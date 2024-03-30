Voices from the Arab press: Has India decided to deal with the Taliban?

Has India decided to deal with the Taliban?

Al-Ittihad, UAE, March 22

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

During the presidencies of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani, India forged strong ties with Afghanistan, investing over $3 billion in various projects such as schools, roads, dams, and the construction of the parliament building. One notable contribution was the 218-km. road from Zaranj to Delaram, which aimed to streamline the movement of goods and services. Additionally, India initiated the Salma Dam project in Herat Province to boost power generation.

In an effort to bolster relations with Afghanistan and its people, India also granted Afghan citizens visa-free entry for education, work, and medical purposes. The sudden and swift rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2021 caught India, like the rest of the world, off guard. This turn of events presented New Delhi with the conundrum of how to navigate its relationship with its crucial neighbor. Initially, India distanced itself from the Taliban, reducing popular-level interactions and revoking all visas granted to Afghan citizens due to security concerns and visa misuse.

On the other hand, China seized the opportunity to enhance its diplomatic ties with the new authority in Kabul, while India opted for a pragmatic approach, engaging with the Taliban government. In light of these developments, a delegation of high-ranking Indian officials visited Afghanistan to initiate dialogue with the Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in an effort to forge new ties. Though India does not formally recognize the Taliban regime, it has sought ways to establish communication with the government. Despite maintaining a reduced diplomatic presence in Kabul, India recently conducted online sessions for Taliban representatives on various topics such as culture, legislation, and business. The Taliban, striving for international legitimacy, has expressed interest in India continuing its development activities in Afghanistan, given India’s robust economic growth. In response, India has extended support by providing essential supplies during times of crisis and offering humanitarian aid. Furthermore, India has engaged in diplomatic initiatives, including attending the Regional Cooperation Initiative meeting organized by the Taliban, highlighting a cautious, yet pragmatic, approach towards recognizing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. In a bid to strengthen economic ties and ensure regional stability, India has explored avenues of cooperation with the Taliban government, including leveraging the Chabahar port project in Iran.

These efforts align with India’s strategic objective of safeguarding its interests amidst the evolving situation in Afghanistan, which directly impacts its security, especially along sensitive border regions. The decision to engage with the Taliban reflects a departure from India’s historical skepticism towards the group, due to its past associations with Pakistan and terrorist activities. As India adapts to the new reality in Afghanistan, it faces the challenge of navigating a pragmatic yet assertive approach towards the Taliban regime, aiming to safeguard its national interests while promoting stability in the region. Ultimately, India’s evolving stance towards the Taliban underscores the dynamic nature of geopolitics and the imperative of strategic adaptability in responding to complex global challenges.

– Zikru Al-Rahman

Palestinian children react near the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 24, 2924. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Children of Palestine: A century of terrible suffering

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, March 23

It is undeniable that the children in the war-torn regions of Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, face unimaginable suffering that is unparalleled in other parts of the world. Unlike most wars that eventually come to an end, providing a chance for people to heal and rebuild their lives, the conflict on Palestinian soil has persisted relentlessly, leaving generations of children to endure a lifetime of hardship.

For over a hundred years, Palestinian children have been subjected to a myriad of atrocities, ranging from the destruction of their homes and livelihoods to violent attacks that result in severe injuries or even loss of life. The brutality they face at the hands of Israeli settlers or soldiers has left many children traumatized and bereft of a normal childhood. These innocent souls are often left to fend for themselves in a world that denies them the right to safety, dignity, and peace.

Despite the harrowing circumstances they face, Palestinian children exhibit a remarkable resilience that sets them apart from their peers in conflict-ridden societies. A few key factors contribute to their unique character. First, the Palestinian child is constantly confronted with challenges, prompting them to respond with unwavering determination and a sense of duty towards their family and homeland. This innate sense of responsibility transforms them from mere bystanders to active participants in the struggle for justice.

Second, the socialization of Palestinian children is deeply rooted in their cultural heritage, instilling in them a profound understanding of their history and a keen awareness of their surroundings. This upbringing prepares them for the role they will play in shaping the future of their nation. This, despite the adversities they face, Palestinian children come together in solidarity, channeling their energy towards a common goal of resistance against oppression. This collective spirit unites them in the face of adversity, turning conflicts into opportunities for cohesion.

Third, by witnessing the stark disparities between their own lives and those of children in peaceful societies, Palestinian children gain a deeper appreciation for the hardships they endure. This awareness fuels their resolve to strive for a better future where they can enjoy the simple joys of childhood without fear or insecurity. The plight of Palestinian children is starkly evident in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where daily tragedies unfold before our eyes. The relentless attacks by Israeli forces leave innocent children as casualties of war, their lives shattered under the rubble of bombed homes. Despite the unimaginable horror they face, these children cling to hope, refusing to succumb to despair.

It is a testament to their unwavering courage that Palestinian children continue to resist against all odds, driven by a sense of duty towards their people and their homeland. Their resilience serves as a powerful reminder of the human spirit’s capacity to endure even the darkest of times. As the world watches in horror, let us not forget the innocent souls caught in the crossfire, whose dreams of a peaceful childhood remain a distant aspiration in the turbulent lands of Palestine.

– Ammar Ali Hassan

Transtated by Asaf Zilberfarb.