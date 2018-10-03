hillary clinton presidential campaign

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
In an e-mail exchange, John Podesta was asked how to rebuff claims that Clinton "will be the president 'most unfriendly to Israel in our history– worse than Obama."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Abedin: "Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy."
By REUTERS
Clinton's consistency on Israel over the course of her lifelong career in public service is at the heart of Lieberman's pitch to voters.
The e-mails, which the Clinton campaign has not confirmed as authentic, featured an exchange between one of Clinton's top foreign policy advisers.
The Wikileaks documents reveal her conversation with Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein after a paid speech to the firm.
Sixty-three percent of Israeli Arab respondents to Peace Index poll said the country's situation was either "very" or "moderately" good.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
A close aid to Democratic presidential candidate Hiillary Clinton can be seen offering advice on a multitude of complicated topics concerning Netanyahu and the challenges Israel faces.
Debate in Jerusalem gets heated.
By KATIE BEITER / THE MEDIA LINE
Netanyahu has taken great pains to remain outside of this campaign, especially following his experience during the last campaign, when the widely accepted perception was that he favored Mitt Romney.
By HERB KEINON
Clinton said that Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's positions on Israel vary from day to day, and for that reason Israelis should be extremely wary of him.
Former ‘Post’ publisher: Republican VP candidate a ‘good, decent man’ – but GOP ticket is in trouble.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
A Clinton victory would be a reassuring signal to Europe.
If it were up to the American people, Donald Trump would be the one standing outside screaming “rigged election” and bellowing his familiar angry attacks and name calling at president Hillary Clinton
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
On election day men and women brought their daughters and sons to polling places in anticipation of history.
By DEBRA A. KLEIN
Now America will celebrate the promise to be great again.
By JONATHAN GABAY
Tuesday should have been a watershed moment for every American girl who is still – in 2016! – told that she should know her place.
By NOA AMOUYAL
This election has clearly unsettled no small number of Jews in the U.S., and a share of those watching it unfold from abroad, as well.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
The unraveling of the US electorate comes against the backdrop of the diminution of US military power.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Hillary may be no dummy, but she is a great hypocrite.
By RUTHIE BLUM
This election has actually reinforced American democracy, which is predicated on the idea that anyone can be President.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
The worst tactic was the threatening bullying. He interrupted Hillary incessantly, he talked over her, he literally physically stalked her as she moved, and used every opportunity to attack her.
By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN
What Trump did so effectively the past few weeks was turn the tables and show us Hillary’s arrogance and her own refusal to apologize.
The recent candidacy of Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish, as well as the popularity of groups like J Street have given these young adults,newfound confidence to spew angry rhetoric without fear of offense.
By FRED MENACHEM
There is no doubt in my mind that Clinton will make an excellent president, and that voting for Trump is like playing a very risky gambling game at one of his casinos.
By HILLEL SCHENKER
According to the FBI, Clinton’s private server was less secure than a Gmail account... there is every reason to believe that Clinton’s email server was hacked by hostile foreign intelligence services
When it comes to progressive issues, Clinton lines up with the bulk of Jewish voters.
By JEFFREY WOHLBERG
In 2010, she gave Netanyahu what’s been described as a 43-minute tongue-lashing on the issue of Israeli settlements and boasted to The Washington Post, “I was often the designated yeller."
The AIFL expresses concern that the UN’s disproportionate condemnation and outright discrimination against Israel often reflects latent anti-Semitism.
By KENNETH J. BIALKIN
The administration argues that it discriminates against Jews to advance the cause of peace. But this claim is completely absurd.
The Jerusalem Post will not endorse a Democratic, Republican or any other candidate.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israelis – from high-ranking officials to taxi drivers, and from Jews to Muslims to Christians – are not shy about expressing their views about the US election.
By DAVID FRIEDMAN
By GIL TROY
It appears now that the Russians are making a bold attempt to get a finger in the US election pie. We will see who comes up with the plum when the polls close on November 8, 2016.
By MIKE EVANS
The pair are two of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's top advisers.
Jewish voters are firmly on the progressive side of the national divide with a 70% to 25% Democrat-to-Republican margin.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The anxiety had been palatable all night. In fact, it could be staunchly felt through the city streets all week. Monday traffic seemed particularly harsh and irregular.
By JOSH SOLOMON
“Make America Great Again” and “America First,” slogans which Trump came up with himself, captured the mood.
Renewing her support for her nation despite her loss, she wrapped up her campaign.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The mood at the Clinton rally in Manhattan underwent a dramatic shift as the evening wore on
By AMY SPIRO
Trump supporters in Jerusalem gathered at iconic local bar and seemed almost surprised their candidate had done so well.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
"I’m pretty concerned about a Trump presidency," volunteer says.
Republican nominee threatens to "see what happens, you know, how it goes" before conceding defeat to Hillary Rodham Clinton based on official state tallies of votes.
"I'm waiting for the end of this circus the whole world is busy with," leading editor writes
By BEN LYNFIELD
According to the famous 2013 Pew Research Center study on American Jewry, 57% of Orthodox Jewish voters are Republican or lean Republican, and only 36% are Democrats or lean Democratic.
The poll was conducted on Thursday of a representative sample of 500 Israelis, with a margin of error of 4.4%.
