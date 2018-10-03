03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Thousands of Palestinians participated in a funeral procession.
By ADAM RASGON
“Everything that can be said about you is not enough to describe you.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Palestinian and bright yellow Fatah flags were waving in every direction surrounding the body of Abu al-Ezz, as more participants joined the masses.
By ADAM RASGON,UDI SHAHAM
Family mourns Capt. (res.) Eliav Gelman, 30, who was killed Wednesday by friendly fire in the midst of a terror attack at the Gush Etzion junction in the West Bank.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Police are demanding that Nashat Milhem's family ensures that impending funeral will not breed incitement of terror activity.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Thousands gather to bury Tel Aviv victim Shimon Ruime.
Earlier, Netanyahu offered his condolences and said: “To all those who would uproot us from the Tomb of the Patriarchs – we have been there 4,000 years and we will stay there forever."
Rabbi Nahemiah Lavie, the father of seven children, was also an IDF veteran who served as a combat soldier.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MAARIV ONLINE
Over 400 mourners came to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff.
By JTA
On Monday morning ahead of the funeral, Bernstein’s parents posted a message on a website set up to memorialize their son, saying that they “won’t succumb to hate.”
City fire and police officials confirmed that a Hanukka menorah sparked the blaze at around 2:20 a.m. Monday.
‘In the haredi cemeteries in Prague or Vienna you can sometimes find four or five layers of deceased upon deceased. It is a longstanding custom, close enough to our roots.’
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
The funeral for Eliane, 16, Rivkah, 13, Sara, 5, David, 12, Yeshua, 10, Moshe, 8, and Yaakob, 5 held at the Har Hamenuhot Cemetery in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Burial of Israeli citizens is subsidized by the state but full costs are usually levied on families of foreign citizens who wish to bury their relatives in Israel.
By JEREMY SHARON
Hundreds gather for funeral of Mustafa Tamimi who died a day earlier from wounds sustained during W. Bank demonstration.
By NIDA TUMA
Que cachait cet impressionnant ballet de dignitaires étrangers présents aux funérailles de Shimon Peres ?
By MICHELLE MAZEL
Entre détresse immense et précieux soutiens, les familles des victimes tentent de panser leurs plaies
By JOSEPHA BOUGNON
Mortality rates lower now than at the turn of century, but improvement is more dramatic in men.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Organizing care for a disabled loved one and subsequent bereavement brings with it a great deal of paperwork and visits to government offices.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
Former New York mayor remembered by Israeli ambassador as "most important, influential American Zionist of our time."
By MICHAEL WILNER
“I hope their step we’re taking today will lead them to return to reasonable and respectful behavior in the Knesset,” Likud MK Yariv Levin stated.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is pushing legislation that would prevent incitement at the funerals of terrorists.
By UDI SHAHAM
The details of Reiven Shmerling's death are under investigation.
A preliminary investigation found pilots reported problems with the steering system of the tail rotor blades.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Funerals for victims Yosef Salomon, and his children Chaya and Elad, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Modi'in Cemetery.
“Arnold is the solar visionary upon whose shoulders every solar developer in Israel and around the world stands.”
By YEDIDYA SINCLAIR
Burial societies repeatedly courted controversy, according to a Channel 2 report, this month that recorded multiple burial-society officials refusing to bury deceased gay and lesbian people.
Crowds gather to commemorate Yael Yekutiel; Shir Hajaj; Shira Tzur and Erez Orbach.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Neeman, who was also one of the three founders of one of Israel’s more prestigious law firms – Herzog, Fox and Neeman – died on Sunday at age 77.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Love for Peres was clearly evident at the funeral, coming from leaders from the four corners of the earth and all sectors of Israeli society.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Reuven Rivlin, Israel's tenth president, gave a speech eulogizing the late Shimon Peres Friday morning at his funeral on Mount Herzl.
US President Obama, Bill Clinton, Netanyahu and Rivlin eulogize the senior Israeli statesman.
By HERB KEINON
Shimon Peres dies at 93 • Dozens of international leaders to attend state funeral tomorrow.
Cohen was a prominent rabbi, serving as as Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Haifa, from 1975 until 2011, after which he was considered chief rabbi emeritus.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Polonsky manages to tell a universal story it in a way that is engaging and not so bleak that audiences will want to stay away.
By HANNAH BROWN
Netanyahu calls Ben-Eliezer a true patriot, as former minister laid to rest.
If an agreement is reached, however, it is unclear whether Ben-Eliezer would be taken in for questioning after the funeral, after the seven day period of mourning, or not at all.
Dimona Mayor Ben Biton praised one of the victims, Simcha Damri, for her years of charity work helping out needy families in Dimona, and called her “one of the foundations of the city."
By BEN HARTMAN,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Yishai Rosales was killed when a mortar shell exploded during a combat drill.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
Hodedtov’s mother and sister are currently observing the seven-day period of mourning on 77 Pinsker Street, Petah Tikva until Sunday.
Kirschenbaum is survived by his partner and his four children.
Rescuers identify body of missing Israeli trekker Or Asraf.
Shlezinger's family were concerned that since he has only a small number of relatives his funeral might not be attended by a quorum of ten men.
Yitzhak Sama'at, 18, succumbs to wounds after he was seriously injured as some 100,000 people crowded the streets for the funeral procession.
By JEREMY SHARON,JPOST.COM STAFF
The victims, all of them grandmothers in their 50s and 60s, were on their way back from attending prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem when the collision happened.
