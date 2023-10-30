What to do when there is no safe room at home

Not all homes in Israel are equipped with safety rooms.

In older buildings, residents often seek shelter in the stairwell, which is less secure than a protected space or a designated shelter.

Is it possible to ensure the safety of private apartments?

Shlomit Zeldman, owner of an architectural firm, discusses various options for fortifying apartments, private homes, and offices. She suggests that residents of older buildings can install a large shield in the courtyard, providing a protected space for multiple individuals. While this shield does not include the front wall, it is still a preferable option to using the stairwell.

(credit: AMIT GOSHER)

An immediate solution

Zeldman explains that for those living in older buildings who wish to create better protection, they can install steel plates with dry joints and welding to create an approved standard protected area.

Although this solution is more expensive than a yard fence, it does not reduce the living area of the house. In terms of private homes, a new regulation allows for the easier addition of a safe room as long as it stays within the boundaries of the building. The process involves submitting a plan to the Home Front Command, receiving approval, and then notifying the municipality without needing a permit.

Alternatively, the same solution used for apartments can be applied in private houses, or a safe room can be made outside the house and connected to the interior. (credit: eli pasendi)

Zeldman said that wrapping a room with panels is costly and may cause inconvenience, but it creates a protected space within the house. Making a safe room outside a house is a real estate opportunity. Advertisement

Regarding offices, Zeldman notes that floor-protected spaces are common in office buildings. However, new offices will likely feature floor-protected spaces that are not associated with specific offices. (credit: benyamin adam)

Other ideas

Architect Boaz Shanir recommends choosing a room with minimal openings and reinforcing the walls with iron or steel mesh covered in sprayed concrete. Additionally, windows should be sealed with concrete and replaced with shatter-proof windows and doors. Another method involves transforming the room into an armored space by reinforcing the walls with thick steel plates and using a special mesh for added strength.

Shanir emphasizes the importance of consulting with an experienced engineer and a contractor who is approved by the Home Front Command when making these changes.

With the right expertise, residents can strengthen their spaces and enhance safety measures.