Israel & Cyprus: Strategic energy collaboration takes shape

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eli Cohen, along with Cabinet member, convened with Cyprus's Minister of Energy, Trade, and Industry, George Papenstasio, at the David Intercontinental Tel Aviv Hotel to deliberate on enhancing the underwater electricity linkage between Israel and Cyprus. Post-meeting, Tali Raz Ginot, the Director of Sales and Marketing at the hotel, extended her best wishes to Minister Cohen for fostering collaboration with Cyprus.

During the meeting, both parties delved into the intricate details surrounding the expedited advancement of the submarine electric cable project, famously known as The Great Sea Interconnector. This ambitious endeavor aims to seamlessly link Israel's electricity grid to Cyprus, extending further to Greece and ultimately integrating with the broader European electricity network. Alongside this pivotal project, the ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions concerning the enhancement of natural gas transmission infrastructure across the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Among these deliberations was the Cyprus Gateway initiative, designed to facilitate the efficient transfer of natural gas from the region through Cyprus to European markets. Cyprus emerged as a pivotal player in fostering regional connectivity, underscoring its strategic significance. Furthermore, the collaborative partnership between Cyprus and Israel within the Middle East Natural Gas Forum (EMGF) further solidifies their commitment to advancing energy cooperation in the Middle East