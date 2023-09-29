‘Emotional support alligator’ expelled from baseball game

Wally was turned away from the stadium, despite having been invited to the game.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An “emotional support alligator” was turned away from a baseball match in Philadelphia despite having been invited by the players, according to media reports from September 29.

The gator, named Wally, belonged to 70-year-old Joie Henney.

Despite being turned away, Henney said that he and the gator had no hard feelings towards the stadium.

Henney told The Independent that he and his gator had enjoyed attending a number of baseball games together.

Wally was allegedly invited to attend after some of the players stumbed on his Instagram account, that has amassed over 25,000 followers.

What does Wally's owner have to say about the incident?

“Everybody thinks I just tried to take Wally to the baseball game. Well, that was only part of the truth,” he told The Independent. 

“He was invited there by one of his fans, who is friends with the baseball team and their wives and we were supposed to meet before they started the game."

“And a couple of the baseball players wanted to meet Wally and that's why we were there."

“Well, we got there after three o’clock so of course they couldn’t come out and we couldn’t go in. There was no upset, there was no arguing – nothing was done wrong."

“Somebody said they only allow service animals. That’s okay. He is not a service animal, he is an emotional support animal and there’s a difference."

“He’s been to ball games before. We didn’t go there for the intention of going to the ballgame. But that’s what we ended up wanting to do. But when they said no, we didn’t do it.”



