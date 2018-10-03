hamas news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"If we are helping Hamas, do you think the Israelis (would) allow us to go inside and come out?"
By REUTERS
The report claims a potential war would involve Israeli combat units across ground, naval and air forces.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD,AVRAHAM GOLD
Hamas praised the killing as illustrating the family's "nobleness and deep affiliation with the (anti-Israel) resistance."
By ADAM RASGON
On Tuesday afternoon, for the first time in more than 10 years, the Ramallah-based PA ordered all of its Gaza-based employees to return to work in ministries and government bodies.
“We in Hamas officially blame the Mossad apparatus because it is behind this operation.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
From military budget overhauls to shifts in tunnel operations, Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar is shaking up Gaza.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The Hamas leader was arrested in October 2015 after a number of Palestinians carried out stabbing and car ramming attacks against Israelis, especially in Jerusalem.
PA President Mahmoud Abbas has made a number of moves in recent weeks to pressure Hamas to concede control of the West Bank.
Human rights groups have condemned Hamas for carrying out executions in the past.
Two accomplices were also sentenced to death for the March assassination.
Group says it is confident Israel is behind the assassination.
It remains unclear whether the document replaces or changes in any way Hamas's 1988 charter, which calls for Israel’s destruction and is the Islamist group's covenant.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Report by Al Jazeera sheds light on Tunisia attack blamed on Israel
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Arab citizen smuggled letters and contraband between the group's leaders in Gaza and security prisoners
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Crack down comes against “people who circulate rumors and fake news on social media.”
Diesel fuel tax cripples electricity supply.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Jaber added the execution sentences are final and unappealable.
Hamas has dealt harshly with those it accused of collaboration in the past, executing many of them.
The arrest comes against the background of heightened tensions between Hamas and Israel.
“We don’t care if there is an imbalance of power; our will is more powerful than their force. Our will and beliefs are more powerful than their weapons."
Fuqaha's father Mohammad said he blamed Israel for his son's death.
Most experts have said that Sinwar’s election victory indicates the ascendancy of Hamas’s military leadership, which holds more bellicose positions than its political leadership.
MK Avi Dichter: This appearance that Hamas has a political branch and a military branch was always wrong and today it's officially gone.
By UDI SHAHAM
Titled "Zionists, you will perish in Gaza," the video relays the terror group's message, threatening Israelis that rockets will "get you where you live."
The IDF is planning as if a war might break out at any time, though the military assumption is that Hamas is not looking for a confrontation with Israel in the near future,
Since Operation Protective Edge in 2014 thousands of residents have been living in caravans, apartment rentals and the extra bedrooms of friends and relatives.
Abera was last seen in Israel on September 7, 2014, when soldiers saw him climb the fence into the Gaza Strip.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
UNDP has alternately expressed condemnation of Bursh’s alleged actions while implying that the charges may be inaccurate.
The seeds for another war were sowed this week.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Hamas is currently thought to be holding the bodies of 2 IDF soldiers killed in 2014, along with 3 civilians who apparently suffer from mental health issues and crossed into Gaza.
In the Nablus municipal elections, Fatah makes moves to support the list of Adly Yaish, who Hamas backed in 2005 municipal elections.
Shin Bet security agency says Hamas conducted 'a takeover from the inside,' Central suspect under arrest.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,HERB KEINON
Southern Command’s Fire Control Center keeps Gazan terrorists in IDF’s sights.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Prior to the break in relations, Kassam Brigades had received much more money.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The IDF declined to provide information on reasons for arrest.
Ex-Hamas official: Stop deluding people of Gaza
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
In the latest incident, a tunnel collapsed in Khan Younis in Gaza, killing one Hamas operative.
By NOAM ROTENBERG
The defendant was convicted of forbidden activity involving using his property for terrorism purposes
By BEN HARTMAN
Analysis: Intelligence gathered by Navy off coast of Gaza helps IDF prepare counter-measure to Hamas's planned surprises.
Reports state the drone fell in northern Gaza and is now in the hands of the al-Kassam Brigades.
Over the past year, the Shin Bet disbanded some 150 Hamas cells in the West Bank, many of which were set up and operated remotely by the organization’s headquarters in Gaza or Turkey.
Unlike average summer camps, the new recruits, aged 15-60, are being trained in "military techniques and firing live ammunition."
Hamas claims that Israel approached them through a foreign intermediary to negotiate the return of the bodies of two soldiers killed in Operation Protective Edge.
