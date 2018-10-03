emotional stress

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
How cosmetics magnate Ronit Raphael helps put the issue on the national and international agenda.
By JOSH DELL
Aux premières loges de la guerre les militaires sont particulièrement exposés. Mais cette fois les dégâts psychologiques menacent tout un chacun.
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
Smiles with different social functions have different effects on HPA-axis activity when they are perceived as feedback in stressful social situations.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Researchers at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center have claimed a ‘breakthrough’ discovery of a brain mechanism that makes it possible to cope with anger and which predicts the appearance of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.
Members of the public aged 18-60 who have suffered from clinical depression are invited to apply for the free treatment sessions.
Respondents said they feel stigmatized and ashamed because of their condition, preventing many of them from asking for the help that they need.
A 4,000-square-meter campus on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus has opened to
integrate all services imaginable for abused children. Professionals and private
donors have made it happen.
“When someone offends you while smiling, should your brain interpret it as a smile or an offense?” asks Dr. Hadas Okon-Singer of Haifa.
Mental health resources outside of the metropolitan areas faces implementation problems.
A breathtaking volume by an Israeli academic on the mutual interaction between rationality and emotions is taking the world by storm.
Tip no. 1? It involves what you're doing right now.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Avi Friedman is the creative mind behind children’s stories that present difficult subjects in an easily digestible format.
By ELISSA EINHORN
“I brought a lot of respect with me to what I do. To me, it was an opportunity to deal with a real social issue in Israel and something that I think is very important.”
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The Serenity Prayer has been used by 12-step programs since they began, helping addicts and their parents focus on the achievable.
By TRACEY SHIPLEY
Neuroscientist Daphna Joel explains why gender is not a good predictor of our behavior.
By BARRY DAVIS
Generally speaking, said Koren, anyone with suicidal tendencies who calls ERAN is unlikely to commit suicide that day.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Chief Rabbi Lau: It is easy for us to say that these things don’t exist in our realm, but it is not true.
By JEREMY SHARON
"The first victims are the clinic professionals and the patients.”
The 13-year-old took her life after missing the school bus for a class trip.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"The quicker we get involved, the better the prognosis."
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The soldiers, all from the Givati infantry Brigade, apparently took their own lives in the weeks that followed the war.
The volunteer organization is available 24 hours a day to talk with people suffering from suicidal thoughts and other feelings that are disturbing the caller.
Lopian’s passionate practice does not stop at her office door.
By JENNA ROMANO
‘Open Ward,’ an intriguing documentary, takes a different look at life in a psychiatric institution.
By BERNARD DICHEK
How to avoid pressing emotional triggers in a relationship.
By DR. MIKE GROPPER
It is never easy to attend to your own needs, when those of your parents or children seem so pressing.
By DR. BATYA L. LUDMAN
Many people are shy, but those who suffer from social anxiety disorder (also called social phobia) can become overwhelmed with anxiety in simple social situations.
By MIKE GROPPER
A Hebrew University professor delves into the history and morality of betrayal.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Why should people keep something they don’t like, use or feel good about?
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
How do we identify a behavioral addiction?
"Worrying is toxic to your health and takes you nowhere positive."
How to cope with panic attacks: five practical steps.
Self-awareness, impulse control, persistence, motivation, empathy and social skills are all qualities that mark people who excel in life and at work.
You can choose whether you anticipate the coming holidays with anxiety and dread or a sense of warmth, desire and excitement.
When people are dancing together, the simha is a powerful distraction and remedy for the worries that participants may feel.
Focusing on the positive creates amazing couple dynamics, which in turn helps lead to well-functioning, happy families.
Brooklyn teacher Orly Wahba wanted to motivate her students to perform a simple act of kindness – yet that good deed has grown into so much more.
By MOSHE ARENSTEIN
The most common phobia is arachnophobia, the fear of spiders.
Motivational counseling is a powerful and useful therapeutic paradigm that has helped motivate many people to get over their psychological inertia.
By MICHAEL GROPPER
RS is the tendency to anxiously expect, readily perceive and overreact to social rejection.
We can’t protect our children from all we might wish, but we can help prepare them to deal with the routine challenges of life.
Any new immigrant, who arrived after 2008, never had to experience the trauma of putting a gas mask on his or her child.
By ELIZABETH LEVI
Here are a few questions to ponder that may help you become more comfortable with an end-of-life discussion.
Lesson 3: A smile can go a long way.
The need for immediate gratification affects tendencies of violence toward others and themselves.
A Jerusalem-based NGO works to help at-risk teens find their way.
Minday Edelman says to dream big and think limitless.
By ORIT ARFA
Drawing a rare blend of strengths in art and neuropsychology, Lilac Abramsky-Arazi creates vibrant paintings likened to ‘prints of the soul.’
Many in the English-speaking community in Israel are unable to utilize the hotlines municipalities around the country have set up.
By SAM SOKOL
No particular plot spoilers will be discussed here, though diving into the themes and ideas of the show may hint at some...
By TALI KORD
There’s a saying by the Thai meditation teacher Aachan Chaa that ‘the glass is already broken.’
By BRIAN BLUM
Every year on the eve of Yom Kippur, we sit down and apologize to one another for any offense caused, intentional or unintentional.
By HERB KEINON
Seeking psychological treatment from therapists whose views and values do not contradict the Torah is sanctioned, and is even considered a mitzva.
By SEYMOUR HOFFMAN
As one approaches adolescence, the brain undergoes major structural and hormonal changes; Recent studies explain the biology of adolescents in ways that were previously confined to psychology.
By ILAN SAMISH
Integrating choices and limits can start around age two and continue through life.
By RICHARD L. CURWIN
Better yet, be ‘mindful’ of those students whose ‘pain’ from ‘colonialism and Western supremacy’ is just begging to be jagged.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Are optimists and pessimists born or made?
By JUDY MONTAGU
"Wearing multifocals is like looking through a back-fence pinhole at the coming train wreck."
"I feel a freedom, a sense of belonging, a deep involvement with all that happens here – something I did not feel when living in the Diaspora."
By BRENDA KATTEN
By PAMELA PELED
Genendy Radoff, 43, made aliya from Silver Spring, Maryland to Ramat Beit Shemesh in 2005.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
TIP FOR THE WEEK: Good week for taking care of unfinished business.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Jacob, Moses and David were all leaders of the Jewish people who cultivated their innate potential for leadership while tending their flocks in the meditative quiet of the desert.
By YONATAN GORDON