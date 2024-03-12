Israel Aerospace Industries, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi sign CSR agreement

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have joined forces to drive innovation in India through a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agreement. This initiative marks IAI's commitment to social responsibility in India and underscores both parties' dedication to technological progress.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaborative research projects, training initiatives, and expert consultations between IAI and IIT Delhi.

"We are honored to partner with IIT Delhi, a globally recognized institution for engineering and technology," said Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI. "This CSR agreement signifies our deep commitment to nurturing innovation in India. We anticipate a fruitful and long-lasting collaboration on applied research, and view this partnership as a natural progression towards achieving our shared objectives."

Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, mirrored Levy's enthusiasm. "We are delighted to embark on this collaborative effort with Israel Aerospace Industries, a frontrunner in the global aerospace industry," Prof. Panda remarked. "This partnership aligns perfectly with IIT Delhi's unwavering focus on pioneering advancements in research and technology. Together with IAI, we aim to make a significant impact on the future of technology in India." The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

About the two companies

IIT Delhi is a premier institution in India and consistently ranks among the top engineering institutes globally and is a prime partner for collaborations within the industry.

IAI is a preeminent player in the defense and commercial aerospace sectors. They are a leading provider of cutting-edge systems for diverse applications, spanning air, ground, sea, space, and cyberspace domains. IAI maintains its technological leadership through applied research in advanced core technologies and actively promotes open innovation through collaborations with universities, startups, and government R&D entities.

IAI fosters a strong network within the international innovation landscape, working closely with government R&D officials, startups, research centers, and academic institutions to efficiently transform ideas into practical products and systems.