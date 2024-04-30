Eisenkot warns he won't be part of gov't ruled by political considerations

Minister without portfolio Gadi Eisenkot warned Tuesday that he would not be a partner in a government that makes decisions based on "political considerations," referencing threats made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich about a possible hostage release deal.

"The cabinet defined the goals of the war six months ago," wrote Eisenkot on Facebook. "In the past day, two cabinet members have been using political threats to commit blackmail. This is a serious phenomenon that harms Israel's national security. I will only be a partner in a government that makes decisions based on the national interests of the State of Israel, and not on political considerations."