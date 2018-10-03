house prices in israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Man uploads photo of grocery bill from Berlin and challenges Israelis to buy exact same list and expose the vast difference in prices.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The 8-day Pillar of Defense in 2012 seemed to have no long-term effect on housing prices in places hard-hit by rockets.
By NIV ELIS
A good agent will identify a need and solve it or make sure that it is solved by the right person.
By RAPHI BLOCH
The assumption here is that Israeli real estate is in a bubble similar to the one in the United States, which when it burst, created the property crisis.
Construction and Housing Minister Ariel aims to bring down costs by imposing new guidelines for construction companies.
The law has been criticized for failing to address the central problem in the booming cost of housing: a lack of supply of new housing units.
Jerusalem only district with increased construction, showing a 12.7% rise over the previous year.
Despite AG's warning that service requirement is discriminatory, finance minister says ultra-Orthodox can take full advantage of benefit by enlisting.
The advantages to owners of not renting out their apartments when not in use include absolute flexibility in setting dates for personal visits and the comfort.
For years the Israeli real-estate market has been dominated by various organizations that make bulk purchases.
By RACHEL ROTH
Central Bureau of Statistics reveals J'lem saw 42.3% increase, followed by Haifa at 22%, southern district at 17.3%.
Numbers offer a glimpse into units that will be on the market down the line; housing minister welcomes figures.
Plan would create fast-track for approving housing projects, cut out crucial regulation that would allow building in protected areas, SPNI argues.
Annual report says housing prices overvalued by 25%; there is a 20% probability of housing "bust," real estate could lose over a tenth its value.
Housing minister says he’s willing to spend billions to bring down real estate prices, which went up another 8% in past year.
Gov't to spend NIS 2.2 billion on investments, at a loss
Israel uses price controls largely to regulate the price of food, but also for products in markets with monopolies, such as cement.
Peri says zoning of private land in central Israel can create supply of over 200,000 apartments.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Housing prices went up 4.4 percent in the past year, compared with previous rate of 3.4 percent.
The increase in prices comes as Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon battles to approve the 2015-2016 budget, replete with plans for increasing the supply of housing.
Une fois de plus, la campagne a délaissé les thèmes sociaux. Mais un jour viendra peut-être où la cherté de la vie reprendra ses droits. Et où l’électeur aura droit à de vrais débats
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Peu importe qui dirigera la prochaine coalition, il est temps de trouver une solution à la crise du logement
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Une vague d’immigration française sans précédent est annoncée. Mais les capacités d’accueil de la Terre promise seront-elles à la hauteur des besoins ? Le secteur de l’immobilier se met en chantier
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
The attractive price and brand-newness of the apartments are pluses, but the locations are less attractive in terms of public transportation and, as a result, access to places of employment.
By DAFNA SHEMER
Up until 2009- 2010, most of the housing units being built in Israel formed part of low-rise buildings of one to four stories, despite being one of the most urbanized countries.
By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA
The verdant Nayot and Naveh Sha’anan are near some of the city’s best-known landmarks.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
The effects of Operation Protective Edge on the ‘Zero VAT’ plan.
Jerusalem is a city of contrasts and contradictions.
According to the Jewish Agency, there currently is a waiting list of 27,000 low-income Israeli seniors, half of whom are Holocaust survivors, for subsidized housing.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Housing lottery draws 41,856 households who have signed up for the chance to buy some 15,000 apartments in 24 Israeli cities at significantly discounted prices.
By SHARON UDASIN
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Although the advocacy group welcomed their pledge to reduce wait times for 2,700 eligible public housing applicants, they said that tens of thousands of people remained without homes or help.
Ahead of election, activists call for affordable housing, a lower cost of living, and great social equality in Israel.
By BEN HARTMAN,REUTERS
Sources close to State Comptroller Joseph Shapira said the date for publishing the report was set before the election was advanced.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
In exclusive interview, the Zionist Union’s economist argues why his housing plan is best.
Herzog is calling for an "emergency plan" to deal with housing, poverty and the cost of living.