By LAHAV HARKOV
An estimated 850,000 Jews live in Florida, with the bulk of them in the three southern Florida counties of Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Jews make up some 5% of the overall Florida electorate.
African American turnout appears to be down from the last two election cycles, when voters came out in record numbers to support the first black president.
Volunteers knocking on doors to get out the vote.
“Bust in that house and get Huma the hell out of there.”
By JTA
The opposition hopes a Clinton presidency “will bring about change in the negative and irresolute position of Washington towards the Syrian tragedy."
No matter who wins Tuesday’s presidential contest, the American people can already be declared its loser.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Tanden called the situation “depressing” and referred to the Netanyahu government as “ruthless" and "nuts.” Podesta appeared to agree with the assessment, responding: "Bad."
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Florida congressman Ted Deutch seems to believe that Clinton will help to prevent Obama from proceeding to the UN Security Council on parameters for a two-state solution
Clinton has called for the establishment of a no-fly zone and "safe zones" on the ground in Syria to protect non-combatants.
Conventional wisdom when such allegations break right before an election is to pile on the prosecutor, whether in Israel or the US.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Eizenstat cautioned Clinton to avoid the sort of publicly contentious relationship that developed early on between the Israeli government and the Obama administration.
"These newly found emails may have nothing to do with the former secretary of state, or everything to do with her, and they may have nothing to do with anything at all."
In an interview focused largely on foreign policy, Trump said defeating Islamic State is a higher priority than persuading Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down.
Democrats unclear if billionaire spending is pro-Clinton or anti-Trump.
At an unscheduled stop, Clinton spoke to Jews in Florida about the importance of voting.
"America claims it has more than 200 years of democracy, and they have had 50 presidential elections, but there is no morality in that country," Rouhani said in a speech.
US citizens in Israel continue to voice concerns about ballot requests not being received, not long before election.
The Jewish state failed to warrant a mention at all, meaning a quiet night overall once again for Israel-policy watchers.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Analysis: The consequences of his statement are immeasurable, as no candidate for president in American history has ever seriously questioned the peaceful transition of power.
In the final minutes of the debate, Trump was asked a highly anticipated question about his view of the legitimacy of the results of the election. He said, "I will look at it at the time."
Clinton has said her decision to use a private server in her home for her work as the US secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 was a mistake and has apologized.
"Nobody respects women than I do," Trump claimed.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there were no women among the volunteers, although several women passing by expressed their opposition to Trump and the campaign stand itself.
By JEREMY SHARON
High stakes for second debate tonight • Republican nominee: Zero chance I will quit.
Dramas like Brexit, Zika, the Turkish coup or the Olympics dwarfed next to the Trump phenomenon’s domination of 5776.
It was surprising to see the way in which the Iran Deal has now become a very American issue, removed from its Middle Eastern context.
Netanyahu "not a happy camper" after the deal was signed, Trump claims.
Clinton and Trump face-off in New York.
Jewish donors give 25% of the Republican National Convention’s cash.
Clinton told Netanyahu that a "strong and vibrant Israel is vital to the US."
“The Republican platform on Israel is the strongest that either party has ever developed in the history of this country.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The teacher’s husband, Omar, served 10 years in prison for his role in a deadly 1980 bombing in Hebron targeting Jewish settlers returning home from prayers.
During a stop in Chicago on his first visit to the United States, Khan said he was "a big fan" of Clinton and hoped she would win the presidential election in November.
The poll– the only one of its kind that has gauged Jewish voters nationwide this election season– showed consistent support for Clinton.
Zionist Union MK suggests double standard in coverage of Clinton.
Tahari says he supports Clinton for president even if he doesn't agree with all of her fashion choices.
The claim stems from Abedin's assistant editor position with the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, a small academic publication edited by Abedin's mother, where she had worked from 1996-2008.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The tweet criticized Clinton for calling late US Senator and former KKK member Robert Byrd a "friend and mentor."
Barr posted numerous inflammatory remarks, videos and articles about the Democratic presidential nominee this week.
Drew Pinsky expressed his worries about Clinton’s health in a radio interview, during which he diagnosed her with brain damage and said she was receiving “sort-of 1950-level care.”
The "alternative Right," also known as the alt-Right, is a sub-sect of the Republican Party that had previously lived exclusively online before the emergence of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
The picture was published in an Ultra-Orthodox New York newspaper.
Wasserman Schultz resigned the DNC post last month, days before the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
There is still time to register to vote in any of the 50 states. The earliest state's deadline is October 1 and some states allow registration into November.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Local authorities threatened to fine and prosecute the owner of the building featuring the portrait if it was not taken down following the mass attention it received on social media.
In the biggest speech of her more than 25-year-old career in the public eye, Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election.
Ambassador Dermer offered praise and thanks for the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, who brokered a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza while she was secretary of state.
“She came in and had to get it right, and had, I think, basically one shot. A lot of lives were saved,” ambassador Ron Dermer said.
But in 2016, the clichéd adage is finally true: This is the election of a lifetime.
Expect her to back her commitments to children and women, and the Iran deal.
Countering the media hype, Russia watcher says the Kremlin could still prefer the known rather than the unfamiliar candidate.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Trump dismissed concerns raised by Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook that his comments raised national security concerns.
Obama said the choice between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump becomes particularly clear when considering national security matters.