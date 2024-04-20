Mohamed Hadid sends, racist, homophic messages to Ritchie Torres over Israel support

Mohamed Hadid, a luxury real estate developer and father to models Bella and Gigi, has reportedly sent Rep. Ritchie Torres numerous racist and homophobic messages over several months, according to a Saturday report from the New York Post.

The targeting allegedly began after Torres vocally defended Israel following Hamas's horrific massacre on October 7.

“You worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar,” Hadid, told Torres in an Instagram direct message sent from his verified account.

“Make sure you dress as KKK to hide that ugly gray colored face of yours." Hadid continued, continuing to say that "You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K.” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) speaks during a news conference calling for the resignation of Rep. George Santos’s (R-NY), at the US, Capitol in Washington, US, February 7, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL A. MCCOY/REUTERS)

Hadid continues to attack Torres on standing with Israel

Mohamed's daughters, Bella and Gigi, have previously made multiple comments targeting Israel throughout the years. A few weeks following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Bella targeted Israel, saying that Israel has been creating "generational trauma" for Palestinians like herself.

Richie Torres has consistently backed Israel, particularly amidst the rise of antisemitic incidents on college campuses across the US.

Torres visited Israel earlier this month and spoke with the Jerusalem Post about his ongoing support to Israel amid tensions between Israel and the US Democratic administration.

“What we are witnessing is not a change in American policy, but a clash of personalities,” he told The Post at the time

On his trip to Israel, Torres visited the Gaza Strip border communities and the Nova festival massacre site.

The New York Democratic congressman explained to The Post, this “is natural in every relationship.” The crisis between the US and Israel is “more perception than reality.”

Torres will address The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on June 3.