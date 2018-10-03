israel history

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The settlers are trying to use the signs to change the identity of Hebron, erase Palestinian history and pretend we do not exist,” said Hebron resident Issa Amro.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
This is the third time in a row that ICOMOS has failed to recommend a Palestinian Authority proposal for inscription on the "World Heritage in Danger" list.
Whether credible or not, the plans never came into effect as Israel emerged victorious from the conflict.
By EYTAN HALON
Netanyahu pointed out that in 1929, the Arabs massacred the Jews in Hebron; in 1948, Jews were expelled and murdered in Gush Etzion, Kalya (near the Dead Sea) and Atarot, north of Jerusalem.
By HERB KEINON
Hundreds of social media users poked fun at the latest Palestinian claim to a piece of Jewish history.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Declassified documents reveal IDF rabbi’s excitement over liberating Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
“The Jewish community helped. It’s not something we publish but the Jewish community certainly helped... "
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Beit Hatfutsot Museum is trying to shift paradigms when telling the Jewish story.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
S’il se considère comme un pays européen, l’Etat juif possède un destin très similaire
à celui de son voisin turc
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Jawbone puts Homo sapiens migration 50,000 years earlier, say researchers.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Orient Hotel, which took more than four years to construct, and still requires a few finishing touches, is certainly one of the most spacious in the capital.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Although the Ramban Synagogue, located in the Jewish Quarter, is identified with the one built by Ramban, it is a misnomer.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
Cynics all over the world assumed that Israel, once attacked by its Arab neighbors, would never have a first anniversary.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Explore ancient Roman life in the North
By MIRIAM KRESH
How one building’s twisted history embodies the problems facing Jerusalem development.
By JOEL HABER
Directive was received to ‘prepare the brigades for war’ following Begin's speech to the Knesset.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The following is an excerpt from Ronen Bergman’s ‘Rise and Kill First,' published by Random House.
By RONEN BERGMAN
The affair of the missing immigrant Yemenite children relates to the disappearance of hundreds of babies and toddlers of Mizrahi descent, mainly from Yemen, during Israel's early days.
By JEREMY SHARON
The who's who of Israel news.
“By the grace of God (or Jesus), this work was done."
The remains are estimated to be 9 million years old.
While in Australia, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the battle “the last great successful cavalry charge in history.”
“They say no one is irreplaceable, but I don’t know if someone else could have started the great process that Herzl put in motion."
By JTA
In this edition, we span over 60 years of Jewish and Israeli history to bring back some of the 20th century's most important stories read this day.
By JTA,BECKY BROTHMAN
Considered to be the last major cavalry campaign in military history, the 1918 battle will be honored by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Allenby’s respect for the Indian soldiers can be seen in his receiving their salute as they marched past him outside of Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem on December 11, 1917, when Allenby entered the city.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
That the first Maccabiah actually did take place, despite very long odds against it, still seems miraculous.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
For Israel, the best defense might be a good offense.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
What Zionist relic is up for auction in June?
By AMY SPIRO
After over eight decades of history, public broadcasting is scheduled to start anew on Monday
In April 1948, one month before Israel declared independence, Robert Kennedy traveled to Palestine to report on the conflict for the Boston Post.
The early Zionists were as ambitious and visionary as America’s founders.
By GIL TROY
Even before the declaration of State of Israel, Jews had been parachuting into enemy territory.
Allon was a mensch, open minded and with the ability to make anyone he happened to be talking with feel important and worthy.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
From the Balfour Declaration to the first intifada, this year marks many important anniversaries in Israel's history.
“I was really ‘born’ in Jerusalem,” Brodetzky insists. “My soul has always been intertwined there.”
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Australian and New Zealanders paid tribute to their fallen soldiers at the Commonwealth Graves cemetery.
Interactive hiking trail dedicated to the 71-member assembly to open in time for Independence Day.
‘The technology Napoleon brought had far-reaching local implications after he left. For example, he brought printing to Egypt’
By BARRY DAVIS
A new biography of Yitzhak Rabin paints an intimate profile of the leader and his struggles.
The Israeli Air Force has been flying DC-3s since the War of Independence.
One of the family members secretly recorded a suspicious man's activities on his smartphone and sent the video to the Israel Antiquities Authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit.
A history professor delves into the world of Jewish counterfactual history – like what if Israel had been established in East Africa?
By YAEL UNTERMAN
Will the restructuring return the square to its “original glory” or to an “isolated traffic circle"?
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Planes destroyed Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981.
Fava – also known as the faba or ful bean – is a nutritious source of protein, fiber, carbohydrates and minerals in the diets of many cultures around the world.
“I am trying to show what might be an alternative narrative to what led to that war, or to combine the two narratives together. This is the last big secret.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Author Yossi Klein Halevi discusses how 1967 profoundly changed Israel and leaves us wrestling with tough questions a half century later
American author David Brog seeks to set the record straight on the Arab-Israeli conflict.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The riveting stories of Shlomo Hillel, Operation Babylon and Atlit.
By RUTH CORMAN
The history behind the names of Israeli streets.
