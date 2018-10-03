hapoel tel aviv

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Maccabi Tel Aviv wasn’t left empty handed, completing a loan deal for the services of Gidi Kanyuk.
By ALLON SINAI
Greens and Reds play to 1-1 draw after extra time, with Northerners advancing on penalties.
Hapoel last beat Maccabi at Yad Eliyahu in March 2016 and in the four regular season meetings since was thrashed by an average 20.2 points.
Jerusalem outscored Nahariya 29-14 in the second quarter to take a double-digit gap (47-36) into the break and would dominate the second half.
Cruyff disappointed as yellow-and-blue fails to gain ground; Ra’anana blanks Ashdod; Beitar hosts Beersheba.
Holon is hoping to finally kick-start its FIBA Champions League campaign on Tuesday.
Hapoel Petah Tikva staff members were attacked by skin heads after a game in Poland, the team suspects the attack was planned as the attackers waited until the police left.
Maccabi Tel Aviv hopes to retain some pride after disappointing campaign, Bnei Yehuda confident of upset.
A victory for Hapoel will take it above Ashkelon and out of the bottom two and will mean it will control its destiny entering the final weekend of the campaign.
Jerusalem fell to a 12-10 record and will enter the final third of the regular season in fifth place in the standings.
“If the players believe in me, we will be able to realize our potential. If the fans give me a chance, they won’t regret it.”
“Hapoel Tel Aviv is happy to announce the appointment of Hadar as the team’s coach until the end of next season.”
“We tried different things in the second half but all the changes confused the players and I confused myself. You can’t win every match and we will now need to try and start a new winning streak.”
Club owner Amir Kabiri said time and again over recent months that he is certain he can steady the ship and ultimately guide the team back to its glory days.
Southampton faced off against Hapoel Beersheba Thursday evening, drawing a 0-0 tie.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“We are not looking at the standings at this stage of the season. Our goal is to continue and improve and if we do that the points will follow.”
It is no surprise that Hapoel Acre chose to announce the sacking of coach Yaron Hochenboim on Monday night.
Defending champion on verge of clinching top seed in playoffs after winning an eighth straight game.
Richard Howell had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Nahariya, which improved to 14-11. Robert Rothbart finished with 23 points and 14 boards for Hapoel, which fell to 10-15.
It made the most of a listless Maccabi display on Sunday to defeat the yellow-and-blue on the road.
Fourth straight victory overall for balanced yellow-and-blue; Maccabi Haifa edges Ashdod.
Hapoel moved up to 10th place with the win, still only three points above the relegation zone, but also just four points back of fourth place.
The Spaniard quickly developed a frosty relationship with owner Amir Kabiri and the rest of the club’s management, who felt he wasn’t open to their input.
Fpr many, Reichert is becoming a symbol of all that is wrong with the modern soccer player-diva.
Hapoel Tel Aviv returned to winning ways in timely fashion on Tuesday night, beating Maccabi Rishon Lezion 80-69 at the Drive-In Arena to snap a four-game losing streak.
Mac TA cautiously optimistic at home, down 0-2 to Fener with Euroleague campaign hanging by a thread.
Team drops slots after being deducted 6 points per an order by FIFA, due to a long-standing dispute over a transfer fee with Nigerian club Kaduna United.
Perhaps more than anyone else, Shelef was responsible for the resurrection of Hapoel Tel Aviv.
After three tight quarters, Holon took a four-point gap (59- 55) into the final 10 minutes, before slowly but surely increasing the margin.
Yellow-and-blue cruises against Rishon; Hapoel keeps pace after outplaying Eilat on the road.
Both teams were ultimately disappointed with the single point, which left Hapoel only four points above the relegation zone, with Maccabi Haifa just two points further in front.
The feeling of a new beginning could hardly be missed at Bloomfield Stadium on Saturday.
Maccabi pries star midfielder from Hapoel on final day of transfer window; Maccabi Haifa, Sakhnin also busy.
“You zero coward, I’ve left,” Berkovic tells team owner in message.
Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Hapoel Rishon Lezion of the National League 2-1 after Sakhnin had lost 1-0 at Yavne.
Matters for Jerusalem, on the other hand, are going from bad to worse.
Yellow-and-blue survived a mighty scare to overcome Hapoel Tel Aviv 73-71 at Nokia Arena on Saturday night to reach the semifinals of the State Cup.
A week after the derby had to be stopped in its first half with the score tied at 1-1, both Maccabi and Hapoel faced the IFA’s disciplinary court on Monday.
The Tel Aviv derby between Hapoel and Maccabi had to be suspended after fan violence reared its ugly head.
Two accurate Donta Smith free throws with 3.9 seconds to play ensured Hapoel Jerusalem claimed a win in its first-ever BSL game at its new arena.
Not only is the team no longer considered as a championship contender, but there are some experts who believe the Reds will struggle to finish among the top six.
Last season’s runner-up only manages 1-1 draw against Jerusalem, Hap TA beats Netanya 1-0.
Hapoel Tel Aviv and Beersheba out of continental competition after first-leg defeats prove to be decisive.
Reds look to overturn 3-0 first-leg defeat to Astana while Beersheba trails Split 2-1.
Reds on the verge of being knocked out of the Europa League after 3-0 first-leg defeat to Astana.
It isn’t summer without a transfer saga in the Premier League, with national team striker Omer Damari at the center of this season’s bidding wars.
There is unlikely to be a dull moment at Hapoel for as long as Berkovic is at the club.
The 42-year-old Berkovic, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest Israeli soccer players of all time, to take over reds.
Yellow-and-blue fails to clinch second straight championship after Reds claim first derby victory of season.
