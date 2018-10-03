israel and palestine

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Outrage continued across Turkish and Palestinian media over the weekend in response to reports that the United States embassy will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem within the coming months.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
The report claims a potential war would involve Israeli combat units across ground, naval and air forces.
By JULIANE HELMHOLD,AVRAHAM GOLD
Trump threat to cut aid to states that vote in favor, ups the stakes in vote seen as forgone defeat for Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Police says officer in moderate condition, investigating whether assailant wore an explosive vest while posing as a journalist.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Allah has given this land to the Jewish people. Allah has given us the State of Israel,” said Rabbi Fleischer of Hebron.
By KELLY HARTOG
Abbas has traditionally pursued only one policy option at a time, but has recently adopted a hybrid approach with the encouragement of slightly younger Palestinian leaders.
By ADAM RASGON
Israeli military enforces closure on the assailant's home village. Hamas praises attack. Assailant had history of domestic violence.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Such activity is “making the twostate solution increasingly unattainable and undermining Palestinian belief in the international peace efforts.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Joint List lawmakers blame Israeli prime minister for deaths of three Palestinians in clashes. Protests break out in the Gaza Strip.
By UDI SHAHAM,JPOST.COM STAFF
The item was pulled amid criticism first published in The Jerusalem Post.
By JTA
After the story sparked an online petition, Sears responded to The Jerusalem Post personally.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Joint List MK wants to visit Palestinian terrorists in prison again.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The office will be shuttered for a minimum of six months, pending an ongoing investigation into illegal activities.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The US and Palestinian leaderships see eye to eye on settlements, but they are divided on a number of the remaining final-status issues.
New Zealand also floats text on two-state solution.
By HERB KEINON
The Palestinian drive to lay claim to the Dead Sea Scrolls comes amid a series of resolutions passed at UNESCO that ignore Jewish ties to the Temple Mount.
Thousands pray at Western Wall without incident; Jerusalem deputy mayor calls for cancellation of all Arab construction in capital, deportation of terrorists’ families.
Majdalani noted that the effort is part of a joint initiative proposed by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Russian President Vladamir Putin
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
The state initially asked for a two-day delay. Then on Thursday it stated that it wanted to wait three months.
International Shalom Festival patrons greeted with chants of, "Your tickets are covered in Palestinian blood."
Palestinians throwing stones and other objects at IDF troops were fired upon with rubber bullets, said the IDF, who were "unaware" of any casualties among the Palestinians.
The residents had moved into caves on their farmland. In 2001, when the second intifada began, the army destroyed the caves, the buildings and the water cisterns.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN/THE MEDIA LINE
The Balfour Declaration pledged British support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine.
Dahlan, born in 1961 in the Khan Younis refugee camp, first rose to the top of the Palestinian leadership when Yasser Arafat appointed him as chief of security in 1995.
The poll’s findings indicate significant changes in attitudes since the second half of 2015. A majority of respondents now back a two-state solution, and support for stabbing attacks has dropped.
By ABU KHALED TOAMEH
Likud Minister Elkin asserts that Israel will pay price for ensuing anarchy.
Kuwaiti paper reports that the Israeli initiative came as part of the Netanyahu government's efforts to minimize Palestinian attacks in the Jerusalem area and to decrease tensions in the holy city.
Citing lack of evidence of planned terror attack, judge rejects 5-day remand pending police appeal.
Palestinian Ministry of Health claims to have made the discovery while inspecting the body at the morgue.
Raising the Palestinian flag at the UN is a symbolic gesture. The UN has not accepted Palestine as a member state.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Mahmoud Habbash said that Abbas and US Secretary of State John Kerry held “difficult” talks in New York during which they discussed the PA president’s UN speech.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The United States and Israel were among eight countries that voted against the Palestinian-drafted resolution.
Nickolay Mladenov talks to the ‘Post’ about a wide range of regional issues
"Inspired by the flavours of Palestine," read a description of a salad on the airline's menu.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
“We’re not pressing you to negotiate with Hamas,” Zijlstra assured Rivlin.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
At risk of losing American aid, the Palestinian leadership must make some tough decisions.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
“The US has chosen not to be a mediator for the peace process. We reject it as mediator. The US is with Israel and supports and backs it.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
Israel is adamantly opposed to Palestinian admission to all international organizations.
You can't select Israel, but you can select "State of Palestine, Occupied."
By SHARON UDASIN
The approximately NIS 3,000 monthly reward is consistent with the PA’s longstanding law.
“I want to be in direct communication with you and answer your questions,” Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai said.
Regavim is a watch-dog group that monitors illegal Palestinian construction and has been one of the petitioners to the High Court of Justice against the village.
