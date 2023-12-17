Since the surprise attack by Hamas and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, there has been a 430% increase in the number of aliyah files opened in France, according to the data collected by the Jewish Agency and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

This surge in aliyah applications reflects an applicant’s practical interest in immigrating to Israel. Altogether, Aliyah files have been opened for about 1,200 people since October 7th, compared to about 220 in the corresponding period last year.

This data was revealed during a large Aliyah fair held in Paris on Sunday, organized by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry and The Jewish Agency for Israel, in cooperation with Ofek Israeli. Additional Aliyah fairs, in cities including Lyon and Marseilles, are planned over the course of the next three months to meet the growing interest in Aliyah since October 7th.

Aliyah fairs allow those interested in learning about immigration to Israel to receive a variety of information, from various relevant bodies, under one roof. There, representatives of different offices and organizations are on hand to discuss employment and professional training options in Israel, information about higher education institutions, integration of children into the K-12 education system, and more. A woman walks past a building tagged with Stars of David in Paris, France, October 31, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/LUCIEN LIBERT)

Sunday's Aliyah fair in Paris was held in the presence of Ofir Sofer, Aliyah and Integration Minister. In addition, over 1,300 households have participated in informational evenings organized by The Jewish Agency throughout France, where up-to-date information about Israel is provided.

Rise in antisemitism led to aliyah surge

The Jewish community in France is the third largest in the world after Israel and the United States and numbers about 450,000 people. It is a traditional and Zionist community with close ties to the State of Israel, and many of its members have relatives in Israel. The growing interest in Aliyah since the Hamas massacre and the war that broke out in its wake also coincided with a wave of antisemitism that hit the country. However, the Jewish community in France primarily has a genuine desire to show solidarity with Israel and make Aliyah precisely at this time.

Sofer said at the Aliyah fair: "I was very excited to meet people and to hear that they decided to make Aliyah right after October 7, while the country is at war. The moments when they saw the pictures were defining for many. The feelings of solidarity and identification with Israel were a driving force in the decision to make Aliyah. Communities around the world and France in particular are facing a significant increase in antisemitic incidents. We will stand by the communities and at the same time we will certainly support the processes of integrating them into Israeli society even more. The State of Israel is the home of the Jewish people.”

Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog added: "French Jews continue to express their unconditional love for the State of Israel in these difficult days. We all have the obligation and duty to welcome them now with open arms and help them realize their dream of establishing their home in Israel. Aliyah is a cornerstone in the rebuilding and restoration of the country.”