Police admits: the use of the 'Tzeaka' system against protesters in Tel Aviv - was by mistake

The protests against the government have become particularly volatile lately - in the latest demonstration held in Tel Aviv, the protesters escalated their moves by blocking main roadways and lighting fires, Walla reported on Tuesday.

The police responded to the protests with means to disperse them, including water cannons, horses, and unusually, even "Tzeaka" ('scream' in Hebrew) system that emitted disturbing sound waves toward the protesters. In response to a Walla query due to the unusual use of the system - which can lead to paid and even be a health hazard - The police admitted that the use of the system was used by accident.

The police argued that "as a rule, the Israeli police operate ‘Tzeaka’ in accordance with the procedure and upon the announcement of an illegal demonstration and only when dealing with the population." However, it was further stated by the police that "in response to [Walla’s] complaint, during the unauthorized demonstration the protesters clashed with the police and violated public order in a gross manner.”

Protest against the government (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS)

The police then elaborated on the protesters' volatile behavior and explains that “the system was activated unintentionally by contact and friction with the protesters, and after a short time, when possible, it was stopped.”

Mass protests spark clashes

Tens of thousands of people protested against the government on Saturday night in many centers across Israel. The number of participants this time was significantly larger than in previous weeks. The main protest took place on Kaplan Street, near the Sarona complex. Tires were ignited on Begin Road, and participants held torches.

Violent clashes broke out between the police and the protesters. The police arrived in large force at the demonstration, to the sound of cries of "shame,” and tried to clear the protesters from a main road. Demonstrators left in a march from Kaplan Street and blocked Dizengoff Street.

Ayalon routes were blocked in both directions and police used water cannons to evacuate the brains. 16 protesters were arrested. Later it was reported that Ayalon routes were opened to traffic, after being blocked for an hour.

The police later defined the unauthorized demonstration and stated: "We view with severity the violations of the law that cause the police to divert forces engaged in security tasks and safeguarding public security. Zero tolerance will be applied to those who violate the order and do not obey the instructions of the police," the statement said.