New video shows youth purportedly attending UNRWA schools voicing support for terrorism against Jews.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Contrary to the claims of those who are either not paying attention or hate the Jewish state for their own reasons, Abbas’ ultimate goal is neither peace nor a "two-state solution."
By RUTHIE BLUM
Abdel Rahim noted in his letter that he had always opposed Abbas’s contacts with “Zionist figures.”
“There is never anything automatic,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Wednesday at a news conference in Cairo, according to Agence France Press.
"The push factors can be negative conditions such as poverty, despair, lack of education and having nothing better to do," says Dr. Hilly Moodrick-Even Khen.
By BEN HARTMAN
The Hebrew University conference on the law of armed conflict was organized by the university’s Minerva Center and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Preparing to host Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, the president's aides also cast doubt on the prospect of direct negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leadership.
By MICHAEL WILNER
A misunderstanding of a Spanish word found one pilot in a bit of controversy after landing in Tel Aviv.
Experience the dramatic events of 1967 and how they transformed the State of Israel.
My great-grandfather’s love of Israel and South African Jews
By PHILIP WEYERS
Daniel Pipes says it’s time to convince the Palestinians that they have lost.
By RACHEL COHEN
While territorial division remains the focus of the peace process, some believe that the core issue of the conflict is a rejection of any Jewish sovereignty
Zionism did not impose itself upon an indigenous people who’d been there for centuries; it was one of two simultaneous immigrations
By PHILIP GOLD
on both sides of the border.
By NOREEN SADIK
Residents in the town of Barta’a in northern Israel and Samaria (West Bank) live in a constant identity crisis between the security barrier and the Green Line.
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Inside the quiet Qatari transformation of former Israeli settlements into snazzy new apartments for Gazans
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Abu Yousif said the meeting will take place at the same time as an international peace conference in Paris, which is scheduled for January 15.
There are currently around 30,000 residents in Ramallah, of which 25% are Christian.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Officials say the service will be a boon for consumers working remotely, including those stuck at Israeli checkpoints and needing to pay urgent bills or get work done.
By REUTERS
Lawmakers Granger and Lowey urge Abbas to renew negotiations with Netanyahu.
The incident was caught on video last Friday after police descended upon protester demonstrating against Jews visiting the Temple Mount.
Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians in the territories is reminiscent of apartheid.
By ILAN BARUCH
A fatal flaw meant that they were doomed to failure.
By AVRAHAM NEGUISE
I’m not comparing the Palestinian population to children, but certainly their leadership is selling their own version of the Santa story to them.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
There are a number of reasons why Donald Trump will not succeed in brokering peace in the Middle East.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The post-Abbas era will pose new threats and opportunities for Israel. It is up to Israel to ensure that the opportunities are maximized and the threats are neutralized as quickly as possible.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
The “Israel apartheid” claim has been around since before South African apartheid ended
Even more mind-boggling is that not only do Americans unwittingly pay these stipends with their taxes, they are codified in Palestinian law.
By NATHAN J. DIAMENT
When crafting a response to this deeply troubling PA policy, Israeli decision makers must take into account the possibility that their actions could have secondary consequence.
By AMOS YADLIN,MOSHE YA’ALON
Papuans are among the most vulnerable members of the human race, some whose only encounter with “foreigners” has been marked with violence, oppression and hatred.
By ADAM PERRY
It is a shining example of how cooperation on issues of quality of life can build trust and, hopefully, lead to improved relations between Israelis and their Palestinian neighbors.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Of course, it is not only arson-terrorists who receive a PA salary. All Palestinian, Israeli Arab and Arab terrorists from any country who are imprisoned are rewarded with high salaries from the PA.
By ITAMAR MARCUS
It was never about building “Palestine.”
Removing Jewish settlers from the occupied territories is never “ethnic cleansing.” It is justice.
By ELIAS ZANANIRI
My heart goes out to the families of victims everywhere. In the words of the traditional phrase of consolation, may the families of Hallel and Rabbi Michael "be comforted among the mourners of Zion."
By LIAT COLLINS
By EFRAIM KARSH
There is no Palestinian constituency for peace with Israel. The more Israel offers the Palestinians, the less interested they are in settling.
Before the world expends even more efforts on the Palestinian national project it’s time to first demand exactly what will be the content of that still empty Palestinian museum.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
On its face, this is excellent news for Israel, but lurking close behind is a dangerous potential for complacency.
By ABE SILBERSTEIN
We must now consider something groundbreaking to release us from this tangled situation.
By NIMROD NOY
With regard to “800 extra cops deployed in Jerusalem amid Palestinian calls for ‘day of rage.’”
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Even if in reality little remains of the Oslo agreements, day-to-day relations between Israel and the Palestinians is still governed by them. The Palestinians have no external borders that they control.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Is the Vatican planning to establish a United Nations of Religion with Francis as its head?
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER