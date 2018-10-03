iran and us

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The attack, in which a gunman and a suicide bomber targeted Iran's parliament and one of its holiest shrines in Tehran, killed twelve people and injured 42 more.
By MICHAEL WILNER
The bill enjoys broad support from both Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including its chairman and ranking member.
Netanyahu, Trump tout tight security ties as PM returns from Washington.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Philip Gordon says US allies will not support revisiting nuclear pact.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Republican leadership on the Hill is waiting for Trump to take the lead.
Mattis, McMaster and Tillerson present POTUS with new plan to curb the Islamic Republic's expanding reach.
By REUTERS
The Iranian leader described Hajj rituals as the best opportunity for Muslims to speak up about the Aksa and Palestine issue, Iranian media reported.
By KHALID KAZIMOV/TNS
Israel has mixed feelings about the sanctions waiver.
The comments were made during the UN's annual Disarmament and International Security Committee meeting at the world body's headquarters in New York, Press TV added.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Dora Kadisha-Nazarian, daughter of one of the richest Jewish-Persian families in the US, tells of her family’s extraordinary history that led them from Iran to Los Angeles.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
The bipartisan group of experts also suggests establishing a regular senior-level channel of communication between the US and Iran.
By JTA
Jewish ex-deputy director says charging Bannon with decertifying landmark agreement poses"grave danger" to US security.
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Former US intelligence chief David Shedd maps US President Donald Trump's strengths and flaws in intelligence and national security.
Offering few details of their plans, Pence characterized US President Donald Trump as personally committed to brokering peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
The letter was initiated by NIAC Action, a lobbying group affiliated with the National Iranian American Council.
Iran, Hezbollah and others have increasingly used drones – a technology significantly promoted by both the US and Israel.
Bahram Qassemi, the spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, also said a powerful Iran was good for the region, as the country promotes peace and security.
By AVRAHAM GOLD
UK’s Johnson says Jerusalem decision can prove helpful with “symmetrical movement in the other direction.”
"Death to America," "Death to Israel," "Death to Britain" "Death to seditionists," the demonstrators chanted.
Why Iran style uprisings don’t work.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The growth of Iran's navy, especially its plans to build a naval port in Syria, concerns Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Democrats and Republicans both seem intent on satisfying Trump's appetite for action, cognizant that their failure to pass anything by the new year will likely incur his wrath and blame.
Revolutionary Guard Commander: Our 2000 km ballistic missle range is enough to harm our enemies
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Trump’s posture will likely drive the Iranians to be even more determined than before to pursue their ballistic missile program, which Trump declared is “so totally important” to stop.
By BEN LYNFIELD
While the White House’s distaste for the 2015 pact may be sweet to the ears of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, his government is mindful of the limits of any unilateral US action regarding Tehran.
By DAN WILLIAMS/REUTERS
German report says: Iran spreading atomic, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Rep. Ted Deutch is urging US President Donald Trump not to nix the controversial deal.
“Nothing within the agreement is preventing us from facing the challenges raised by Iran.”
Will the discovery of the Iranian “corridor” by most of the region’s media and by Western media, as well as by politicians and experts lead to any change?
By REBECCA MONTAG,REUTERS
The cabinet list, published on state media, shows Rouhani has re-appointed Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the lead negotiator in the nuclear deal, and Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.
McMaster had previously tried to remove Cohen-Watnick from the National Security Council but was overruled by Trump.
Trump has preserved the deal for now, although he has made clear he did so reluctantly after being advised to do so by Tillerson.
As president, Trump appears to be edging toward dismantling the deal.
A US military statement said a US Navy helicopter saw several IRGC vessels approaching US forces at a high rate of speed and deployed flares.
He did not specify what actions Iran would take.
The sanctions bill comes as lawmakers investigate possible meddling by Russia in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion by Republican Trump's campaign.
"Some of the actions of the Americans are against the spirit and even the letter of the nuclear accord. We shall resist these plans and actions."
Iranian website says student active in groups with "Western intelligence agencies and Israel."
Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, Newt Gingrich and John Bolton were among those present.
An Iranian military official claims to have evidence.
The US Senate has decided almost unanimously to sanction Iran for its nuclear activities and human rights record in a move that suggests a new, unified and stronger stand against Tehran.
92 members voted to move forward with the legislation, with just seven voting against.
In no way does it violate 2015 accord, AIPAC says
For Iranians, the election presents a stark choice between competing visions of the country.
The decision on the sanctions waiver represents a major early policy choice on the nuclear deal for the Trump administration.
The developments have made local Iraqis wary of creeping Iranian influence and Turkish intervention in an area already plagued by infighting and a combustible mix of ethnic and religious groups.
Senior official talks about the growing rift between the two largest Muslim powers and places the Jewish state at the middle of it.
Leaders and businessmen seek to strengthen moderates and prevent collapse of nuclear deal, profit prohibiting sanctions
Most sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program were lifted in 2016 under a deal with six major powers, including the US, in 2015.
An Iranian court sentenced 46-year-old Siamak Namazi and his 80-year-old father Baquer Namazi to 10 years in prison each in October on charges of spying and cooperating with the US.
