Rabbi Baruch Weisbecker passed away early on Friday, according to Israeli media reports.

Rabbi Weisbecker was the head of the Beit Mattityahu Yeshiva in Bnei Brak as well as a member of the Council of Great Torah Sages (Moetze Dedolei Hatorah) which is the supreme rabbinical policy-making council of the Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah which make up United Torah Judaism in the Knesset.

His death comes following a cancer diagnosis a year prior.