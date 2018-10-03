03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
India is taking an independent approach to its relations with Mideast countries.
Israel has a strong bilateral relationship with India.
Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit the West Bank.
India sees its ties with Israel and the Palestinians as “exclusive and independent” of each other.
Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban would reflect what appears to be thawing ties between Israel and the kingdom.
The Indian government protested to the PA over the fact the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali shared a stage with the 2008 Mumbai attacks terrorist Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.
Company plans to hire 200 employees in next three years.
During a previous visit to Israel in 2013, Tata signed an agreement with the Israel Aerospace Industry to collaborate in developing defense and aerospace products.
Moshe Holtzberg is expected to attend the inauguration function of the memorial with Netanyahu.
"In Kolkata, where so many of us lived for so many years, there is all the infrastructure present for the Jewish community to become a vibrant community once more."
The operatives reportedly were also trying to radicalize youths in India via social media and meetings.
According to the Indian daily The Hindu, the local branch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is offering free trips to Israel.
Britons annually eat more than 100 million pounds of the spread annually at a cost of about $140 million.
A video showing the men physically assaulting the women was shared widely on social media.
The video of the attack was posted along with the killer's bank details for donations.
As political and economic ties expand, India has become a major market for the United States
The women - all Hindus who married Muslim men – were asked "extremely personal" questions during interrogations.
The squad of 600 policewomen will ride in pairs through the streets on state-of-art motorbikes, equipped with guns, pepper sprays and body cameras.
Pakistan's Representative to the UN accused India of brutality as she held up the photograph claiming, "This is the face of democracy."
Muslim women say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through "triple talaq," including by Skype and WhatsApp.
India is continuing to develop its own anti-tank missile, which will compete with the Israeli missile.
Saudi Arabia does not officially recognize Israel. Granting an Israeli airline access to its air space would mark a dramatic diplomatic shift.
Israel mum on move, Saudis deny permission granted; flights to New Delhi to start next month
Israeli and Indian companies will extract drinking water from thin air.
Jordan said Israel apology was asked for and granted. Embassy in Amman to reopen.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu lands in Israel and gives further details about his Indian trip.
Prime Minister ends speech by inviting Bollywood stars for an on-stage selfie so that 'millions of people can see the amazing friendship between both our countries.'
"If [Indian Prime Minister] Modi makes it clear that he likes Israel and Netanyahu, and believes they can help India, that flows down to the people on the street."
The policy is truly a revolution in Indo-Israel ties.
The lucrative $500 million deal was cancelled a few weeks previous to Netanyahu's visit to India.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Mahatma Gandhi "one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration."
Israel has given New Delhi a list of 200 products on which it would like tariffs removed, to make it easier for Israelis to overcome unwieldy bureaucracy in India.
This evening, Netanyahu will fly back to New Dehli and continue the rest of the visit, which until now has been dominated by meetings with officials and Indian business leaders.
A nation of some 1.3 billion people – a good proportion of all humanity – was paying to the leader of a country o some 8.5 million people.
Cancellation of such a large deal is liable to deal Israel's Rafael Defense Systems a serious blow.
Trips such as this one to India are critically important for Netanyahu politically, because they shift the spotlight, ever so briefly, from scandals to statesmanship.
A quote from the letter written to the Israeli Prime Minister noted, "Our Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of approximately 8000 Indians in Tel Aviv.”
During his six day visit Netanyahu will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Agra as well as meeting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi will buy Spike antitank guided weapons, media reports say
Diplomatic officials confirmed that Netanyahu will give Modi his own desalination jeep.
Netanyahu’s visit to India comes just seven months after Modi made the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Israel.
Rumors that the deal with Rafael to buy 8,000 Spike missiles was cancelled first surfaced in November.
The Indian Foreign Ministry's bland statement made no reference to Jerusalem and prompted criticism at home that it was insufficient, vague and anti-Palestinian.
China’s Defense Ministry said the drone crash violated China’s sovereignty and that Beijing would "resolutely defend" China.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems: We are not aware of this decision
Shavei Israel leader calls on gov’t to bring remaining 7,000 Bnei Menashe as soon as possible.
Israel has been supplying India with various weapons systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years, making India one of Israel’s largest buyers of military hardware.
A video uploaded to Facebook went viral after an Israeli-Arab was barred from getting on Kuwait Airways flight because of his Israeli passport.
Israelis aren't overly excited to work with Indian partners, but the big money from some of the giant corporations compensated for the lack of affection.
A high-ranking delegation from India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, visited Israel last month to discuss taking part in the tender for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea.
This authentic Indian restaurant lights up Or Akiva.
India has become one of Israel’s largest buyers of military hardware.
An Indian journalist asks the hard questions and tries not to spoil the Israeli-Indian love affair.
It is an irony of history that it took the approaching centenary for an Indian prime minister to visit Israel, says a senior researcher at the Hebrew University.
From the best selling book by a famous Israeli publicist, on India of course, to the Israeli singer bringing Indian music to Tel Aviv.
Israelis singing the Indian national anthem to help celebrate Indian independence.
These new beers will help you get through the summer. Well, so will any beer, but you should give these a try if you haven’t yet.
The IDF employs dogs to fill several tasks including bomb sniffing, attack and guarding duties and search and rescue missions.
Indian officials ran practice drills exposing personnel and the general public to the stench.
Fueled by unpredicted, massive, and rapidly growing Asian trade, Israel’s foreign relations are steadily gravitating from West to East.
Currylina’s delivers authentic Indian flavors.
The move could signal the first tangible sign for diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom.
US President Donald Trump has been pushing for changes to the agreement.
Could Pakistan mimic the ties India has with both Israel and the Palestinians?
Saeed is wanted by India for his involvement in several terror attakcs in the country that have killed hundreds.
"One woman was thrown from the balcony of a two-story building by her employer after she accidentally burnt her boss's shirt whilst ironing."
In the Indian Union Budget 2018-19, the government has allocated Rs. 14.5 lakh crores ($222.4 billion) for the rural development and agriculture sector.
Israel should improvise creatively to leverage this opportunity.
For many in India, Israel has become synonymous with survival, creativity and prosperity.
Fashion week, music, and international relations in Israel.
The streets of Mumbai are full of dogs lazily lying around. Not paying attention, eyes on my phone instead of the road, I stepped on one of them. The dog then did what dogs do.
Netanyahu was given full credit – even by the “hated” Haaretz – for his apparently successful efforts to save at least part of the deal.
Terming a relationship “special” and “unique” is a frequent cliché in foreign policy. But when Israel and India employ such language, it is justified.
The emerging contours of this relationship are going to be closely monitored by the Islamic world.
There are a number of reasons for the change in India’s attitude toward Israel.
The serious side of comedian Jerry Seinfeld came to the fore this week when he took his family to Yad Vashem.
So far, about 3,000 Bnei Menashe have moved to Israel and undergone the conversion process. Some 7,000 others are waiting to come, puzzled why the Israeli government restricts them to 700 a year.
Israel’s expertise in border security is world-renowned, can India benefit as well?
For the first time, the government of Israel will be proposing a concerted series of steps to engage with descendants of Jews.
Israel is a leader in hi-tech, an innovator in cyber warfare, defense technology and electronics. Indian professionalism is unmatched in the world.
El Al will not be the first airline to have a Dreamliner land on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion.
Pakistan is by nature a balkanized country and has been since partition.
As Jews, we have an obligation to stand by the Hindus of Bangladesh during their hour of need
