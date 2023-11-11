WATCH: IDF ground forces - six minutes from detection to attack

The Air Force has struck around 5,000 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip to neutralize threats in real-time, the IDF said Saturday afternoon.

About 3,300 attacks were carried out by fighter jets, approximately 860 raids were conducted by combat helicopters, and over 570 were performed by unmanned aerial vehicles.

These attacks assist ground forces in neutralizing threats and closing firing circles in a short time, with the fastest time measured at about 6 minutes from detection to attack, the IDF said.

The IDF has been operating inside Gaza for two weeks, after first targeting the strip with air strikes. Hamas has more than 240 Israeli and foreign hostages in the enclave. Israel is focusing on destroying Hamas militarily and politically after the organization entered Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,200 people.