By publishing a video from within the terror tunnels on Iranian television, The al-Aqsa Brigades has continued pushing their own brand of psychological warfare against the Israeli people.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
The charges in the indictment against Rami al-Najar run from 2004-2012 and include his performing services at different times for Hamas.
Nickolay Mladenov, who replaced Robert Serry as UN peace envoy in February, laments failure to implement Palestinian unity deal.
Shin Bet: Terror cell was under direct command of Hamas in Gaza; Hamas
in Jordan recruited members.
“The resistance will startle the enemy [with] more than the surprises it had during the last war,” said Hamas’s senior representative, Salah Bardaweel.
"Your wound, my wound, our wound is one," says the narrator as the two injured Arab soldiers grasp each other's bleeding hands.
By DOV LIEBER
Hamas leader who resides in Gaza, calls for attacks to "liberate Palestine" to expand to Israel's northern border.
Hamas-affiliated website reports that Gaza man helped Israel find locations of Hamas figures, rockets.
Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said that Hezbollah has "the right to respond to Israeli occupation, especially following the last aggression on Syria.”
The launches are used by Hamas arms designers to experiment with various projectile models
Hamas has denied the reports, contending that its relations with Qatar are unchanged and Mashaal is still in the Gulf nation.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The drone, which Hamas claims to have built, never crossed into Israeli territory.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,KHALED ABU TOAMEH,JPOST.COM STAFF
Hamas rejects Abbas' claim that it colluded with Israel and calls on Abbas to stop spreading lies.
"Zionists wait the day will come, that your head will be in a noose. It's a destiny that you have already chosen, don't blame anyone else."
“Only if there will be a clear answer to our security needs will we agree to any understandings," PM says of Cairo truce talks.
By HERB KEINON
“There is no difference between providing social media services and Internet services, and providing money, weaponry and financial services to a terrorist organization.”
By MAX SCHINDLER
“Palestinians in Europe,” is reportedly organized by Hamas-affiliated groups.
By JTA
No one is hurt by Hamas missiles, but Israeli bombs kill thousands...It's one big Isra-bluff, Arab MK claims; Likud MK Feiglin walks out of studio in outrage.
By LAHAV HARKOV
How will Israel deal with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and what are its plans for the day after fighting ends?
Palestinian media names suspected assailant.
Imad al-Alami is in critical condition.
Is this a sign of strengthening ties between Hamas and Iran?
The explosion killed one Hamas member and left a number of Hamas operatives wounded.
Gulf countries slam the nation for supporting Islamists.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Is the new ban another step in Islamic extremism or is it a public safety issue?
By ASHER WEBER
In an interview with Al-Jazeera earlier this month, Zahar said that "Trump loves the Jews, and not only because he likes the Jewish religion."
A Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip said the moment still has not published an official statement regarding the election in Jenin.
Muhammed Fayyad was taking pictures at the Gazan Ministry of Endowments at the time of the assault.
Hamas officials insist that the presence of ISIS only exist on social media and the internet.
Khaled Mashaal:"Everyone is a winner in Birzeit University and we all win when we rely on democracy."
The explosion came hours after Hamas security forces arrested seven supporters of the Islamic State terror group during a protest in Gaza City against the Charlie Hebdo cartoons.
An EU court ruled last month that Hamas should be removed from the terrorist list, saying the decision to include it was based on media reports, not considered analysis.
Qatar has asked Hamas to cease overt political activities on its soil, the Arab language daily Asharq al-Awsat reports.
Hamas has used social media to disseminate anti-Israel and anti-Jewish propaganda.
American satellites have preliminary findings of around 60 tunnels on the Israel-Gaza border, according to senior official; number could actually be higher.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
After IDF shoots down drone over Ashdod, Hamas says it sent several drones into Israel which have surveillance and offensive capabilities.
Hamas remains the same Hamas, and its goals remain the same goals. The only thing that’s changed is Hamas’s tactics.
By LIOR AKERMAN
The jihad to liberate Palestine will remain a legitimate right, duty, and honor for all members of our people and our Muslim nation.’
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
“There shall be no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity,” the document reads.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As we sit around the Seder table, whether in Israel or the Diaspora, let us remember what Amalek did to us.
By BRENDA KATTEN
By TAL HARRIS
The truth is that Hamas has not been deterred at all – not this week when we blew up the tunnel, and not during our most recent largescale foray into Gaza during Operation Protective Edge.
We know that if Israel laid down its arms it would be destroyed, while if Hamas would drop its arms, and the Palestinian Authority would stop the incitement, there would be peace in Israel.
By DOV LIPMAN
Readers respond to the latest 'Jerusalem Post' articles.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR