah activities in court testimony.
24-year-old held on suspicion of espionage and conspiring to commit a crime against Israeli tourists in Cyprus.
Israel and Cyprus and neighboring Greece are close allies and share a number of strategic interests.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A special medically-equipped plane brought the newborn to Israel.
By EYTAN HALON
Drill comes a week after Israeli Navy took part in large-scale maritime drill in the Aegean sea.
“This agreement shows the excellent cooperation that has been created with the health authorities in Cyprus."
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
“I thought that it had to change because there’s a simple fact about Cyprus, Greece and Israel that brings us very close together: We’re all democracies, real democracies."
Senior IDF officer: "We went to Cyprus to learn how to fight on terrain that soldiers aren't familiar with."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises Swiss, Dutch for reassessing funding to terrorist-glorifying Palestinian NGOs.
Israel and Cyprus have participated in several military drills over the past few months.
“The exercise helps promote maritime safety and security in the region.”
Israel PM Netanyahu, Greek PM ALexis Tsipras and Cyprus President Anastasiades agreed on the new force on a trilateral summit held on Thursday.
Meeting in Jerusalem comes less than a year after ‘strategic alliance’ announced in Nicosia.
Energy minister Steinitz to meet with Greek, Cypriot counterparts in Athens on Wednesday.
By HERB KEINON,SHARON UDASIN
Anastasiades flies to Israel on short notice, both sides deny problems in ties as a result of Israel’s reconciliation with Turkey.
Decades after saying that it has no natural resources, Israel is now emerging as a regional gas power, in the enviable position of having to decide what exactly to do with its natural gas.
PM Tsipras of Greece said cooperation with Israel and Cyprus was a “strategic choice” for Athens.
Head of the country’s center-right ruling party said that for years his country has had the “wrong perception of Israel."
Netanyahu says trilateral meeting is a “microcosm” of a much wider phenomenon.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras meets Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.
Cyprus Ambassador Thessalia Salina Shambos touts her country’s flourishing relations with Israel.
Rivlin: We will never forget what Cyprus did for Holocaust survivors.
"There is palpably renewed energy in our relationship, I mean that figuratively and literally," says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside the president of Cyprus.
PM set to make first diplomatic trip abroad since re-election in March.
Anastasiades is also set to meet with Herzog, Hotovely and Steinitz.
Cyprus is a popular holiday destination for Israelis and the island hosts an Israeli embassy in Nicosia.
Israel beats Cyprus 2-1 in Euro 2016 qualifying opener thanks to Damari and Ben-Haim goals.
By ALLON SINAI
Celebrate the end of summer with Greek-style meze including meatballs, grilled sardines, fish and feta cheese.
By NERIA BARR
The Cypriot government thanked the Government of Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
As the passengers sang loudly, the Palestinian sawed the lock from a hatch cover in the floor of their cage.
By MURRAY GREENFIELD
Erdogan’s obsession with Israel is visceral rather than rational
By ALON LIEL
Cyprus' stunning views, friendly people and tasty food welcome you.
By SARAH LEVI
Every city in Cyprus has its specialty – in addition to the beaches, of course.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Does Cyprus’ upgrade of the status of its Palestinian diplomatic representation to that of ambassador have ramifications for Oslo?
By NEVILLE TELLER
Turkey needs to reevaluate its loyalties if it hopes to join the EU.
In addition to Cyprus and Turkey, Israel and Lebanon are also at odds over offshore gas exploration and marine boundaries.
Relations between Cairo and Ankara have been strained since then army chief Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.
As a guest on a recent four-day visit, I was surrounded by the history and cultural traditions of Cyprus while diving into everything there was to offer.
By SHAYNDEE BARON
A-G said he was ready to file indictments on the now-dropped charges a year ago - what happened?
When the train stopped, on impulse, one of their group began to declaim in Aramaic the prayer ‘Yekum purkan min shamaya’ (‘may deliverance arise from heaven’).
By BARBARA SOFER
Glafcos Clerides and Shimon Peres: The legacy of two realistic statesmen with a vision for peace.
By AVEROF NEOPHYTOU
It is a shame they had to leave Israel on the very day of our aliya to get married abroad.
By BRIAN BLUM
Recent developments indicate that a new Eastern Mediterranean framework including Cyprus, Israel, Jordan and Egypt is forming.
By ALLISON GOOD
A Western-sponsored sub-regional security system can be constructed in the Eastern Mediterranean that will partner Cyprus, Israel, Turkey and Greece. Such a development would be most welcome.
By MARIOS L. EVRIVIADES
After nearly five decades of acquiescence, the opportunity has finally come for Greece to officially tell Turkey that they do not belong in the EU unless they respect the sovereign rights of Greece and Cyprus.
By ANGELOS KOSTOPOULOS
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said last week that Ankara would not allow Israel to interfere in the affairs of Muslim countries, including Syria.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Cyprus must immediately undo its plans for confiscation of assets and shelve any further ideas of taking money from bank deposits.
By SUSAN POLGAR AND DOUGLAS GOLDSTEIN
In this globalized era, no potential for a chain reaction can be smugly ignored. Supercilious Europe has set off a scary domino effect that we might all pay for.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Through all the years of Israel’s existence, Hadassah has been walking step for step in helping to build the country and recognize its achievements.
By MURRAY S. GREENFIELD
Liberman’s momentous foreign policy achievement.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The current situation highlights increased, intensive integration between the political agendas of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean affairs.
By CAN KASAPOGLU
Like Durrell, we left the island with Cyprus “in our hearts,” which is a motto of Cyprus tourism.
By BEN G. FRANK, SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Cypriots can teach us a thing or two about tourism and hospitality.
By MOTTI VERSES
A round-up of news from around the Jerusalem.