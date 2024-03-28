AG asks for extension to 4pm on Haredi IDF draft issue

Attorney-General Galit Baharav-Miara on Thursday at 2:08 p.m. requested an additional two-hour extension to update the High Court of Justice regarding the government's position on the issue of drafting Haredim into the IDF or national service.

Baharav-Miara justified asking for the additional two hours citing that the court had not actually formally ruled on the initial late night request for an extension until 2:00 p.m.

Further, the attorney-general said the Defense Ministry had just sent her its view on the relevant issues. A couple of additional hours would be needed to incorporate those updates.

In addition, she said that the government still had not informed her of its final decision about what policy to present.

In the balance is whether the High Court orders a universal draft that would finally include Haredim and could cause the government to fall, whether a compromise can be struck, or whether the court will grant an additional delay on the issue