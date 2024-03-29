Israel Aerospace Industries launches Aerospace Service India, advancing India's defense

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced on Wednesday that they would be establishing a new aerospace defense company in India, named the Aerospace Service India (ASI).

IAI said the establishment of ASI demonstrated new levels of collaboration between the group and the Indian government’s plans to promote national independence.

Advancing India’s defense systems

The establishment of ASI comes alongside growing efforts to support the advancement of systems for the Indian armed forces.

ASI is the original equipment manufacturer’s technical representative of India’s entire Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system. This air and missile defense system provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms. IAI and the Defense Research & Development organization jointly developed the system specifically for India.

The MRSAM system is a critical component of India’s defense capabilities and is used by the Indian army, air force, and navy, IAI explained. The system includes an advanced phased array radar, command and control, mobile launchers, and interceptors with advanced RF seekers. Israel Aerospace Industries launches AeroSpace Services India (ASI) in New Delhi, furthering its presence in India. (credit: IAI)

“IAI proudly presents ASI as our first major milestone towards India’s Bharat Atmanirbhar vision on self-reliance. India and Israel's partnership has witnessed state-of-the-art achievement,” said IAI's President and CEO, Boaz Levy. “This growth and development will create history when our two nations will foster IAI’s technology and India’s talent and expertise in the Defence sector. Together we will make Bharat Atmanirbhar.”

“Over the past 30 years, IAI has worked closely with our Indian partners, collaborating on some of the latest technologies. Our new ASI office will allow us to further that commitment,” said Danny Lauber, CEO of Aerospace Services India (ASI). "We have a fabulous team of local professionals, and we are working together with our partners in the public and private sectors on the ground.”