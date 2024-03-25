Ben-Gvir receives backlash for publishing picture of arrested minor

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published on Sunday a photo on Facebook of a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on claims of assault before being brought in for an extension of detention.

The boy, a Hapoel Tel Aviv fan, recorded other fans of the group as they attacked a Hapoel Haifa fan at the end of a game.

In the post, Ben-Gvir wrote that he "praises the Tel Aviv district commander and the district police for their quick and determined activity."

The full picture and post remained for three hours on Ben-Gvir's Facebook page and was later deleted.

Israel's Youth Law prohibits the publication of minors' details

Although the police released the blurred photo online, Ben-Gvir published the full photo - before replacing it with a blurred one. Police chief Kobi Shabtai and a shrugging National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir are seen at the Tel Aviv police district chief departure ceremony on July 19, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel's Youth Law prohibits the publication of minors' details as well as the publication of photos of minors suspected of crimes. A penalty of up to a year in prison can be imposed for doing so.

In addition, the Law of the Courts prohibits the publication of the photo of a criminal suspect who has not yet been brought to court.