The Book of Esther, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif wrote, “tells of how Xerxes I saved Jews from a plot hatched by Haman the Agagite, which is marked on this very day [Purim].”
By HERB KEINON
A US official told Reuters on Monday that multiple fast-attack vessels from the Revolutionary Guard had come within 600 yards of the USNS Invincible.
Rouhani seems to be the best president Israelis could expect for Iran, even though the direction for Iran’s Middle East policy comes from the Revolutionary Guard and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran's annual exercises will be held in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, the Bab el-Mandab and northern parts of the Indian Ocean.
Trump and Netanyahu may not like the Iran nuclear deal, they may not have made it, and they may enforce it more aggressively than the Obama administration, but attempts to “rip it up” are over.
Following Trump's threats, Iranian defense minister touts his country's deterrence power against the US and Israel.
A spokesman from the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the country's most recent missile launch was not meant as a message to the Trump administration.
"This government is not afraid Iran will walk away from the deal, so it has more freedom... this advantage allows it to put pressure on Iran” and to respond to Iranian provocations.
Iran’s officials vowed to continue launching “roaring missiles,” which they characterized as defensive in nature.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,MICHAEL WILNER
The aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."
Some scared Iranians are even preparing escape plans, just as they did in the eight-year war with Iraq when Saddam Hussein's jets pounded Iranian towns and cities.
The US Treasury released a statement on Friday in which it announced the new sanctions.
American officials said on Monday that the test occurred on Sunday outside Semnan, about 140 miles east of Tehran.
The bill seeks to impede Iran's suspected use of its civilian airline for military purposes, including in its involvement in the Syrian conflict.
Any indication that the US backs the group's goal of regime change in Tehran would confirm suspicions among hard-liners in Iran that the US seeks the Iranian government's overthrow.
Tehran threatened last month to retaliate against a US Senate vote to extend the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA), saying it violated the landmark agreement.
The Iranian vessels came within 800 meters of the Mahan, which was escorting two other US military ships near the Strait of Hormuz.
The US Treasury has granted export licenses to allow both deals to go ahead, a step required for both suppliers because of the heavy use of American parts in Boeing and Airbus jets.
The park, which opened near the second largest city in Iran, Mashhad, targets boys 8 to 13 years in age and is free to visitors.
Says antisemitism in the United States is a "marginalized phenomenon."
It passed the House of Representatives nearly unanimously in November, and congressional aides said they expected Obama would sign it when it reached his desk.
"The West is not obligated to the deal that some of our leaders signed on to," Khamenei said at a reception for Iran's new Navy officers on Sunday.
"Regardless, Iran’s breach of the heavy water stockpile limit underscores the need for greater transparency on implementation of the deal.”
According to a 2008 British Wikileaks dispatch, Iran executed between 4,000 to 6,000 gays and lesbians between the start of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 to 2008.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained Siamak Namazi, an Iranian-American businessman in his mid-40s, in October 2015, while he was visiting family in Tehran.
The air force, comprised largely of US-made jets obtained before the 1979 revolution, is particularly weak compared to Iran's Gulf Arab rivals.
Golrokh Ebrahimi was convicted of "insulting Islamic sanctities" and "spreading propaganda against the system."
"Small technical mistakes, small failures in implementation can become big political issues that could have a large negative influence on the agreement."
Democratic VP nominee trumpets accord more than Clinton ever has.
The Washington Post called the bill "a rebuke of the Obama administration's decision to send Tehran what Republicans charge was a 'ransom' on the same day American prisoners were released."
"It’s not surprising to hear the administration has once again made a political decision to appease Iran at the expense of our national security," said Congressman Peter Roskam (R-Illinois).
It was at least the fourth such incident in less than a month. US officials are concerned that these actions by Iran could lead to mistakes.
General Joseph Votel told reporters at a Pentagon press briefing that Iran was alone it's carrying out of what he said was the "unprofessional" harassment of navy vessels in international waters.
Israeli Supreme Court rules that Eli Cohen's extradition for illegally exporting weapons to the Islamic Republic be upheld.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Reports of a link "are completely false," State Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.
Pyongyang and Teran are taking measure of President Trump to see how far they can push him and how much they can get away with.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Tough measures are needed toward the Islamic Republic.
By AFSHEEN JOHN RADSAN AND ROBERT DELAHUNTY
The role of liberal democracies and, above all, the United States is distinguished also by their capability for maintaining order in an international society based upon certain values.
By ARASH SALEH
Cory has had nothing to say about these disastrous outcomes from the Iran deal he supported.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Obama’s conviction borders on delusion as he ignores the dangers of nuclear weapons in the hands of an apocalyptical revolutionary theocracy.”
By ERIC R. MANDEL
It seems that Obama feels himself morally superior to those in politics today, much like Carter did thirty years ago.... Barack Obama has never sought bipartisanship.
By MIKE EVANS
Bank Melli stayed in Trump's building until 2003, four years after the US Treasury Department had already designated the bank as Iranian government controlled.