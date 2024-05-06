Thousands celebrate the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher

In a vibrant and spiritual display, worshippers gathered at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem to celebrate the ancient tradition of the "Holy Fire" ceremony, a highlight of Orthodox Easter week.

Devotees filled the church on Saturday to witness the sacred flames that hold deep significance in Christian belief.

Once the Holy Fire was ignited, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III led the ceremony, distributing the flames to priests and worshipers. Believers lit candles by reaching through a small opening into the tomb believed to have been Jesus’ resting place. The dimly lit chamber transformed into a constellation of handheld flames, a tradition said to date back more than a millennium.

A controversial but well-preserved ritual

While the ceremony's origins are steeped in mystery and faith, it has faced skepticism over the years. Despite the controversies, the event remains a crucial ritual for Greek Orthodox Christians. The patriarch emerges from the tomb carrying the flames, which are then distributed to various Orthodox churches around the world, from Athens to Moscow and beyond. Ethiopian Orthodox faithfull take part in the Holy Fire ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The Church of the Holy Sepulcher holds immense significance in Christian tradition, believed to be the site of Jesus' crucifixion, burial, and resurrection. The ceremony attracts thousands of pilgrims each year, gathering Christians of various denominations in celebration.