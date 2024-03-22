Cyprus's envoy to 'Post': Israel ties stronger than ever, have great potential

Cyprus became an independent on August 16, 1960, initiating diplomatic relations with Israel on the following day.

Over the centuries, Cyprus has been a refuge for Jews escaping persecution. In 1492, Jews arrived in Cyprus after being expelled from Spain. Then again, following World War II, thousands of Holocaust survivors fled to Cyprus where some 53,000 Jews were detained, in camps, by the British between 1946 and 1949. Cypriot patriots, together with the Haganah, ensured that these Jews were kept healthy and well-fed. These magnanimous Cypriots helped many inmates to escape from the camps while preparing them for their eventual aliya to Israel.

Today there is a strong bond between our two countries, embracing tourism, economics, politics, and joint military exercises.

Cyprus’s Ambassador to Israel His Excellency Kornelios S. Korneliou, graciously accepted an invitation to be interviewed by the Magazine.

What was the catalyst for your accepting the post of Cyprus’s ambassador to Israel?

In the last 10 years, there has been enormous progress in our bilateral relations. Israel is for Cyprus an important country, a strategic partner. At the same time, Cyprus is an important country for Israel, specifically within the Eastern Mediterranean as the war has shown. There is now a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities in our region and increased cooperation in many areas. AMBASSADOR KORNELIOU presents his credentials to President Isaac Herzog, Sept. 19, 2023. (credit: Cyprus Embassy in Israel)

This relationship today is stronger than ever; yet I see an opportunity to further consolidate our ties. This is the biggest challenge for me as the ambassador of Cyprus. It is of course a great advantage to live in a place like Tel Aviv with Cyprus just a 40-minute plane ride away.

Arriving in Israel in July 2023, you presented your credentials to President Isaac Herzog on September 19, just 18 days prior to the Oct. 7 massacre. How did it feel to find yourself in a country in the midst of war?

The sound of the sirens on the morning of Oct. 7 brought back memories of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974. Following that, it was the rocket attacks, the shelter, the explosions, the empty streets. It was a shocking and terrifying experience after three exciting months in Israel; so much fear and uncertainty, especially when I found myself sitting in the car in the middle of a rocket attack. And yet, it seems that which does not kill you makes you stronger. You move on and you learn to live again in a new reality.

What is Cyprus’s reaction to the war?

Cyprus unequivocally condemned the Oct. 7 atrocities. President Nikos Christodoulides was among the first leaders to visit Israel in October to express our support and solidarity, standing together with Israel, as friends do in difficult times. Simultaneously, due to the geographical proximity and our excellent relations, Cyprus has expressed its readiness to contribute to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with the transfer of humanitarian aid from the port of Larnaca, through the establishment of a maritime corridor.

As a member of your country’s Diplomatic Service since 1989, you have held a number of prominent positions within Europe. You served as Cyprus’s ambassador to Austria, as well as ambassador to France with parallel accreditation to many other European countries; you also served as your country’s Permanent Representative to the European Union. How, in your view, does the EU view the current situation between Israel and Hamas?

The EU has, from the very beginning, condemned Hamas for its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks and emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law. It also called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages without precondition. At the same time, the European Union is gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the loss of civilian lives. Ending the civilian suffering and preventing further loss of life in Gaza is an absolute priority – as well as the need for the Israelis to be able to return to their homes and feel safe in their communities. It is also important, when the conditions are right, to work towards a political horizon and regional stability.

Cyprus has two distinct communities, Christian Greek Cypriots and Muslim Turkish Cypriots. To what extent does this present challenges?

Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots lived for centuries together, in mixed villages across the island. The different religions didn’t create problems or lead to a conflict between the two communities. On the contrary, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots were respectful of their respective faiths. It was the Turkish invasion in 1974 that forced the division of the island and the separation of the two communities. The religious element came to the surface as a consequence of the continuous Turkish occupation of the northern part of the island and its increased Islamization.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the northern part of the island is recognized only by Turkey, with its territory considered by the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus. Cyprus recognized the State of Palestine in 1988. Could it be argued that there is a parallel for recognizing this Turkish republic as an independent state?

The so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is an illegal entity; it is the result of the Turkish invasion and occupation of 37% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus. Its 1983 unilateral declaration of independence was condemned by the international community and deemed by the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 541 (1983) “legally invalid,” with calls for its immediate withdrawal. In the case of Palestine, there are numerous Resolutions of the Security Council of the United Nations supporting a road map to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. These are two totally different cases.

The upgrading of bilateral relations between Cyprus and Israel commenced in 1994. Following on, there were a number of official visits including the first visit of a Cyprus president, Glafcos Clerides, to Israel, in 2000. Then-president Shimon Peres paid an official visit to Cyprus in 2011. Can you update us on the official visits that have taken place in recent years?

The frequency of official visits to both destinations has been very intense in the last few years. President Herzog paid an official visit to Cyprus in 2022 following which, in 2023, there were two visits by President Christodoulides to Israel, as well as numerous Cypriot ministerial visits – including by the foreign minister and energy minister. In the same year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid an official visit to Cyprus, with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen paying two visits.

These visits are of the utmost importance and I am confident they will continue in the future.

In 2010, Israel and Cyprus agreed on the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). They also agreed to join in the development of any cross-border resources discovered. In addition to the involvement of Cyprus and Israel in the Great Sea Interconnector (formerly known as Euro-Asia Interconnector) – currently the longest sub-sea electric power cable – has enhanced the relationship between the two countries. To what extent have these exciting projects developed?

Energy has always been a key component of our bilateral cooperation and a significant element in bringing the two countries closer. At the same time, energy is a core pillar of regional synergies, such as the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism between Israel, Cyprus, and Greece and the 3+1 Scheme with the United States.

Moreover, the establishment of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) is a testament to the vast potential that can be unlocked for the region when like-minded countries come together to pursue mutually beneficial endeavors.

Cooperation in natural gas and hydrogen is currently under discussion by a Technical Committee, led by experts from the energy ministries of Cyprus and Israel, with the aim of assessing viable infrastructure and export options. We are eager to advance and conclude these discussions.

The war in Ukraine and the regional developments emphasize the need to proceed with the exploitation of our energy wealth to ensure energy security which will support our countries’ transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Simultaneously, the Great Sea Interconnector, formerly known as the Euro-Asia Interconnector, is a project of geostrategic importance that will connect the electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus, and Greece. Electricity interconnectivity will ensure security of supply by advancing regional integration of renewable energy sources and enabling increased use of green energy from Renewable Energy Sources.

The project is recognized as a Project of Common Interest by the European Union, as it is considered a key infrastructure project aimed at completing the European internal energy market, thus benefiting from accelerated permitting procedures and funding. Most recently, the project was awarded grants of 658 million euros by EU funds, to support construction. This milestone project has sparked investment interest from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and others.

Similarly with natural gas; Cyprus and Israel have a structured dialogue through a bilateral Technical Committee for Electricity, aiming to advance the maturity of the Cyprus-Israel leg of the project by concluding regulatory and techno-economic deliberations.

Israel is currently ranked as Cyprus’s fifth export partner. How do you view future trade agreements between the countries?

The total bilateral trade in goods between Cyprus and Israel has once again exceeded $1 billion in 2023. In recent years, Cyprus has emerged as Israel’s third-most significant export destination for business services, trailing only the US and the UK. According to data from 2021, Israel exported business services worth $1.657b. to Cyprus. The trajectory flow of trade and investment is on an upward trend, with considerable potential for further expansion. We aim to see a broader range of Cypriot industrial and agricultural products entering the Israeli market, while also fostering increased activity in the services sector, particularly in technology and innovation.

Cyprus and Israel can enhance their economic relations further through the signing of an Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation which has been a key item on our bilateral agenda for some time. Such an agreement would promote cross-border investments, instill additional confidence among investors, and reduce ambiguity. We have intensified efforts to resume dialogue between competent authorities and are confident that a concrete path forward will soon emerge. Furthermore, at the operational level, we are actively facilitating cooperation between professional associations and business organizations.

Presently, we are in the process of developing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation between two organizations representing the business communities in our respective countries. The aim is to increase business delegation visits, expand bilateral trade volumes, and explore untapped areas of the economy in greater depth.

May 2023 saw the most recent of the joint Cyprus-Israel military exercises that first began in 2014. What is the prime objective of these joint exercises?

