government

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The US Attorney General reportedly hid his contact with Russia's ambassador, and is now being called on to resign amid the controversy following the revelation of this information on Wednesday.
By REUTERS
Former Attorney General Sally Yates said the immigration order was not "consistent with [the Justice Department]'s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right."
Interior Minister Arye Deri said he hoped stripping former MK Azmi Bishara’s citizenship would help deter future spies.
By BEN LYNFIELD
“None of the prime ministers give anything to the Palestinians, whether it’s Netanyahu or Olmert, Right or Left. It’s the same policy, the same occupation. Just the personality changes.”
What happened Wednesday was not the passage of the bill into law, but the killing of the bill; no Palestinian lost any land Wednesday, and no settler came any closer to keeping any.
By GIL HOFFMAN
She says she remains opposed to the movement but wants to "see the bill rewritten" to address civil liberties concerns.
By JTA
The governor admitted to the affair, which happened in March 2015, late Wednesday night
“We saw on the program the symbiotic relationship between the companies and the doctors," said committee chairman MK Shelly Yacimovich of the Zionist Union.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
With a little help from friends, Jerusalem
is tackling some of its most pressing
challenges.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
In a first-ever visit to Hebron, foreign parliamentarians stand strong with the Jewish state.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
One year after our report on the disastrous state of the Israel Postal Company, ‘In Jerusalem’ reinvestigates.
By BERNARD ELLOUK
Each year, the public is treated to the spectacle of the city reaching out to the national government to help it settle its budget woes.
By GLENN YAGO,JACOB UDELL
Municipal legislators protest the closure of meetings to the public.
By UDI SHAHAM
JAFI vows to come to an agreement with government in order to open registration for coming year.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The sixth floor will be built to make room for new MKs in case the "Norwegian Law" is passed.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The deal will allow the KKL-JNF to keep its tax exempt status,a controversial measure opposed by some within the Knesset Finance Committee.
As part of a special initiative launched by the Prime Minister’s Office, gov.il was officially launched to make it easier to apply for permits and submit complaints at some government ministries.
By MAX SCHINDLER
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Molcho, 73, will leave his post at the end of February.
By HERB KEINON
Opposition: Move to cost millions of shekels in unnecessary jobs for political cronies.
The Knesset is planning on steps to limit "the involvement of foreign governments in the funding of political organizations and activities to harm IDF soldiers."
It remains unclear where the money will come from, as the Israeli government embarks on expanding a social welfare program without raising taxes or reallocating funds.
Disputes over the military service of haredim are threatening to weaken the governing coalition.
By JEREMY SHARON
The newest development in the crisis that ensued after the High Court's decision to make Israel draft a new law or else draft all the haredim.
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
Bureaucracy at its best - or perhaps, its worst.
The amendment to Basic Law: Jerusalem states that giving up Israeli sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem would require approval by 80 MKs, three-fourths of the Knesset.
Welcome to the 21st century
With Diaspora leaders in town for the Jewish Agency meetings, the prime minister will certainly be feeling their anger in the coming days.
The number of MKs has remained unchanged since Israel's founding.
Erdan urged the US to explore all options to halt the aid through legislation, diplomacy and/or regulative measures.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Experts are urging American immigrants to review their options wisely.
By SHARON UDASIN
Netanyahu magnified Bennett’s criticism with increasingly harsh responses as the week went on.
PM Netanyahu was speaking at Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting ahead of Donald Trump's arrival in Jerusalem on Monday.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Comptroller blasts gov’t for deficiencies in medical, natural gas and Jewish Agency areas in annual report.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,SHARON UDASIN
The court issued the temporary injunction after accepting a petition lodged by Zionist Union MK Eitan Cabel and others who were protesting the eighth amendment to the Public Broadcasting Law.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Elon passed away after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind him an impressive legacy.
Tuesday’s arrests add to a number of municipality corruption scandals in recent months.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Public job offerings were designed to avoid nepotism in hiring and to increase the quality of public servants in long-term ministry non-political positions.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israel’s security agencies have sweeping surveillance powers, but are subjected to few checks and balances.
By YUVAL SHANY
Citizens must lead the way in the battle against political corruption.
By MORDECHAI KREMNITZER
Coalition chairman David Bitan said the deadline for reaching an agreement is next Wednesday.
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM
Comptroller says value of land, transferred between ’91-’92, could be in the billions.
The law’s final version reflects a number of compromises made to address privacy concerns that have made it the center point of a grand battle for years.
Kahlon: "When I saw the elder abuse report, I imagined they were beating my mother"
By UDI SHAHAM,JUDY SIEGEL
Donald Trump is looking more and more like a godsend to the Jewish right and a disaster
for those on the left. But this may be a case of "be careful what you wish for, lest it come true."
By ELLIOT JAGER
The bill would empower courts to order social media providers to remove content which is, in itself, criminal and constitutes a danger to personal, public or state security.
