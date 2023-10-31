The IDF will have to eliminate the threat from Hezbollah against Israel on its northern border, but only once it has ousted Hamas from Gaza, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi told reporters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

“The day after Hamas.. we will have to consider what we leaden from this period with respect to Lebanon. What we learned will obligate us to act” against Hezbollah, Hanegbi said.

He spoke on the 25th day of the Gaza War, that was sparked when Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, killing over 1,400 people and seizing more than 239 hostages.

The international community has worked to prevent an outbreak of a two-front war, that would include both the Iranian proxy groups, Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north.

Israel’s enemies want to see it make the mistake of spreading itself to thin, Hanegbi said, was he explained that Israel doesn’t want to fall into that trap. A man holds Hezbollah and Palestinian flags as Hezbollah supporters protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

Planning the day after

Hanegbi said that conversations were already being held including with the security establishment and the National Security Council about what Gaza would look like once it was no longer controlled by Hamas.

"We will not stop… we cannot stop," until Hamas is removed from Gaza, Hanegbi said.

There is no Israeli citizen who would say “lets return to the reality of October 6 when a group of psychopaths can reach every community and Kibbutz to slaughter people,” Hanegbi said.

The United States supports Israel in this goal, he said.

With respect to the 239 hostages, he said, there is no deal on the table to secure their release.

He did credit Qatar with working to find a resolution to the hostage crisis, which involves not just Israelis but passport holders from over 33 countries, Qatar did help free four female captives released in the last two weeks, Hanegbi said.