NIS 70 m. complex scheduled to be completed in October 2016, will provide 400 beds.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The plan will offer developers land at a 20% discount based on promises to sell it at the lowest possible price. Potential buyers will have to enter a lottery to get one of the discounted apartments.
When it goes into effect, landlords will not be allowed to raise the rental price by more than two percent a year for three years.
Over 2,100 new homes under construction from January to June, besting Tel Aviv by over 1,000 units.
Lapid has issued threats over the past two weeks to quit the coalition if taxes are raised, if he does not get his way on the 2015 state budget, or if his 0% VAT housing plan does not pass into law.
Bill seeks to lop off the 18% value-added tax on new apartment purchases from eligible young couples; Lapid says debate on law has become "circus."
Purchase levels drop to lowest levels since period following 2011 housing protests.
Neighborhood of 1,830 homes in high rises on 63 acres of land featuring affordable units for young families to be built in capital.
Soaring property prices are like riding a tiger – if prices continue to rise, it’s bad; of they fall, it’s bad, very bad.
Start-ups want to solve the worldwide shortage of affordable housing by 3D printing, but is the market ready?
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
A different approach to the ongoing housing crisis.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The hot Beersheba sun might be blazing outside but in the house, all is calm.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Sometimes the most unusual designs come from mom.
Oversized tiles give ‘stature, dignity and a great base’ to build on a room’s design.
For this Negev couple,work and home life meld together.
As a designer you can renovate forever, says Nicole Nakash, a 40-something designer.
Building on an existing layout, a dream of simple pleasures and minimalist style comes to fruition.
The area around the Montefiore Windmill, once home to the poor, is now prime real estate.
The bedroom is an extension of a uniform color palette seen throughout the house, with dark gray and white on the bed and a red throw which is picked up in the adjacent bathroom accessories.
Spacious, modern apartments can be found in Kiryat Bialik for much lower prices than in the big city.
Givatayim is having to upgrade its education system as more families with children move in.
The Negev city has become an important hi-tech center with a dramatic influence on the city’s real estate.
Over 10,000 owned but uninhabited residences have drained city’s economy, created cost-prohibitive market for young residents, says deputy mayor.
CBS report finds housing prices up 95% since 2007; prices rose 8.2% over past year, since Lapid became finance minister.
"This is a very important initiative that will have a great economic benefit for the city," says deputy mayor Ofer Berkowitz.
A young father of five, serving on the capital’s city council laments the nominal housing options for his growing family.
Monday’s housing cabinet to consider competing plans for how to reduce real estate prices.
Statistics from 2013 show that there are over 1,000 cases of demolitions, says Beduin rights representative.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Bank of Israel governor says growth of low-employment groups and aging populace are a central challenge to Israel's long-term growth.
Likud MK Regev says won't pass law without public housing component; Lapid argues that he can only solve some parts of the problem.
If passed in 2nd and 3rd readings, will create a new institution to oversee planning.
Spokesman says families lack property rights, claims Tshuva being blackmailed.
Announcement comes 3 months after PM criticized for spending tens of thousands of shekels on water bills, scented candles, flowers.
By HERB KEINON
Housing Minister blames Olmert for high costs, "We don't have the option to wait four years until the housing market stabilizes," he says.
While Israeli wage growth has fallen below the OECD average, housing prices have doubled since 2007, these figures show.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Unlike in Third World countries, where earnings are less but housing and basic products are cheaper, Israel doesn’t get the “benefit” of being a truly poor country.
our “green lungs” – the open spaces that filter air and provide recreation opportunities for city-dwellers – have become increasingly scarce and congested.
By JPost Editorial
To truly change the image of our city, we need to push Jerusalem as a sound investment for all types of buyers.
By SHIA GETTER
We are told that the Beduins live in a mere 45 historical villages and are forced to build illegally because their communities are not recognized by the state.
By ARI BRIGGS
OECD figures show Israelis working 251 hours per year more than the OECD average, with a 43-hour average work week.
By DANIEL TAUBER