No parent is unfamiliar with the phrase "whatever makes you happy." So, in the context of the 2024 presidential elections, each of the candidates we will examine in this round falls under the category of their stance towards Israel.

Their background and how they interpret their warm relationship with Israel will be discussed in the next round.

Current US President Joe Biden

First is the incumbent President, Joe Biden, who defines himself as a non-Jewish Zionist.

His strong support for Israel began from the early hours of October 7, and his immediate stance with the famous "Don't!" and sending military aid to deter threats. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 NHGOP Amos Tuck Dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, April 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Everyone remembers the first-ever visit of an American president to Israel during wartime and the declaration of an aid package.

Since then, numerous times, the President has stood to the right of Israel, including transferring weapons without Congress's prior approval, transferring F-35s, supporting the government in the matter of the attack on the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, the President's support in the POW exchange deal, his vision for a new Middle East, where Israel and Saudi Arabia are the regional hubs of a peace plan to boost the region's economies, and the short distance to add.

However, Israeli criticism, especially from the right, exists regarding the pressure exerted by the government to bring humanitarian aid amid the fighting (which was translated, incidentally, into an important legal defense of Israel), an explicit demand for Israeli involvement in managing the Gaza Strip the day after, and international criticism of settler activities in the West Bank during the war. Advertisement

Earlier, we recall the clash of the government with right-wing ministers like Smotrich and Ben Gvir, including statements from the former ambassador that he took the Treasury Minister out of the plane and the very long "wait" of Netanyahu until he finally got the "long-awaited meeting" with Biden at the UN General Assembly.

It's important to remember that Biden comes from the Democratic Party, many of whom criticize Israel, especially the progressive forces within the Democratic Party is seen by some parts of the public as much more committed to the Palestinian issue, and as such, a less favorable alternative than the Republican.

In a single shift to the Republican Party, where the primaries began Monday night in Iowa, especially in the context of the growing sentiment of isolationism in the Republican Party, which may cause Trump's first term not to be as forceful as the first.

Florida Ron DeSantis

The third candidate from the Republican Party is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who acted vigorously for Israel in legislation against antisemitism on campuses, closing pro-Palestinian student groups that supported and chanted slogans "From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free," an organization of emergency aid flights to Israel at the beginning of the war, and support for the destruction of Hamas and stopping funding to UNRWA against the President's position.

In summary, each of the current possibilities (and there can always be surprises, especially given the advanced age of both competing presidents) is a great option for Israel, with each having nuances that correspond with one of the political sides in Israel.

It seems that in every scenario, at least until the 2028 round, Israel will be in the hands of a President who loves, each in their own way and circumstances.

Dr. Kobi Barda is an expert in American political history and international relations, a scenario researcher at the Haifa Center for the Study of Religions at the University of Haifa, and the author of "America, Baby."