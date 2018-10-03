israel and christianity

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
US Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Christian Zionist event in Washington.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
“Israel is grateful to our Christian friends around the world for their passionate and unwavering support for the Jewish State and the Jewish People," said WJC-Israel chairman, Gad Ariely.
By GIL HOFFMAN
According to his ministry, he preached to more people than anyone else in history, reaching hundreds of millions of people.
By REUTERS
Tourism Ministry: Over 3.5 million tourists in 2017 – 500,000 more than previous year.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Some of the shop's designs date back to Crusader times.
Cyrus couldn’t complete his declaration. How will Trump fare?
100 years to city's capture and Trump recognition means future keeps on getting brighter.
If the modern People of Israel are a continuation of the ancient biblical People of Israel, then shouldn’t the capital of the modern State of Israel be the same as the ancient Kingdom of Israel?
First Eastern Christianity was destroyed. Now it’s Europe’s turn, according to an Italian author.
Christian group founder says this fight against antisemitism is for all who believe in freedom.
'The Atlantic' explores how the Christian Zionist movement is undergoing a transformation, both theologically and geographically.
By EMMA GREEN / THE ATLANTIC ONLINE
Luther's actions show that even in the dark, God is there to provide light
Founder of HaYovel says agreeing with “replacement theology” is disagreeing with God.
Washington’s treatment of the Jewish people was something that had a much larger affect than just on his country.
Christians must help correct historic Syria Palaestina travesty.
They are held hostage by the Muslim majority around them, says Nonie Darwish.
Pro-Israel event kicks off Monday with Netanyahu, Pence.
QUIZ: What happens after death? Find out where you will belong after you've passed on.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
An interactive platform for people to share their thoughts on religion, life, culture, and more.
‘Time to be united on issue,’ says Yisrael Beytenu MK.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By JTA
Try to correctly match each quote to the famous Evangelist who said it.
The leader of the Anglican Church of England visited Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.
Tomas Sandell and the European Coalition for Israel aren’t afraid of any battle.
Op-ed piece by Southern Methodist University faculty members calls Christian Zionism 'controversial'
"Why bring me on this trip? What do you ask of me, Lord? Why did You show these to me?"
By GUEST POST
But, what could a business man and his wife, a teaching minister, with children and grandchildren, really do to support Israel from Nashville?
This experience and privilege of serving the Jewish people in such a way gave us a great insight to what the world is lacking in the knowledge of Israel.
Japanese Christians honor Holocaust Remembrance Day with a Ceremony in Fukuyama.
Evangelical radio gets Israeli go-ahead.
Last restoration took place in 1810, recent restoration cost $3.5 million.
Today, as a Jew I understand well why true Christians feel so deeply about Israel and support the only democratic nation in the Middle East.
Founder of European Coalition for Israel says praying for Jewish state is only the beginning.
In the political arena where many voices cry that Israel doesn't belong to the Jews, Joshua's rock footprints say otherwise.
One connection leads to another, and eventually, leads back to Israel.
"I remember looking out at the scenery, and feeling like I'd finally made it home."
What lingers in the mind most is the act of kindness of one resident of Jerusalem in the middle of a crowded market, with a smile as big as the Sea of Galilee.
Jpost.com wants to hear about your experience in the Holy Land.
The Shfaram neighborhood for Christians and discharged soldiers has the backing of the Prime Minister's Office, but the mayor refuses to go ahead with the project.
Herzl's visit with pope was unproductive, but it opened gates for Catholic-Jewish reconciliation.
The river banks were once a war zone between Israel and Jordan, and were littered with thousands of mines and unexploded ordnance.
Whereas Christian communities throughout the Middle East are declining, in Israel they are growing and now number 120,000.
The Jewish Nation would not just be returning home, they would be returning the Holy Land – a wasteland for almost 2,000 years – to its glory days.
‘The scope of poverty and social inequality is intolerable,’ founder and president of the IFCJ Rabbi Yechiel Ecksteinsays.
Puritan tradition helped form the foundation of the movement supporting the Jews’ return to Israel.
"We must invest in the next generation if we are to win the battle for public opinion. The Israel Experience College Scholarship Program is at the forefront of that fight."
WWI Zion Mule Corps revived spirit of Bar Kochva’s army.
Bishops tried to save Jews in Crusader pogroms, but Papal soldiers overpowered them
Since 2012, the Greek Orthodox priest from the Galilee has been an indefatigable campaigner for Christian Arab integration into Israeli society.
By JEREMY SHARON
Remembering Holocaust victims and Israel's fallen soldiers and terrorism victims shows the great resilience, strength, and character of the Jewish people.
By RABBI YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
Maccabiah athletic competition brings Jews from around the world to experience Israel.
