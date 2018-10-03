hassan rouhani

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Trump told reporters he had made a decision on what to do about the agreement but would not say what he had decided.
By REUTERS
Former New York City mayor addresses Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, speaks out against emerging Iran deal.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Israel has a strong bilateral relationship with India.
By HERB KEINON
"Some regional Islamic countries have shamelessly revealed their closeness to the Zionist regime,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live by state TV.
By PARISA HAFEZI/REUTERS
Hamas delegation visiting Tehran to attend swearing-in of president Rouhani.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Rouhani charges that the Palestinians should take advantage of allegations that Israel does not seek peace to wage violence against the Jewish state.
Passage of the bill should have no effect on the nuclear deal, argue its authors, who aim to target “non-nuclear” Iranian behavior deemed a threat to the region by Republicans and Democrats alike.
Experts say Rouhani fears the slogan will work against the agenda of peace and stability he is promoting in his speeches.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Prime minister plays cabinet video of then US President Clinton praising nuclear deal with North Korea, 12 years before Pyongyang detonated first nuclear device.
US President Donald Trump has been pushing for changes to the agreement.
The Islamic nation currently holds the region's largest arsenal of ballistic missiles.
"They (US and Israel) wanted to create tension in the region... they wanted to divide Iraq, Syria... They wanted to create long-term chaos in Lebanon but... but with our help their policies failed."
“The nuclear agreement is with the American government regardless of which party is on top. The agreement is stable and the US is still bound to it."
The call came during a visit by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani.
The protests of the past two weeks are significant.
By JONATHAN SPYER
US President Donald Trump must decide by mid-January whether to continue the suspension of US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports under the pact.
Iran's situation resembles not the Shah’s crisis in 1978 but the Soviet Union’s decay in the 1980s – economically, socially, and imperially.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Security service personnel need to desert their posts in order for the protests to turn into a revolution with successful regime change.
By JEREMY SHARON
The anti-government protests started on Thursday and have since escalated leaving at least 10 people dead and hundreds arrested.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Hundreds of people arrested as demonstrations show no sign of petering out.
Iranian police say one officer killed by protester, raising stakes in unrest.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Monday, Dr. Raz Zimmt pointed out the differences between these new protests and the Green protests witnessed in 2009.
"A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle."
Iran’s protests tell us that even when people are confronted with the power of the state they are still willing to risk everything.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Government tries to contain uprising -- disperse crowds, offer concessions, reject Trump criticism.
"Those who damage public property, violate law and order and create unrest are responsible for their actions and should pay the price."
As protests stretch into the third day across Iran many are left wondering what has fueled the spontaneous outburst and where it is going.
Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting "Death to Rouhani" and "Death to the dictator".
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron that Hezbollah is an integral part of the Lebanese people.
Rouhani echos statement issued by senior commander in Revolutionary Guards.
Hardline media are accusing the government of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani of reacting too slowly to last weekend's quake.
"We need help. We need everything. The authorities should speed up their help."
Rouhani calls Riyadh's ties to US "a strategic mistake and miscalculation."
"Even if 10 other Trumps are created in the world, these [nuclear negotiations] are not reversible."
The Iranian and Turkish presidents have pledged close cooperation in preventing Kurdish independence.
By PARISA HAFEZI,TULAY KARADENIZ,REUTERS
The video of the test of the Khorramshahr, which is capable of hitting Israel, is said to have happened in January.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A senior US official said Trump is leaning toward not certifying that Iran is complying with the pact and letting Congress effectively decide whether to kill the agreement.
"There will be no retreat by the Islamic Republic," said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response to Iran’s crackdown, Islamic State militants have renewed calls for more bloodshed against Iran’s Shiite majority.
By MELISSA ETEHAD / LOS ANGELES TIMES
In July, retired Iranian soccer legend Ali Karimi called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to lift the ban on women attending matches.
By EYTAN HALON
Rouhani takes the oath of office before parliament in Tehran in the presence of dignitaries including senior European figures.
"Some of the actions of the Americans are against the spirit and even the letter of the nuclear accord. We shall resist these plans and actions."
“Drive out the terrorists. Drive out the extremists. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this Earth.”
Saudia Arabia denies supporting its citizens who hijacked planes on September 11, but modern critics wonder if the nation's growing extremism could lead to a repeat of the incident.
"Democracy in Iran is allowed to bloom only a few days every four years, while autocracy is evergreen."
"I voted for Rouhani to prevent Raisi's victory. I don't want a hardliner to be my president."
For Iranians, the election presents a stark choice between competing visions of the country.
Pragmatist Rouhani is running for reelection against hardliner Ebrahim Raisi in a vote that will have wide-ranging implications for Israel.
By DAVID PATRIKARAKOS
The Iranian supreme leader criticized President Hassan Rouhani for his "western-influenced" education plan.
In 2016, a ballistic missile test was conducted by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in which anti-Israel slogans were written in Hebrew on the missiles.
The Iranian president also called for an independent investigation into the chemical attack in Syria.
"The occupying regime, in an attempt to normalize its situation, has for the first time referred to certain Arab countries as its allies against the resistance front," Rouhani says.
