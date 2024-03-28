Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

AG asks for extension to 4pm on Haredi IDF draft issue

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Attorney-General Galit Baharav-Miara on Thursday at 2:08 p.m. requested an additional two-hour extension to update the High Court of Justice regarding the government's position on the issue of drafting Haredim into the IDF or national service.

Baharav-Miara justified asking for the additional two hours citing that the court had not actually formally ruled on the initial late night request for an extension until 2:00 p.m.

Further, the attorney-general said the Defense Ministry had just sent her its view on the relevant issues. A couple of additional hours would be needed to incorporate those updates.

In addition, she said that the government still had not informed her of its final decision about what policy to present.

In the balance is whether the High Court orders a universal draft that would finally include Haredim and could cause the government to fall, whether a compromise can be struck, or whether the court will grant an additional delay on the issue

Palestinian suspect arrested for driving through West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 12:15 PM
Kremlin says questions about the missing after concert attack are for in
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 11:50 AM
Protesters arrested for blocking Gaza Strip humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2024 11:41 AM
Russian warships enter the Red Sea, navy says
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 11:20 AM
Russia and Myanmar plan over 50 joint military activities in 2024 - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:37 AM
Russian mine with 13 trapped miners almost completely flooded - RIA
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 09:29 AM
Russia says NATO is preparing allies for conflict with Moscow
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 06:39 AM
Three arrested after weapons discovered in Netanya parking lot
By EREZ HAREL
03/28/2024 02:55 AM
US military says it destroyed four Houthi long-range drones
By REUTERS
03/28/2024 01:12 AM
At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 08:17 PM
IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 08:10 PM
State Dept says US does not believe hostage negotiations are over
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 07:09 PM
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist who launched rocket onto Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:57 PM
Turkish relief group to send aid 'flotilla' to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 06:55 PM
IDF Givati fighter killed in southern Gaza battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:43 PM