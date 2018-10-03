french jews aliyah

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Nearly 2,000 people joined a Facebook group titled “Supporting Delphine Horvilleur” just two days after it was created.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe: “In our country, antisemitism is alive. It is not new, it is ancient. It is not superficial, it is well-rooted and it is alive."
French delegation leader: Our work is to make young people feel part of a Jewish future.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Aliya from France remains high, but has failed to live up to the numbers Israeli officials expected following terrorist attacks on Jewish targets.
By BERNARD EDINGER
Data released by the Jewish Agency and Immigrant Absorption Ministry at the end of last year found that there were some 5,000 French immigrants who moved to Israel in 2016.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Russia was the source of the highest number of olim.
AJC seeks to expose civic leaders to the different sides of Israel.
81 immigrants arrive on first IFCJ aliya flight of summer.
By JACK BROOK
NBN aims to bring 4,000 North American olim in ’16.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
More than 7,900 French Jews made aliya in 2015, up 10% from the previous year, when the western European nation became the leading source of immigrants here with 7,000 olim.
By SAM SOKOL
French MP slams the unnecessarily-difficult accreditation process that forces French academics to "wait tables or work in call centers in order to earn a living."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"The place for French Jews is France."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
News of the desecrated graves came a day after a deadly shooting at a Denmark synagogue, which resembled an attack at a Jewish supermarket in Paris during three days of violence in January.
By REUTERS
Ex-IMF chief Strauss-Kahn arrives at court in France to testify over his alleged role in sex parties with prostitutes.
CRIF official says this approach will allow olim to maintain healthy links with the old country.
"It feels like we are in prison," French Rabbi says.
“I really believe that anti-Semitism is not our ally, and we do not have to act as if it is,” Jewish Agency chairman Sharansky says.
By HERB KEINON
Police arrested two suspects in the break-in shortly after the incident and a third accomplice whose role has not yet been determined.
By JTA
In the first three months of 2014 more Jews left France for Israel than at any other time since the Jewish state was created in 1948.
The Jewish emigration from France is due to both anti-Semitism and the general decline of France's economy
Olim et entrepreneurs ? MATI relève le défi et aide les nouveaux immigrants à monter leur société
By NATHALIE BLAU
La crise d’adolescence s’exacerbe avec l’aliya. Les ministères de l’Intégration et des Affaires sociales mobilisent donc leurs troupes. Objectif : prévenir la déscolarisation des adolescents issus de l’immigration française, en quête d’identité, afin de prévenir leur dérive
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
Le regard de la société israélienne sur les nouveaux immigrants s’est modifié. Il aura permis d’organiser le Forum des associations francophones en Israël. Etat des lieux
Si la boulangerie et la viticulture ont beaucoup progressé ces dernières années, le pays où coulent le lait et le miel reste encore à la traîne en matière de fromagerie. Une ola hadasha française a bien l’intention d’apporter son savoir-faire dans ce domaine
By NICOLE PEREZ,NICOLE PEREZ
La onzième aliya sera française. L’exode de la communauté juive hexagonale s’accélère. Une réalité douloureuse, prometteuse et irréversible
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Déjà conséquents en 2014, les chiffres de l’aliya de France devraient battre de nouveaux records en 2015. Une immigration de crise qui nécessite la mise en place de mesures exceptionnelles
By JOSEPHA BOUGNON
Ils ne sont pas rares ces Français du troisième âge qui décident de venir couler leurs vieux jours en Israël, souvent motivés par la présence de leurs enfants dans le pays.
By HELOISE FAYET
Dès la sortie du lycée, des milliers de jeunes juifs français décident de quitter le pays pour effectuer leurs études en Israël et, ensuite, leur aliya.
Certains parcours d’aliya sont plus singuliers que d’autres. Histoire d’un soldat isolé devenu israélien envers et contre tout
By JOHANNA AFRIAT
Une vague d’immigration française sans précédent est annoncée. Mais les capacités d’accueil de la Terre promise seront-elles à la hauteur des besoins ? Le secteur de l’immobilier se met en chantier
Pour les nouveaux immigrés français, choisir Natanya pour port d’attache, c’est un peu comme se retrouver à la maison
By SARAH HERSHENSON
Opération séduction pour Netanyahou, qui devait convaincre les Français d’Israël, venus à sa rencontre, de donner leur voix au Likoud pour éviter l’éparpillement des votes de droite
Les mesures de sécurité exceptionnelles, mises en place par la France au lendemain des attentats, pour protéger la communauté juive, peuvent-elles rassurer durablement ?
