democratic

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Levi Sanders, 48, becomes the eighth in a crowded field of Democrats to announce for the empty seat in the 1st District.
By JTA
Rabbi Robert Barr will be the first practicing rabbi to serve in Congress should he win.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The tour included visits to Sderot, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Syrian border and Ziv Medical Center in Safed, which is treating Syrians wounded in their civil war.
By SARAH LEVI
The Jewish Democratic Council of America hopes to remind Jews why they tend to vote Democratic in the first place.
Less than 10 years after his Washington debut, Jared Polis now has his sights set on a new goal: to serve as governor of Colorado.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
In a blow for many Democrats who looked to Ossoff to bring about change, the 30-year-old Jewish candidate lost the congressional race in Atlanta to Karen Handel.
"We showed the world that in places where no one thought it was even possible we could fight (that) we could fight."
By REUTERS
American-Israeli billionaire makes significant endorsement of bill that would cut all but US funding to the PA except that earmarked for the Palestinian police.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Ellison will now serve as deputy to Perez, who must steer a party still reeling from its sweeping November loss to Donald Trump.
Yesh Atid leader: Netanyahu "seen as Israeli Republican."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Former US presidential candidate accuses DNC chair contender of shifting his stance on the Jewish state.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"The Muslim Brotherhood and their allied organizations pursue on the whole anti-constitutional efforts," the court wrote.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
White House counter-terrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka has denied being a fascist or antisemite.
Democrats want to preserve the Iran nuclear deal reached by President Barack Obama, while Trump is skeptical of the deal and has said he might want to pull out of it.
The congressman has come under scrutiny after writings from his early life surfaced in recent months, revealing his skepticism toward the idea that the idea of Zionism cannot be questioned.
In first faction meeting, most agree to stay in opposition, but don't hold back criticism of Yacimovich's behavior.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Smith Research poll shows majority of Israelis fear a bi-national state; youth hold more right-wing positions.
By GABRIELLA TZVIA WEINIGER
During meeting with Abbas, Hague says Hamas "should not be allowed to stifle the democratic expression of Palestinian opinion."
By JONNY PAUL AND REUTERS
Comment assurer une lutte efficace contre l’incitation sur les médias sociaux tout en préservant la démocratie ?
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Poll after poll shows Israelis favor Republican candidate Mitt Romney
over US President Barack Obama. This even though their American Jewish brethren hold the opposite point of view. Why?
By HERB KEINON
What drives young people to vote? How do they consider issues? Does Israel play a role in election day choices?
By ILANA LEVINSON, ISRAEL CAMPUS BEAT REPORTER
By no means are Trump and Schumer political bedfellows. But when it comes to Israel policy, these two men are closely aligned – an opportunity for the Israeli government to rebuild diplomatic ties.
US president to give his address with an eye on the political calender, as he seeks to shape his White House legacy.
Politicians reject German mayor’s Israel boycott. Schröter: goal is to label goods from ‘illegal’ settlements.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Obama's Democrats, Republicans at standstill over plans for debt ceiling; deadline to hit in week; Obama "confident" solution can be reached.
The EMET Prize pays homage to excellence in Israel across a variety of fields, and the honorees share a $1 million award given by the AMN Foundation.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Rep. Steny Hoyer says there is no ‘residual’ impact on ties resulting from Netanyahu's speech to Congress in 2015.
When legislators exhibit such disdain for the country’s legislative body, is it any wonder the average citizen does too?
By YOHANAN PLESNER
“Israel has 11 Basic Laws, and none of them deals with the country’s identity or national definition.”
By LAHAV HARKOV,GIL HOFFMAN
Israel’s security agencies have sweeping surveillance powers, but are subjected to few checks and balances.
By YUVAL SHANY
Leaving issues of religion and state to an ultra-Orthodox monopoly is leading to
estrangement between Israel and the Diaspora. New arrangements must be reached.
By YEDIDIA STERN
“In a democratic country, the legislation is being done in the parliament by the representatives of the people and not in court.”
By UDI SHAHAM
While there is no comparison with its neighbors, Israel does score lower than most other nations in the free world, by the measures of this report.
The furious backlash from Washington suggests that this time Netanyahu may have seriously overplayed his hand on Iran.
By LESLIE SUSSER
Parliament passes resolution emphasizing special Israel-German relationship, condemns Hezbollah.
Uniformity of Jewish response to gun control proposals contrast to Republican opposition to Obama's suggested measures.
For 60 years, America has rejected military action against nuclear programs. Iran won’t be the exception.
