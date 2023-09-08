The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US says it disrupts illicit oil shipment by Iran's IRGC

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2023 17:14

The United States on Friday said it has halted a multi-million dollar shipment of crude oil by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) being shipped in violation of sanctions against Iran, and seized more than 980,000 barrels of contraband crude oil.

The "illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil" violated sanctions targeting Iran, the Justice department said in a statement. Suez Rajan Limited pleaded guilty in April, it added, calling it the first criminal resolution to such a sanctions-violating sale.

Sara Netanyahu hospitalized after trip to Cyprus, released after overnig
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2023 05:52 PM
Ukraine finds it harder to secure weapon supplies, Zelensky says
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 04:59 PM
Forest fire breaks out next to Highway 65 between Hadera and Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2023 04:27 PM
Disabled Israeli lawmaker injured in crash, driver detained
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2023 01:52 PM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes south of New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 01:12 PM
Israel to resume import of Gazan goods on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2023 11:38 AM
UK police searching London park for escaped terrorism suspect
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 09:44 AM
Russia replies to US criticism of 'sham' vote in occupied Ukrainian
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 06:17 AM
Saudi defense minister, French counterpart discuss cooperation
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 02:04 AM
Lee strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane - US hurricane center
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 12:20 AM
At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in north-east Mali attacks
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 12:04 AM
Niger gives US ambassador 48 hours to leave country -AFP
By REUTERS
09/07/2023 10:38 PM
Trump may seek removal of Georgia election subversion case to US court
By REUTERS
09/07/2023 08:45 PM
Israeli woman, 50, dies after falling off cross-country bike in Cyprus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2023 08:23 PM
Ethiopian man arrested for stabbing police officer at August hit-and-run
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2023 06:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by