Un programme d’accélération de carrière pour immigrants hautement diplômés s’ouvre à Jérusalem
By LISA SAMIN
Israël n’avait pas accueilli autant de nouveaux immigrants depuis 10 ans
By SYLVIE BERGER
Iona Choloniewski et Thierry Tordjman presentent "Stagerim", un organisme qui permet à des étudiants et jeunes diplômés français d'effectuer des stages en Israel
Edouard Cukierman n’est pas de ceux qui se contentent d’un parcours exemplaire. Il n’a de cesse que de s’investir pour passer le flambeau, aider et stimuler les Français qui veulent réussir en Israël
Les olim de France affirment leur volonté de bien s'établir en Israël.Et cela commence par un challenge de taille : la bonne intégration de leur progéniture dans le système éducatif israélien.
Elisabeth Ranassier, a registered nurse from France with 17 years of experience, does not work in her profession here because of the red tape.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Two-year pilot program will raise draft age to 34 instead of 35, service time to 24 months instead of 18
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"The building only counts 9 floors, and therefore cannot house a so-called special unit on the 13th floor."
By GLOBES
Laurent Levy buys 10 hectares zoned for 1,000 hotel rooms
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,GLOBES
With French-language help being phased out for immigrants, the task of moving to Israel appears daunting for many.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
“Thousands of immigrants from France, including elderly citizens, children with special needs, single-parent families, female victims of violence and more won’t receive social services.”
One NGO says language barriers render welfare services inaccessible to immigrants.
Agency officials say the average rate of disappointed returnees to France from 1990-2014 was 10 percent but that the number has dropped since.
More than 1,000 French Jews paraded through Hebron under the hot August sun on Wednesday to the beat of loud religious music.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
34-year-old Zarka immigrated to Israel in 2015, but due to his age was refused by the IDF, even on a voluntary basis.
Eight individuals awarded for their outstanding volunteer work.
"Due to the economic association agreements between Israel and the European Union, France continues to pay the pensions for French retirees who made aliya."
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Tales of success and hardship accompany the country’s newcomers.
Aliya organizations expand strategies to encourage and aid immigration.
The initiative is operated by Gvahim, a subsidiary association of the Rashi Foundation, in cooperation with AAEGE – the association of alumni of French-speaking academic institutes.
The study says that government’s efforts to overcome deficiencies in aliya processing have been successful, but only minor improvements have been made on social and professional integration.
By JEREMY SHARON
Thousands turn out for mega-event celebrating French aliya.
By AMY SPIRO
Dentists who have been working for at least 5 years would be exempt from taking a test; Certified occupational therapists, physiotherapists, speech therapists and dietitians will be able to practice.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In the last three years, 1,594 medical professionals moved to Israel, mostly from Russia, Ukraine, US and France.
As a survivor of the Hyper Cacher shooting in Paris, Patrice Oualid says his body and heart are wounded forever, but his philanthropic Lev Tov organization offers him a sign of hope.
More than 20,000 French Jews have moved to Israel over the past five years.
Jewish Agency chairman Natan Sharansky speaks about the balancing act with European Jewry – protecting the ones who choose to stay, and empowering those who choose to leave.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Cabinet approves NIS 180m. aliya plan.
What happens in the elections for the National Assembly next month will have a role in determining the direction that Macron is able to take the country.
By LIAT COLLINS
srael will soon have to expand its borders far beyond its wildest dreams – not for the benefit of the Jews, but at the request of millions of Europeans.
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
It is well known that the first cracks in the equation of “France equals liberty, equality and fraternity” have been evident for quite a while.
By ARIEL KANDEL
When during the 2014 Gaza War I foresaw today’s attacks in Europe, it wasn’t a sixth sense but common sense combined with experience.
Israel needs to do more to encourage French Jews, many of whom have undergone an Israelization process even if they continue to live in France.
The latest terrorist attacks in Paris have brought back the question of French aliya to public consciousness.
By DAN ILLOUZ
A last-minute decision to visit the country profoundly changed the course of a young woman’s life.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
"Unfortunately, there is anti-Semitism in France and during the past year it has increased a lot,” says former president of the European Jewish Congress.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH