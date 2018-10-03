03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
1.675 million people listen to Kan radio stations on a daily basis.
It seems that everyone has an opinion lately about 88FM’s new format under Kan – the Israel Broadcasting Corporation
News programs are good and getting better, but the entertainment shows are somewhat juvenile.
An injunction issued by the court on Sunday night stopped the splitting of the news department from the new Israel Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) until petitions against it have been heard.
There were numerous references made to Israel Radio throughout the day, along with remarks about a fresh start and the station’s new slogan – Kan v’achshav – which translates as “here and now.”
The court issued the temporary injunction after accepting a petition lodged by Zionist Union MK Eitan Cabel and others who were protesting the eighth amendment to the Public Broadcasting Law.
Israel's future participation in question; Portugal takes win, Israel ranks 23rd
After over eight decades of history, public broadcasting is scheduled to start anew on Monday
David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding prime minister, didn’t like the concept of public broadcasting, according to Rivlin, and instead wanted state broadcasting he could control.
Nearly every reporter on the program had something to say about the broadcast being the last.
Public broadcasting deal could endanger airing rights to singing competition and World Cup.
The new public broadcasting cooperation was set to start on June 15, a special Knesset committee that is preparing the law announced.
Politicians on the opposition say Netanyahu is trying to make a news broadcast that will be more favorable to him.
Joint committee weighs further postponing launch to June.
Leading figures in the project include Izzy Mann, who is the unofficial historian of Israel Radio, Arye Orgad, who is both a radio and television personality, and Raya Admoni, an Israel Radio program producer.
Other employees of Israel Radio and Channel One have had myocardial infarctions in recent weeks, and several others have collapsed without suffering a heart attack.
Public Broadcasting remains controversial issue.
“This worthless agreement was approved by the attorney-general, although no decent one would have approved it.”
The agreement is unlikely to be canceled by the court, because Netanyahu received a stamp of approval from Attorney- General Avichai Mandelblit.
Eight years later, just ahead of March 31, Netanyahu made a deal preventing the new Israel Broadcasting Corporation from being able to control its news division.
The Netanyahu-Kahlon deal helped stave off early elections, pending legislation that will pass in the Knesset in a special recess hearing to be held on Wednesday.
All the deal did was switch one group of journalists in the unemployment line with another.
But whatever happens, the Eurovision will still be broadcast on Channel 1.
New broadcaster Kan acquires star journalists
Keren Neubach, the journalist politicians love to hate, named radio host.
“We stand by what we committed to, there is an agreement and legislation will arrive. We won’t allow any harm to be done to democracy, to freedom of expression, or freedom of the press.”
Geula Even-Saar to be main news anchor on Kan.
Histadrut declares work dispute at IBA, IBC and within the civil service.
Bennett: “The public doesn’t understand it, people do not understand what you are fighting about.”
Zionist Union MK Amir Peretz, who is of Moroccan descent, said that “what was activated in [Netanyahu] was his racist gene.”
This also means an end to English-language broadcasts on Israel’s public service, such as the IBA News.
Kahlon says that he will find a way to help as many IBA employees as possible to find work at IBC or other governmental offices.
Livni was an all-around media personality who worked in both the print and electronic media.
Not forgetting the need to connect with the younger generation, Bennett made a point of stopping to say hello to a group of schoolchildren from Modi’in while they were touring in the galleries.
Naor: How long can you leave people in this situation of uncertainty?
It was KAN that broke the story on Monday night about inexperienced students of circumcision practicing their hoped-for profession on babies from the Ethiopian and foreign worker community.
Kahlon, whose political future hangs in the balance, does not really want to go along with Netanyahu where public broadcasting is concerned.
Left-wing MKs compare Bitan’s comments to KGB and Stasi.
Kahlon dares PM to find funding for public broadcasting.
There is already considerable opposition to Bitan’s proposal, including within his own Likud party.
The disappearance of programs such as IBA News are of great concern to English language speakers whose Hebrew is insufficient to follow Hebrew language news broadcasts.
Israel Broadcasting Corporation not ready for television broadcasts.
The court asked the IBC to use the IBA’s existing facilities in Romema and downtown on Helene Hamalka Street as a temporary measure.
Roeh, a reporter for Israel Radio who had been covering events in Southern Lebanon for five years, was killed together with three members of the IDF.
Barkat and Knesset lobby want the new network to be established in Jerusalem.
Multiple flaws in the public broadcasting bill, the preliminary reading of which was passed last week by the Knesset, are preventing the IBC from getting off the ground.
Following approval by the government, the Knesset voted to allow the IBA to continue broadcasting in its present format until September 30.
A special Knesset Committee headed by Yesh Atid MK Keren Elharrar discussed the issue in depth, and in principle accepted the recommendations of the Landes committee with certain amendments.
“The prime minister has brought the IBA to this sorry state,” she charged,” casting all blame for the chaos in his direction.
Cohen is now back in the seat that he occupied some five years ago.
Hasson had always been fiercely loyal to the IBA, was regarded as a top-class investigative reporter, and scored numerous political scoops.
The IBA is to close down at the end of March 2016, at which time a new, more streamlined and cost-efficient public broadcasting service is to be launched.
At Channel 10 she will be hosting what until now has been her rival program, 'Shishi.'
Among the departments most gravely hit by voluntary early retirement of human resources was the IBA English News that lost all of its permanent staff with the exception of two people.
‘We feel like a sinking ship,’ says veteran broadcaster David Ze’ev.
Steve Leibowitz: Akunis’s resignation is a great loss to IBA.
"No one should be paid with tax money to give one-sided opinions…using a microphone that belongs to the nation,” MK Eichler says.
Ignoring the financial needs of both the IBA and IBC will bring about the ruination of public broadcasting in Israel, and will result in a darkened television screen.
Margalit lambasted the government at the meeting, headed by coalition chairman Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud).
For several months now, certain Israel Radio anchors have been signing off by reminding listeners that the station is in a state of liquidation.
A year after then-communications minister Gilad Erdan pushed through a law calling to dismantle the Israel Broadcasting Authority, the Finance Ministry is seeking to close the IBA at months end.
Relations with courts, structure of law councils in balance; 'Post' speaks to the candidates.
Leibowitz doubts that he’ll start working for another news outlet after he leaves.
Israel Bar Association president accuses Israel Bar Association National Council of political kidnapping for trying to preemptively appoint the IBA’s representatives.
Aside from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top minisiters, many cabinet members were absent from the Yitzhak Rabin memorial.
The National Authority for the Advancement of Women also calls out Similac television commercial for undermining equal parenting.
Israelis say farewell to television, radio and stage personality, art expert and wine connoisseur Meni Pe’er, who died on Wednesday.
Will Israel Radio manage to survive until 100?
Ministers fear that the dismantling of a state-owned public institution will set off a domino effect with other public institutions and services.
Bill to close down the Israel Broadcasting Authority and establish another public broadcasting service in its place put forward in Knesset.
Knesset panel told fewer students interested in low-paying communications jobs.
A proposed bill is aimed at closing down and disbanding the existing public broadcasting network and replacing it a more streamlined, cost-efficient entity.
The government bill on the matter would close the IBA and replace it with a new public broadcasting entity with about a third as many employees.
When the nation is faced with a life or death crisis, demonstrations and strike actions are set aside.
Employees of the Israel Broadcasting Authority contend that license fee revenues are vital to ensure the continued operation of public broadcasting.
One of his best remembered reports was of PM Menachem Begin’s landing in Beaufort in Southern Lebanon, following its conquest by the Golani Brigade.
Shai: Strong public broadcaster ‘fundamental’ of democracy; Akunis: ‘Unacceptable’ to fire 2,000 people.
B'Tselem filed the petition following the IBA's refusal to run the ad on the grounds that the ad would be a "politically controversial" statement.
“Three months ago I participated in a cross-country cycling trip with a group called Geerz that empowers youth through informal education revolving around cycling excursions."
The channel might be funded by the government, but Kan belongs to Israel’s citizens
Political meddling in the media must end.
While Ms. Costanzo understandably presents a benign façade, these and other details have been documented by NGO Monitor.
It seems to me that a simple solution for reducing the ongoing violence in emergency rooms and medical clinics would be to post a policeman in each and every one!
Media bias is not some imaginary wand that politicians wave about and which the media claims is, in a sense, “fake news.”
What is truly worrying, however, is the ease with which Netanyahu’s cronies, such as coalition chairman David Bitan, can launch a smear campaign against journalists.
Ayala Hasson-Nesher's IBA departure leads to some very serious questions concerning whether the IBC will be able to attract quality people to its ranks.
"One of the major flaws of the present legislation is that it threw out the previous clause in the law which laid down the principle that the IBA has to broadcast to the Jewish Diaspora."
As expected, the government was not able to meet its self-imposed deadline of September 30 for closing the old IBA and opening a new authority.
With the demise of IBA TV news in English, anglophones here are deprived of an understandable information service that is essential in the current situation.
The demise of the IBA English News was brought on not as a result of a conscious decision by the political or managerial echelon.
The closing down of the Voice of Israel is a loss for true pluralism, perhaps that is why the media largely ignored it and did very little to try and help save the station.
Upon becoming minister, Erdan identified a number of actions which could affect large parts of the population.
Are we getting a new broadcasting authority or is it only an exterior change of clothes?
Public broadcasting that denies its Israeli roots undermines two millennia of Jewish aspirations for a vibrant Jewish culture in our homeland.
We are living in a time when the media – especially visually – plays a vital role in how a country is perceived.
As things stand at the moment, there is unlikely to be a collective wage agreement, and all staff will be employed on personal contracts.
Fade to black.
The Israel Broadcasting Authority is in the process of liquidation.