By YEHUDIT COLLINS
What a difference the years make.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
The shirt is purple, long-sleeved, one that Itzik would never have worn on such a hot summer morning.
By HAIM WATZMAN
Freedom of religion – for Jews as well.
Shlomo Maital recalls five decades of living in Israel since making aliya right after the Six Day War and looks ahead to what’s in store for the country over the next 50 years.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
A museum of Jewish music in Jerusalem
harks back to Temple times when the Levites
would sing and play with divine harmony.
By MORDECHAI BECK
"Ben Ha-Ha was watching them from the top of the refrigerator; Could this still be a dream? Now his tears came."
The Kula Forest offers visitors a plethora of activities, from wildlife viewing and hiking to exploring archeological sites.
By MEITAL SHARABI
After the greatest tourist hits, here are some of the deep cuts of Jerusalem.
By BEN FISHER
US- Canadian producer and cinematographer Jeff Hoffman's inspiration for
his latest film was to his
grandfather, Leo Quint.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Amos Horev, commander of the Hulda Convoy, talks about the battle
by veterans against the plan to commemorate Rehavam Ze’evi in Sha’ar
Hagai, military ethics, rules of engagement and leadership.
By EYAL LEVY
For the past four months, former members of the Palmah have been leading a campaign against naming the site after Rehavam Ze’evi.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Yael Neeman’s memoir of kibbutz life tells a story of a hard choices.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Historian Steven Fine explores the history of one of the world’s oldest religious symbols.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
A Rishon Lezion exhibition revives the Carmel Winery’s historic beginnings.
The city has really grown, and there are now wonderful museums, restaurants, attractions and even a man-made lake where visitors can ride around in pedal boats, and then hang out at a chic café
Scholar Daniel Gordis brings Israel’s history to life and makes it accessible for a new generation.
The ‘Family Album’ photography show provides an inside look at the Dayan dynasty
Soldiers’ Talk – later retitled The Seventh Day: Soldiers’ Talk about the Six-Day War – caused quite a furor.
By PHILIP GOLD
Looking down at Jerusalem evokes a sense of history and a glimpse through the eyes of many conquerors over thousands of years.
By ITSIK MAROM
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
If, as the old saying goes, a picture is worth 1,000 words, then the Meitar Collection, with its 200,000 pictures, should be worth at least 200 million.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Montfort is a large complex, most of which is in ruins, but there are a few parts that remain intact.
The story of an ‘Exodus’ passenger’s stormy sail to the Jewish state.
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
The visit by the Egyptian president 40 years ago was as momentous as Neil Armstrong’s first moon-walk.
By LIAT COLLINS
Allenby deliberately chose to walk into the Old City because, he said, only the Messiah should ride into the Holy City.
By BARRY SHAW
The book is fast-paced and well-written, but it is not very compelling.
By AARON LEIBEL
It was a clash of personalities: Hillel communicated with the other; Shammai – like Mati Dan – could not even bear the other’s presence.
A look back at Begin’s victory and the lessons it holds for today
By Michal Cotler-Wunsh
Along with the rest of us, and according to the Psalm, Dad always set Jerusalem above his chiefest joys.
By THELMA JACOBSON
The majority of Israelis today don’t care about being welcomed in Europe and don’t seek European approval.
Independence Day displays in Jerusalem before and after the Six Day War
By DORON BAR
By DOV LIPMAN
By BARBARA SOFER
Best of times? Worst of times? For Israel, nearing its 70th anniversary, it is both at the same time.
By JONATHAN ADELMAN
UN Security Council Resolution 2334 doesn’t define who we are. That’s our job.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Secrecy still shrouds events from six decades ago.
By DANNY ORBACH
The story that we tell of Herzl, Nordau, Bialik, Alterman, Ben-Gurion, Rabin, Golda and the like is no longer most Israeli most Israelis’ narrative.
By October 1, 1918, Allied forces were in Damascus; Palestine was free of the 613-year-old Ottoman overlords.
By STEVE SATTLER
Since the birth of the State of Israel and the birth of the Palestinian refugee problem, we (both) have been on the path of choosing death, not life.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Shimon Peres was a model for being able to change oneself, says the writer.
Asher Snir achieved preeminence as an IAF combat pilot and could well have reached the top had he not died 30 years ago this week.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Paul Alster joins the paratroopers of Battalion 66, who took part in one of the bloodiest battles of the Six Day War, and hears how the decision to take the Old City was made.
By PAUL ALSTER
THE MIDRASH says that the tribe of Zebulun, which was a traders’ tribe, became a full partner in the Torah learning of the tribe of Issachar, which was the tribe of scholars.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
What stood behind Jacob’s family’s preference for shepherding over farming?
This week the usual column of ‘Wine Talk’ puts on its special Hanukka costume and discusses some of the secrets of olive oil.
By Adam Montefiore
Beersheba and Mitzpe Ramon offer visitors a plethora of activities, including a restored railway station, alpacas that eat from your hand and local chefs with flair.
News briefs from around Jerusalem.