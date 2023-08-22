The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US believes deal on Iran releasing five US citizens on track

Allowing the five to leave Iran, which could take weeks, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 19:23

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2023 20:18
Iranian missile systems are displayed during the ceremony of joining the IRGC Navy at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 5, 2023 (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian missile systems are displayed during the ceremony of joining the IRGC Navy at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 5, 2023
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

 The United States believes an understanding on Iran eventually releasing five US citizens remains on track, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday but declined to offer any timeline.

Iran on Aug. 10 released four imprisoned US citizens into house arrest, where they joined a fifth already under home confinement, in the first step of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen and the five would eventually be allowed to leave the Islamic Republic.

"We believe that things are proceeding according to the understanding that we've reached with Iran. I don't have an exact timetable for you because there's steps that need to yet unfold. But we believe that that remains on track," Sullivan told reporters in a conference call.

How long could their release take?

Allowing the five to leave Iran, which could take weeks, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear program to Tehran's support for regional Shi'ite militias.

The Iranian Americans who were allowed to leave Iran's Evin prison on Aug. 10 included businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality. The identity of the fourth US citizen who left the prison has not been made public, nor has that of the fifth who was already under house arrest.



