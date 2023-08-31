The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Tourism Ministry establishes forum to address harassment of Jerusalem Christians

The Tourism Ministry-led forum included leaders from across Israel's government and focused on the recent spike in attacks against Christians in the historic Old City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 06:39
CHRISTIAN WORSHIPERS take part in a Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s Old City. With the confluence of Passover, Easter and Ramadan this week, it is worthwhile pondering what our wishes should be. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
CHRISTIAN WORSHIPERS take part in a Good Friday procession in Jerusalem’s Old City. With the confluence of Passover, Easter and Ramadan this week, it is worthwhile pondering what our wishes should be.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Israel’s Tourism Ministry convened a forum regarding a series of cases of harassment and attacks directed at Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday. 

The forum covered the overall state of the tourism industry in the Old City of Jerusalem – with a specific focus on the recent spike in harassment of Christians in the historic Old City.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz brought the Tourism Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Israel Police, the Israel Development Authority Jerusalem, the East City Development Company, and the Old City Reconstruction and Development Company together to participate in the forum.

"Every tourist who comes to Israel becomes our ambassador, and therefore we are committed to providing a unique and high-quality experience,” said Tourism Ministry Director-General Danny Shahar, who participated in the forum. “Only with the help of cooperation and combining forces will we be able to eradicate the illegal and ugly phenomena against tourists."

Members from Israel's Tourism Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Justice Ministry, Police and other government and local leaders convened a forum to address the spike in anti-Christian attacks. (credit: TOURISM MINISTRY) Members from Israel's Tourism Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Justice Ministry, Police and other government and local leaders convened a forum to address the spike in anti-Christian attacks. (credit: TOURISM MINISTRY)

Harassment of Christians in Jerusalem 

Numerous attacks by extremist Jews on Christians or Christian sites have been reported thus far in 2023. For instance, 30 graves at a Protestant cemetery on Mount Zion in Jerusalem were vandalized in January this year, while two Jewish men attacked a bishop and two priests during Mass at the Church of Gethsemane in March.

“Definitely there has been an increase—in the last year, a very high increase—in all types of violence, spitting, attacks on sites, provocations,” Farid Jubran, general counsel of the Catholic Church's Custody of the Holy Land, told The Media Line in early August.

Harassment of Christian clergy, vandalism of Christian sites and an overall increase in tensions have become a story since the start of the year. 

"The State of Israel allows freedom of religion and worship for everyone. I strongly condemn any harm to a tourist or to a Christian religious symbol,” Katz declared at the forum. “This is a despicable phenomenon that is contrary to the values ​​of Judaism – the great rule of which is to love your neighbor as yourself,” he continued.

NICOLE JANSEZIAN/THE MEDIA LINE contributed to this report.



