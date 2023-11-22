New research has revealed the earliest example of large-scale systematic production of weapons of war is in the Southern Levant, from 7200 years ago.

The discovery, found by Israel Antiquity Authority’s extensive research, has been published in the academic journal Atiqot 111.

The production system provides key insight into the organized arming of military groups in ancient Israel.

The mass production of weapons

Dr. Gil Haklay, Enno Bron, Dr. Dina Shalem, Dr. Ianir Milevski and Nimrod Getzov of the Israel Antiquities Authority, the parties responsible for the research, analyzed 424 sling stones from the Early Chalcolithic period (c. 5800–4500 BCE.) All sling stones had been collected from two different archaeological sites in En Esur in the northern Sharon plain, and at ‘En Zippori in the Lower Galilee.

All the sling stones had been almost identical, having uniformly been manufactured from hard limestone/dolomite with similar measurements of an average length of 52 mm, a width of about 321 mm, and an average weight of 60 g. An ancient building at ‘En Esur in which Slingstones were found (credit: Assaf Peretz/Israel Antiquities Authority)

The construction of these weapons was likely the result of extensive community effort, with a large number of people employed solely for their construction in preparation for battle.

“The stones, that were intended to be projected from a sling, are smoothed, with a specific biconical aerodynamic form, enabling exact and effective projection,” explained the archaeologists. “Similar sling stones have been found at other sites in the country, mainly from the Hula Valley and the Galilee in the north to the northern Sharon, but this is the first time that they have been found in excavations in such large concentrations.” Slingstones from ‘En Zippori (credit: Gil Haklay/Israel Antiquities Authority)

“These stones are in fact, the earliest evidence of warfare in the Southern Levant. The similarity of the sling stones points to large-scale industrial production. The effort put into the aerodynamic form and the smoothing of the stones’ surface indicate that they were intended to be exact and deadly weapons,” the researchers said.

“Yet again, archaeology teaches us that history does repeat itself” concluded Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. The IAA researchers’ understandings open a window to a deeper understanding of the life and relationships between groups of people in prehistoric periods.”