By BEN HARTMAN
Gila and Doron Tragerman visited the gravesite of their son with their two children, Yuval and Uri, as well as their parents.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
It still is an uphill battle in a town that, indeed, did restore the gravestones at the Jewish cemetery after the windstorm Kyrill wreaked havoc in 2007.
By THOMAS SIMON
The IDF Chief Rabbi is legally able to make the final decision on the death.
May ashes from a crematorium be buried in a Jewish cemetery?
By SHLOMO BRODY
At funeral, Shalom Hartman Institute founder is remembered as a man who was "not just a teacher, but a pillar."
By RACHEL MARDER
ADL appeals to mayor of eastern Polish town to block funeral company from going ahead with their plan.
Over 250,000 attend the rabbi’s funeral procession, coming from across the country to pay their final respects.
Report criticizes Religious Services Ministry for failing to compel burial societies to permit parents to attend funerals.
Layered burial, Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah says, is part of the recent and ongoing struggle for social justice.
New directive from Religious Services Ministry states explicitly that burial societies must allow women to give eulogies.
Head of the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem dies at 68; 100,000 mourners attend.
How a local nonprofit takes care of the fiancées and girlfriends of fallen IDF soldiers.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
“And after these few days, I feel like I knew her, even though I’d never met her, because there’s just been an outpouring of love toward her, and appreciation.”
By JASON SHALTIEL
Funeral for 10-year-old turns deadly; mourners shout: "the people want the president executed," "we will be free despite you Bashar!"
By REUTERS
50,000 turn out to bury critic of Assad, Meshaal al-Tammo; government forces fire on funeral, killing at least four, 'Asharq Al-Awsat' reports.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
50,000 turn out to bury charismatic critic of Assad, Meshaal al-Tammo; government forces fire on funeral, killing two.
Beersheba mayor says four were killed in bank shooting, but entire city wounded as families lay loved ones to rest.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND BEN HARTMAN
Funeral held in Atlit for former agriculture minister in two governments under former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir.
Thousands turn out in Dier al-Assad and Iksal to funerals of the six victims of the fatal car crash near Nesher.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
"I always hoped that if I die, at least it would be for an important purpose," Liet-Col. Ron wrote in letter to family.
IDF Corporal Netanel Yahalomi of Nof Ayalon was killed by terrorists infiltrating from Egypt over the weekend.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
Soldier fires eight bullets after attempting to flag down vehicle; two other passengers injured in early Friday morning incident.
By YAAKOV KATZ AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Moshe Ami, 56, managed to answer his phone, speak with his wife before being evacuated to the hospital where he died of shrapnel wounds.
Omri Tal, Liran Adir, Liel Gidoni and Benaya Sarel were killed in action in the Gaza Strip.
By SAM SOKOL,Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Ten soldiers laid to rest after fatalities in three separate incidents on Monday.
Sgt. Daniel Kedmi, 18, from Tzufin in the West Bank, was killed on Monday in an attack near Kibbutz Nahal Oz along with four comrades.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Thousands gather in ]erusalem to remember Naftali, Eyal and Gil-Ad 30 days after their deaths.
Friends and family mourn Sgt.-Maj. Adi Briga, who served in the 7th Armored Brigade, and was killed by a mortar attack on Eshkol, on July 28.
At funeral, Deri remembered as ambitious soldier who excelled in the commander's course he had just begun and in the basic training that he started in November.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Israel 42nd fallen soldier laid to rest in military section of Meitar cemetery; former Paratrooper described as ambitious, much loved.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Three Israeli paratroopers who died in explosion of Gaza home booby trapped with explosives on Wednesday were buried on Thursday.
By SAM SOKOL
Given the little time that he had at his disposal, what he tried to do was to make a fair selection from Israel’s demographic mosaic.
Amotz Greenberg, 45, eulogized by loved ones in Hod Hasharon.
Mourners gather for funerals of Sgt. Adar Barsano, 2nd-Lt. Bar Rahav and Staff-Sgt. Bania Roval.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF,NIV ELIS
JPost TV speaks to a few of the thousands of people who paid their respects at the funeral of the three Israeli boys, who were kidnapped and killed in the West Bank.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JENNY TINTNER,LAUREN IZSO
Thousands of relatives, friends, acquaintances and even people who did not know the soldiers or the families, but felt compelled to pay their respects, attended the funerals.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Haim Haviv's very name seemed to match his character: lively and warm-hearted.
By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
As I recited kaddish for my father I wanted to also say it in the memory of the nine Emanuel martyrs.
By AVI WEISS
The burden of pain shouldered for so many years, baggage that seemed long ago to have been left at the side of the road, made one last appearance before going the way of those who carried it.
By GILAD SHARON
What took place in Rabin Square last Saturday night distorted Rabin’s memory, and dishonored the participants.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
Standing in front of Gil-Ad Shaer’s parents, I know that I was in the company of heroes; Moral giants who wanted peace to follow their son’s death.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The eulogy for St.-Sgt. Max Steinberg on Mount Herzl.
By DOV LIPMAN
Prejudice or preconceived idea: pre-judging without specific
knowledge or reason.
By JUDY MONTAGU
Sitting shiva: Observing the Jewish mourning period - from the Hebrew word ‘sheva,’ meaning seven (days).
The Israeli soccer world came out in force on Sunday to honor former national team coach Emmanuel Scheffer on his final journey.
By ALLON SINAI
Guests crowd in for funeral at singer's hometown church in New Jersey as Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder sing at service.
Ranks of military weep at Kim Jong-il's funeral parade; son Kim Jong-un to take power, third in Kim dynasty.