By EVELYN GORDON
Arrests stand as one of the largest operations in months against the network which Turkey's government blames for a failed July coup.
Arab travelers in the Middle East and North Africa said the order was humiliating and discriminatory; Iran has vowed to retaliate.
Erdogan's AK Party took nearly 50 percent of the vote, but will need to seek consensus to push through a new constitution.
The political dynamics within the Israeli Arab parties promote barn-burners rather than bridge-builders.
By GIL TROY
Since Israel had no formal mechanisms for receiving non-Jewish refugees, African seekers crossed the Sinai desert from Egypt and entered Israel illegally.
By SHELDON GELLAR
Israel belongs to the Arab citizens of Israel as much as it belongs to its Jewish citizens.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The state doesn’t exist independently of its people. The state is the people, who can demand more rights, more power and even secession.
By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Readers of the Jerusalem Post have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
In a true democracy, power and authority are granted by the consent of the governed. They cannot simply be seized – not even by sophisticated judges in dignified robes.
By DAVID KIRSHENBAUM
This misnamed Commission on Election Integrity is racism, bigotry, xenophobia and raw partisan politics and ego gratification at its worst.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
By MICHAEL FRIDMAN
The popularity of US Senator Bernie Sanders signals an ominous change in American public opinion.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Last week’s light show has been spectacular in the glowing number of indictments handed down as the result of numerous corruption investigations by the Israel Police.
Clamping down as the censor is doing on Olmert’s freedom of speech is the sort of action carried out by autocratic regimes that do not see themselves as committed to democratic ideals.
Israel has a duty to provide full civic equality to its Arab citizens, but it must also protect its Jewish identity.
By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
On the 69th anniversary of the state’s establishment we should remain vigilant in protecting our democratic values as stated in the Declaration of Independence.
To paraphrase Churchill, digital diplomacy is not a game. It is an important business.
By ILAN MANOR,CORNELIU BJOLA
Perhaps the Arab populations will come to realize that the ways of freedom can be theirs if they act against their repressive regimes.
Liberman’s statement was both ignorant and damaging.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
We won the fight against Ellison, though it was close. We must continue to win if the Democratic Party is to remain competitive.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Alan Dershowitz explains why he has decided to leave the Democratic Party if Keith Ellison, whose track record of antisemitic comments has been widely discussed in the past, is elected as chairman.
There is a growing evolution in Cory’s position on Israel which is becoming more aligned with the left wing of the Democratic party.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
If the court decides Netanyahu has done no wrong – so be it.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The Jewish state is far more hale and hearty than its detractors would have you believe.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
His mission is to redeem and resurrect the 50-year pre-Reagan liberal ascendancy.
By CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER
If statehood presupposes some measure of financial self-sufficiency, the new “State of Palestine” barely qualifies as an intramural club.
By IVAN KENNEALLY
If he’s chosen to form the next government, our current PM will have to find a way to work with Obama on pressing issues facing Israel.
By DAVID BRINN
Those senators, known as the “Three Amigos,” are expected to help Berman attract Republicans and independents.
By DOUGLAS M. BLOOMFIELD
How lucky Israelis are that in the Jewish state politics is substantive, straightforward, serious, and scrupulous...
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
Barack Obama and Mitt Romney would mean very different Americas, but in all likelihood pretty much the same Israel.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
The thing is that the substance of the public statements made on Iran have become meaningless. Every editor in town wants a headline on Iran.
By JEREMY RUDEN
The public debate on the content of the curriculum for the teaching of civic studies in Israel is serious and impressive in its depth and openness.
Israeli democracy is being hijacked. When will we do something about it?
By A. CARMON, M. KREMNITZER AND Y. Z. STERN
Twitter makes history with over 31 million political tweets.
US Republicans take ad about disenchanted Democratic Jews to key swing states as part of $5m. media campaign.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Christie promises return to American greatness; Ann Romney pokes fun at Obama, saying husband "built" his successes.
Presidential candidate joins party in Tampa to salvage convention; spotlight turned on Mormon-Jewish connection.
Presidential candidate Mitt Romney joins his party in Tampa to salvage shortened convention in face of tropical storm.
Jon Ossoff, 30, wins 48% of the vote, doubling closest Republican candidate. Elections seen as referendum on Trump presidency.
Last-minute agreement reached; White House says $2.5 trillion to be cut from deficit over next 10 years; support for deal uncertain in House.
US president spells out severe economic consequences of credit ratings downgrade resulting from failure to strike deal.