"I am optimistic about the future of the nuclear deal... the deal is good for the United States but he doesn't understand," says Iranian president of Trump.
The announcement marked Iran's first concrete response to a US Congress decision last month to extend legislation making it easier for Washington to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.
Iranian president warns of unspecified repercussions if the US reneges on the accord.
Dual British-Iranian national has been detained since early April and is accused by Iran's Revolutionary Guards of trying to overthrow the Iranian government.
Speaking at UN General Assembly debate, Iranian president attacks Israel over "web of apartheid politics and atrocities."
The current parliament is dominated by hard-line allies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The morality police in Iran usually detain women on the street for wearing bright clothes, a loose hijab or make-up, and men for "unacceptable" hair and clothing styles.
Rouhani: The Iranian Army is the Islamic Army that protects Muslim countries from terrorism and Zionism."
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,REUTERS
A UN report, along with one by Amnesty International, has spurred commentary from ordinary Iranians on social media.
Loosening of control by the anti-Western hardliners who currently dominate the 290-seat parliament could strengthen the president's hand to open Iran further to foreign trade and investment.
Rouhani praises the "perseverance of the Iranian nation and the Islamic revolution," and the "honesty and integrity" of the negotiation team.
Like China after Mao, post-sanctions Iran will ultimately confront an economically unaffordable revolution’s beneficiaries and mandarins.
Speaking in Rome, Iranian president places onus on Washington to better relations with Tehran.
Politicians slam Italian PM for making almost no reference to Iran's human rights record during presser with Rouhani, and for "surrendering" Italy's cultural identity by hiding nude statues of women.
Iranian president makes remarks during visit to Italy and France, where he is looking to rebuild Iran's ties with the West.
Move is one of several steps Tehran must take in order to reach "Implementation Day" of the nuclear deal with world powers.
Over 300 Muslim scholars are in attendance at the 29th Islamic Unity Conference in Iran's capital city.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Expected candidacy of relative of Iran's 1979 revolution leader in February's vote is already causing a heated row between hardliners and moderates.
"We have already started to take our measures vis-a-vis the removal of the centrifuge machines," says atomic energy chief.
“The human rights situation in the country remains dire,” says Dr. Ahmed Shaheed, the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
"We must not forget that the roots of today's wars, destruction and terror, can be found in the occupation, invasion and military intervention of yesterday," Rouhani tells UN.
In interview with CNN, Iranian president accuses Republican hopefuls of sloganeering.
Iranian President says removal of Assad would turn Syria into an extremist safe haven.
He described the historic nuclear deal between Iran and the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China as a "big test" for US-Iranian relations.
Iranian president says Tehran prepared to assist other countries in region as it has aided Syria and Iraq against insurgents.
Iranian president told CBS' "60 Minutes" program that despite the nuclear agreement, "the distance, the disagreements, the lack of trust, will not go away soon."
In preview of interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," Iranian president says his nation's people "are not looking for war with any country."
Last week, Iran unveiled a new surface-to-surface missile it said could strike targets with pinpoint accuracy within a range of 500 km.
Iranian supreme leader urges officials not to forget that "Zionists and Americans’ enmity toward the Islamic Revolution" of 1979 "has not declined."
In the American political arena, the deal still faces an obstacle in the form of a Congressional vote and politicians hostile to the deal, who Rouhani referred to as "American warmongers."
By GIDEON GOREN
Rouhani downplayed the risk that nuclear inspections could jeopardize Iran's state secrets a key line of attack by hardliners in the security establishment.
Iranian leaders hail nuclear deal; Rouhani says Iran will no longer be viewed as an international threat; UN likely to vote on Iran nuclear deal next week, diplomats say.
The deal came to pass despite Israel's "best efforts" to prevent it, Iranian president says, criticizing the Jewish state's leadership of "propaganda."
In Vienna, preparing for a press conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the deal is "not perfect" but is nevertheless an "historic moment" for Iran and the West.
After tweet deleted, Zarif quoted as saying that a deal would not be closed by the end of the night.
Iran nuclear talks approach endgame, negotiators push on sticking points.
"With the guidance of the Supreme Leader and the support of the people, we will enrich both uranium and the economy in Iran," Rouhani assures crowd.
Iranian president becomes latest senior official to express reservations about "intrusive" inspections sought by world powers.
In a rally near Tehran on Tuesday, Rouhani spoke of pursuing “the path of peace” and “constructive interaction with the world.”
Report raises disturbing questions about Iranian compliance with any nuclear agreement in light of failure to respect its citizens’ basic human rights.
US lost leverage, think tank director tells ‘Post;’ Future president will have to choose to attack or surrender.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
There was a time not so long ago when Israel and Iran were allies. And if one day the Iranian political leadership will go, there is no reason why Israel and Iran cannot once again collaborate.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan are right that, as of now, they are the victors in Syria. But let us not empower them by believing them invincible.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Henry Kissinger once said that Iran must decide whether it wants to be a nation or a cause. And if history is any guide, the cause will prevail in Khamenei’s Iran.
By JASON M. BRODSKY
On Tuesday, following the announcement that the P5+1 countries had finally reached an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressed his people.
By RUTHIE BLUM