Israel and Cyprus are “prisoners of geography” in the Eastern Mediterranean – a volatile region with so many challenges and opportunities. The security of the two countries is closely linked, resulting in defense cooperation between Israel and Cyprus, including joint training and military exercises. It is also worth noting that the biggest deployment of Israeli soldiers overseas in 2023 was in a joint military exercise in Cyprus. Both Israel and Cyprus are committed to strengthening their defense cooperation.

Cyprus and Israel are in close geographic proximity. While always a popular place for Israelis to visit, in recent years there has been an increase in the number of Israelis choosing to make Cyprus their home. What is it that attracts Israelis to Cyprus?

Israelis feel at home in Cyprus because of many similarities in culture, mentality, weather, and food. It is also the short distance between the two countries which, prior to the war, offered the availability of over 100 flights a week. This makes Cyprus attractive and a very good business destination – a place where Israelis would like to invest.

In 2023, more than 400,000 Israelis traveled to Cyprus, including 35,000 cruise participants. Cyprus is also a favorite destination of Israeli yacht owners. Israel is now Cyprus’s second-largest tourism market (after the UK). Cypriot hospitality, along with the beautiful nature, the rich history and culture, and the upgraded tourist facilities make Cyprus a popular and safe tourist destination for Israelis; not to mention the warm relations between the two countries.

Given this interview opportunity, I would like to mention the visits of Israelis to the occupied part of Cyprus and the fact that some have even gone to the extent of taking part in illegitimate transactions. Beyond the fact that we cannot ensure the safety of visitors, since the government of Cyprus, due to the occupation, does not exercise effective control in this area, there are also legal arguments – such as the violation of the laws of the Republic of Cyprus and the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. Moreover, there are moral and ethical considerations since we are two friendly nations. We would urge our Israeli friends to take this reality into consideration.

Due to the increase of the Jewish community in recent years, aside from the synagogue in Larnaca, there are Chabad centers in all the main cities offering educational programs for adults and children. What is the size of Cyprus’s Jewish community and does it embrace the recent influx of Israelis choosing to make Cyprus their home?

In recent years, the number of Israelis moving to Cyprus has increased enormously. We estimate that there are approximately 12,000 to 13,000 – some of them with dual citizenship – it is they who comprise the majority of the Jewish community. The war has led an additional small number of Israelis to move to Cyprus with many more visiting the island to enjoy peaceful moments.

With a frightening rise in antisemitism pervading the world, how has this affected the Cypriot Jewish community?

Antisemitism represents a threat not only to Jewish communities; it is also a threat to an open diverse society and to democracy itself. There have been hardly any anti-Israel protests in Cyprus since the beginning of the war and, unlike many countries, there is no need to provide special security arrangements for Jewish facilities.

Since the beginning of the war, Cyprus has played a major role in facilitating the transport of Israelis, from all over the world, back to Israel via the airport of Larnaca. The flights from Ben-Gurion Airport to and from Cyprus have never stopped. Currently, there are five to six flights daily, with many Israelis continuing to travel to Cyprus mostly to visit family and friends. On the contrary, many Israelis who wish to “take a break” from the war situation travel these days to Cyprus.

Cyprus became a member of the Commonwealth of Nations in 1961, the year after its independence. To what extent has this been of value to Cyprus?

The Commonwealth of Nations is an international association of 56 member states; Cyprus is a small country, at the crossroads of three continents, facing many challenges. Hence, multilateral diplomacy can be an important foreign policy tool. The Commonwealth serves as a forum where Cyprus is present and has a voice.

As Cyprus’s ambassador to Israel, you come with a wealth of diplomatic experience and an understanding of the challenges facing the one Jewish state. What do you hope to achieve during your term of office in this country?

I arrived in Israel last July and I felt immediately the warmth of the people every time I said, “Kafrisin” (Cyprus). It didn’t take long to realize the vast potential in our relations, which is more than tourism and real estate. Our partnership is of a strategic nature, characterized by close cooperation in many areas; from cooperation in Emergency Preparedness [and Response] to defense and energy, from economy to hi-tech and innovation.

We live in a region with so many challenges and also so many opportunities. Cyprus has proved to be a reliable partner of Israel. Our bonds of friendship serve as a solid basis to exploit the full potential of this strategic partnership, which today is stronger than ever.

My wish is to contribute to the further consolidation of our ties, expand our cooperation, and have more deliverables. This is the biggest challenge for me as the ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Israel.

The writer is chairperson of Israel, Britain, and the Commonwealth Association.