Only seven points separate the bottom six sides with each club having four matches to play.
A win for the defending champion will see it move 11 points clear of Hapoel Beersheba with six matches to play.
Should Hapoel Beersheba or Ironi Kiryat Shmona lift the State Cup as well as end the season among the first three, fourth place will also be sufficient for Europa League qualification.
Still awaiting punishment for BSL outburst, Sofo expected to play in yellow-and-blue’s final Top 16 contest.
With its Eurocup campaign coming to an end last week, Hapoel Jerusalem has turned its full focus to final stretch of BSL regular season.
A week after suffering a heart-wrenching defeat in the derby, Hapoel Tel Aviv looks to bounce back when it faces Maccabi Tel Aviv on Monday.
The final margin didn’t do Maccabi’s dominance justice, with the yellow-and-blue all but securing the victory by halftime.
Yellow-and-blue beats Hap TA 3-2 thanks to three goals from midfielder, including dramatic winner.
Erez Edelstein was officially named as the new coach of the Israel national basketball team on Wednesday.
Overtime victory at Bnei Herzliya brings Ness Ziona within a single game of Hapoel Tel Aviv ahead of next week’s final regular season game.
Tel Aviv entered the match on the back of five straight victories, outscoring its opponents 16-2.
Tel Aviv clubs eye first derby final in 20 years, but Eilat and Rishon won’t just go quietly.
Maccabi Tel Aviv, Hapoel Tel Aviv, and Maccabi Haifa are all still licking their wounds from their shock midweek State Cup exits.
Maccabi Tel Aviv eked out its 12th-straight win over all competitions at Maccabi Ashdod, while Hapoel Tel Aviv suffered its first defeat since the end of November.
Damari gave the hosts the lead in the 29th minute with a characteristically composed finish.
Blatt’s boys look to maintain Euroleague defensive domination; full BSL slate on tap as well.
Hapoel Tel Aviv claims 83-71 victory over Hapoel Jerusalem, while Maccabi Tel Aviv win 76-58 against Bnei Herzliya.
Yet another Eran Zahavi winner gave Maccabi Tel Aviv a 1-0 victory over Hapoel Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium on Monday night.
Hapoel Tel Aviv claimed an 85-75 win at Maccabi Ashdod, with Raviv Limonad (pictured) scoring 21 points.
Maccabi can open a four-point gap at the top of the Premier League standings.
Hapoel Jerusalem made it seven wins in eight BSL games on Sunday night to roar to the top of the local standings.
Maccabi Tel Aviv hosts Lokomotiv Kuban at Nokia Arena on Thursday night.
Hap Jerusalem in Russia to play group leader Khimki; Mac Haifa hopes to remain ahead of Riga
Reds go coast-to-coast at Hadar Yosef for impressive 12-point conquest of yellow-and-blue.
By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Beitar defeats Hapoel Tel Aviv 1-0, but victory is overshadowed by team owner finding a grenade under his car.
After a rocky start to the season, Hapoel Tel Aviv recovers with two convincing wins in a row.
With the Premier League season just one week old, Hapoel Tel Aviv already finds itself under pressure ahead of Saturday’s match at Hapoel Beersheba.
Israeli teams secure progress to Europa League third qualifying round to be held in Nyon, Switerland on Friday.
Ben-Haim’s vast potential has been obvious from a young age, but he has only shown flashes of it so far in his career.
A different Eli Cohen is set to become new Beitar J'lem coach after agreeing to terms with team representatives.
Jerusalem District Court approves the transfer of the club to Tabib from Arkadi Gaydamak.
The 26-year-old returns to Hapoel hoping to reinvigorate his career after two frustrating seasons in Europe.
Local Soccer: Hapoel ownership sends letter to IFA demanding Tabib not be allowed to buy J'lem team as he has yet to settle debts with Reds.
Merry-go-round continues; Bnei Yehuda shuts out champion Mac TA in final game of season.
Maccabi Haifa beats Hapoel Tel Aviv 3-2 as D and B cap memorable careers.
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Nir Davidovich, Hapoel Tel Aviv defender Walid Badier make their final appearances before official retirement.
Mac Haifa also advances unscathed; Netanya stays alive vs Jerusalem; Eilat takes 2-1 lead.
Yellow-and-blue dominate the second half to beat Hapoel Tel Aviv 4-2 at Bloomfield Stadium.
Yellow-and-blue survive scare against brave Reds.
Jerusalem records just its second win in eight games to wrap up the No. 5 seed and book a meeting with Barak Netanya in the playoffs.
Hap TA sneaks past Ashdod; Hap J’lem back to winning ways; Mac TA edges Rishon.
Hapoel has got something to prove after being humiliated 4-0 in the most recent derby in February.
Maccabi Tel Aviv returned to winning ways in the BSL, snapping a twogame skid with a comfortable 90-71 victory.
Yellow-and-blue edge Ramat Hasharon 1-0, Hapoel TA back up to 3rd with win over K8.
With league now split, intrigue at both ends as teams battle for title and to avoid relegation.
Reds’ quest for 4th-straight cup ends; Ramat Gan and K8 also into semis, Beitar or Mac Haifa next.
Erez Edelstein’s men toughed out a victory over Holon to improve to 9-11 on the season.
Local Soccer: The Reds have failed to even score a single goal from open play in their past 729 minutes on field.
The yellow-and-blue has a mountain to climb to finish among the group’s top four and progress to the quarterfinal playoffs.
Sinai Says: After 9 years, Hapoel finally beat Maccabi Tel Aviv in the derby, realizing the impossible dream.