The findings indicated that there are significant gaps between the periphery and the center of the country with regards to the number of people registered with welfare departments.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"We also need to be able to govern," prime minister tells cabinet.
His own family has also been under fire this month. While Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, has been targeted by the media for two decades, this month their son, Yair, was put on a public stage.
“The idea was developed about three years ago, and about one year ago, the association was registered with the goal of holding our first convention on Dec. 1."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Miriam Eshkol served in the Palmah, on convoys to the besieged Jerusalem, and in the War of Independence, in the artillery.
Johnston is the first Canadian governor-general to come to Israel
Netanyahu will convene the heads of the six parties in his coalition to discuss a bill that would close down the IBC, which is set to replace the current Israel Broadcasting Authority.
Labor MK Rosenthal: It would be bad for the party and bad for the country.
For investors willing to wade into a market in the middle of a dramatic overhaul, there is a rare opportunity to snatch up companies, from insurers to oil refineries, at bargain prices.
Israel is Quarrey’s first ambassadorial posting.
Lapid decried, however, a political system which he said does not deal with national problems at hand, citing the combustible ammonia tank in Haifa and the recent transportation debacle as examples.
According to the OECD, Israel has the second lowest suicide rate, and is trying to lower that rate even further.
By JUDY SIEGEL
"The move will improve the quality of the services received by citizens and remove barriers that prevent other businesses from integrating into areas that today are monopolistic."
PMO accuses Transportation Minister Katz of "deliberating attempting to create an unnecessary crisis with the ultra-Orthodox to destabilize the government."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Overcrowding in classes, socioeconomic and sectorial gaps, poor student performance – these are only a few of the many problems facing the education system.
Barak also spoke of the expected deal between Israel and the United States and said Netanyahu's behavior during the negotiations brought severe damage upon Israel.
Uzi Arad tells FADC that long-term planning is “non-existent” in government.
“The Jerusalem Municipality calls on the national government to adhere to the decision that stipulates that all government units must be headquartered exclusively in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel
Netanyahu faced an extremely antagonistic media in his first term as prime minister, and it is possible he never recovered from it.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon will take on the Economy Ministry but will not get the labor and employment section.
Labor's Margalit to propose plan he worked on with Lebanese and Libyans.
If a site does not remove the incitement within 48 hours, it will be fined NIS 300,000 per post.
Hebron region cordoned off, all relatives of attackers to be investigated; Liberman, Bennett Face off in security cabinet meeting.
Likud sources charged that Katz was advancing the proposals because he is angry that Netanyahu has not transferred to his ministry key departments and authorities.
Sources close to Katz denied that he has any vendetta against the prime minister.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take the package with him next week on his visit to the continent.
According to the explanation in the resolution, the worsening security situation had an influence on life in the settlements in a number of areas.
Finance minister: I hope the Labor Party will join us
Zionist Union leader calls on Kulanu head "to take a chance and prevent this grave danger."
Cabinet vote comes after Netanyahu and Bennett reach overnight coalition compromise.
By ZACK PYZER,JPOST.COM STAFF
A military secretary will begin briefing the security cabinet from Monday as Litzman mediates a solution to avert the mounting crisis. The vote to expand the government will go ahead on Monday.
By ZACK PYZER
Former ministers from across the political spectrum came out in favor of education minister's demand that security cabinet members be briefed regularly by a military secretary.
The Knesset’s top priority for 2017 should be to restore
the Israeli public’s belief in its political institutions.
By YOHANAN PLESNER
Almost 70 years after making aliya, former defense minister Moshe Arens says time is on Israel’s side and that the Jewish state is the biggest success story of all time.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
We really have to do better than this.
By PAMELA PELED
The parliament, which boasts 700 members, last met in 2009.
By ADAM RASGON
One day he hopes to visit Kansas. And turn 18. And be able to vote. And graduate from high school.
By BEN SALES/JTA
For generations, my ancestors and yours wished to come to the promised land but could not do it, for the decision was in the hands of others.
By GETASEW FASIKAE
Democracy is a difficult game to play.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel, similar to other democracies, regulates the activities of lobbyists.
By ASSAF SHAPIRA
The incitement coming from The Left and mostly the incitement coming from the Right left me startled and shocked.
By YEHUDA LEIBLER
In other words, the government paid its own MKs over a quarter of a billion shekels to vote for its budget.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Countries throughout the world make use of special dates to celebrate their origins, in order to strengthen their national identity and the legitimacy of their government.
By ELIE PODEH
Few people have anything good to say about ‘old politics.’
By DANNY ORBACH
Do we really believe that a thoughtful society can exist without a commitment to nuance, without celebrating the grays in a world increasingly colored only in blacks and whites?
By DANIEL GORDIS
A government that cannot make space for introspection, for self-critique, for engaging with social flaws is a government that will lead Israel to doom.
News briefs from Jerusalem and the surrounding area.
The JPost Podcast's weekly briefing catches you up on the most important stories from the past week.
By PODCAST