The IFCJ, founded in 1983 by Rabbi Eckstein, is the world's largest organization of Christians actively working with Jews to support Israel.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Roman emperor "came like a blessing" to the Jews after the Great Revolt.
The case revolves an article he published on an ultra-Orthodox website last December in which he branded Christian missionaries “blood-sucking vampires.”
By BEN HARTMAN
Deputy Defense Minister Ben-Dahan: Latin Patriarchate shouldn’t repeat Palestinian propaganda.
24 young American pastors came to Israel on a trip designed to educate them and, through them, their congregations about the Jewish state and the challenges it faces.
Israeli Supreme Court overturned death sentence due to reasonable doubt.
Lew Wallace wrote bestseller to strengthen his faith.
Publication of "Der Judenstaat" pamphlet became one of early Zionism’s most important works/
The Layman is the publication for the Presbyterian Lay Committee, an advocacy group supporting conservative positions in the denomination.
An Israeli woman’s story on being saved from a Palestinian mob ambush.
More than amazing landscape, pilgrims to the desert stream can see the Holy Land’s first monastery.
The priest of Midian had the courage to say "I made a mistake."
Edward Robinson identified almost 200 biblical sites.
Lone Star State championed Israel, helped Jewish refugees.
Hate graffiti stating: ‘Death to the heathen Christians the enemies of Israel,’ was scrawled onto a wall of Jerusalem’s Dormition Abbey compound.
Mobilization Forum is working to make it easier for population to join the IDF
By CARMIT SAPIR VITZ/MAARIV
TR believed that it is "entirely proper to start a Zionist state around Jerusalem."
When Theodor Herzl saw the prophetic vision of the Jewish People returning to the Land of Israel, he saw the revival of Hebrew as not only impossible, but impractical.
Adviser to the Catholic Church in Israel says economic damage from suspected arson attack against the Church of Loaves and Fishes in northern Israel "in the millions."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Sponsored by the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) organization, the event was scheduled to take place on June 22 at an undisclosed venue in Westminster.
The new Polish Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus hopes to garner support for the State of Israel through their shared Judeo-Christian values.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
"We can make a difference. I say let it start with me," says pastor Stan Kamps, the leader of an English-language church near Amsterdam.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The muddy earth posed no obstacle for the 80 Evangelical Christians from Belgium who came to plant trees in the land of Israel with their own hands.
By KKL-JNF
Something really holy is happening in Israel, and I have to see it. I want to witness it.’
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
"The majority come because they are committed Christians, they want to see the Bible come alive."
By HERB KEINON
Conservative Christians have argued that formally recognizing Jerusalem was long overdue following a 1995 congressional mandate to move the embassy from Tel Aviv.
Thousands of Christian Zionists attended the event and paid tribute to Elon, who died May 5 after a long battle with throat cancer.
The churches' statement is signed by senior Christian leaders of Jerusalem and calls on world leaders to intervene and help them protect the status quo.
By UDI SHAHAM
The site is believed to be the home of apostles Andrew, Peter and Philip.
Next week’s 50th anniversary of the city’s reunification provides a historic backdrop to US President Donald Trump's decision to sign a waiver delaying moving the American Embassy to the capital.
For Gordon Robertson, CEO of the Christian Broadcasting Network, Israel's victory against all odds enabled the Jewish people to reclaim Jerusalem, a city taken from them thousands of years ago.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Israeli delegation from the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Israel Allies Foundation and the World Jewish Congress will meet with high-ranking Romanian politicians.
Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel will deliver the keynote address at the event, while other speakers will include Knesset Christian Allies Caucus chairman and Yisrael Beytenu MK Robert Ilatov.
Will the Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopen?
"Every day is a battle both physically and mentally. Jerusalem has given me a sense of purpose." says Iraq War vet.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
The theology behind Christian Zionism, drawn out in this way, comes frightfully close to the theology behind Christian antisemitism or anti-Judaism from its earliest renditions.
By MEIRAV JONES
Christian Zionists have always stood in support of Israel - even before its existence.
By Tuly Weisz
Christian Zionists can hold down the fort in the US to ensure that America stands strong with her main Mideast ally.
Against all the odds, and despite the dangers they faced, many of the Anusim continued to pass down their Jewish heritage from generation to generation.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Some 5,000 pilgrims from more than 100 countries come to tour the country and pray for the peace of Jerusalem.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Presbyterian leadership also called on its faithful to “prayerfully study the call from Palestinian civil society for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) against the State of Israel.”
If we Jews cannot build and live in our capital Jerusalem, then what right do we have to build and live in Tel Aviv?
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The United Methodist Church – a Christian Protestant denomination – voted to put five Israeli banks on an investment blacklist.
"May all those who love the Jewish state and value our freedoms cry out with one voice, “Am Yisrael Chai!” – the nation of Israel lives!"
By YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.