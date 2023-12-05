Mourning the loss of two soldiers who fell in battle on Monday

On Monday night two former students of the hesder Yeshiva in Yerucham were killed in battle as Israel's war against Hamas continues.

Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Shankolevsky, 21 years old, and Captain Eitan Fish, 23 years old, were killed in battle in Gaza.

Captain Eitan is survived by his parents, David and Haya, as well as seven siblings.

Sergeant Yakir is survived by his parents, Ariel and Tova, along with five siblings.

Mourning the lives of the two soldiers

Since the beginning of the war, the Hesder Yeshiva, located in southern Israel, has lost five of its members.

The yeshiva released a statement following the deaths of the two soldiers:

"We bitterly mourn the death of the students of the Hesder Yeshiva Yeruham Cpt. Eitan Fish and Srgt. Yakir Shankolevsky who fell in the war. On behalf of the Hesder Yeshiva, the rabbis, and the students, console the families in this difficult time and pray for the victory of our heroic soldiers over our vile and cruel enemies."

According to the head of the Yeshiva, Rabbi Chaim Wolfson, Captain Eitan Fish was "a leader and a man with backbone." Throughout his life, Captain Eitan desired to combine his learning of Torah studies with his deep sense of obligation to his country. Captain Eitan Fish, who fell in battle in Gaza on Monday (credit: COURTESY OF GUSH ETZION VIRTUAL COUNSEL)

"Eitan exuded confidence, but internally he was very gentle. He had a personality that was a special combination of greatness and the ability to lead, Wolfson added.

Regarding Sergeant Yakir Yedidia, Rabbi Wolfson stated, "Yakir was an outstanding man of Eretz Yisrael in the deepest sense of the word. A kibbutznik and a man of determination who loved the land. His work extended to the inside of the Beit Midrash. He was always with a smile on his face and was very loved by the people around him."

The funeral of Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Shankolevsky in Gush Etzion

Sergeant Yakir Yedidya Shankolevsky was from Migdal Oz, a kibbutz located in the Gush Etzion region.

The Gush Etzion Regional Council sends condolences to the entire Shankolevsky family.

A spokesperson for Kibbutz Migal Oz said "Yakir was a well-loved and well-known boy in our kibbutz. One of the best of our children."

Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor, and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne'eman, eulogized Yakir and said:"Dear Yakir Yedidya, you fell in battle for our right to live in this land and build our nation's future. You were a son of a kibbutz, a son of a dear family –a founding family in Migal Oz. The entire Gush Etzion community and the nation of Israel joins the Shankolevsky family in its pain. We stand by the family during this difficult time."

The funeral took place on Tuesday in the military section of the Kfar Etzion cemetery at 2 pm.

The date of Captain Eitan Fisch's funeral is yet to be published.