The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Most Israeli youth do not know who Zionist leader Jabotinsky was, poll finds

The survey conducted by the right-wing polling agency shows a remarkable gap in Israel's youth regarding Ze'ev Jabotinsky.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2023 16:12

Updated: JULY 17, 2023 16:13
ZE’EV JABOTINSKY wearing the uniform of the Jewish Legion of the British army, with sisters Bela and Nina. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
ZE’EV JABOTINSKY wearing the uniform of the Jewish Legion of the British army, with sisters Bela and Nina.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel’s youth know very little about Ze'ev Jabotinsky or his works, a new poll released on Monday, one day before Israel marks Ze'ev Jabotinsky Day on July 18, revealed.

The survey is seemingly poignantly timed, as Jabotinsky’s most well-known work, “The Iron Wall,” becomes a centenarian this year.

There remains, however, a disconnect between the Jewish State’s desire to highlight the historical figure and the state’s younger generations.

Jabotinsky Day Law was passed in 2005, to “bequeath Ze'ev Jabotinsky's vision, heritage, and achievements for generations, to commemorate him, and to bring about the education of future generations.”

It is observed on the Hebrew date, 29th of Tammuz, a date that marks the Zionist giant’s death, during which the state directs attention, including a memorial service on Mount Herzl, to Jabotinsky’s life.

Nevertheless, basic knowledge of Jabotinsky is estranged from many of Israel’s young Jews.

The pol's' main findings

In fact, 55% of those surveyed responded that they had not learned about Jabotinsky while in school and 84% hadn’t learned about him during informal educational settings.

“Jabotinsky has a lot to say of relevance to us today, even from 100 years ago, so it is a great shame that despite the passage of the Jabotinsky Day Law, very few younger Israelis have learned about him and his vision,” Nave Dromi of the Middle East Forum Israel Office remarked.

“Especially after his ideological descendants, the Right-wing parties, have been largely in power for the last four decades, it is a shame that Zionist education appears to still be tilted away from the Revisionist Movement,” Dromi added. “It could be argued that now more than ever, its principles, including the necessity of defeating one’s enemies, are vital as the Jewish State’s enemies are increasing.”

The polling also found that, among Israeli Jewish youth, despite roughly 40 years of right-wing political dominance, the Revisionist Movement is less well known than the Socialist/Labor Movement and Religious Zionism.

In fact, only about one-tenth of Israeli high school students have learned about the Revisionist Movement at school whereas 31% have learned about the Socialist/Labor.

Students in the national religious sector, according to the polling, seem to be better educated on the matter, 30% of whom responded that they had learned about the Revisionist movement.

Additionally, 95% of high school students are not familiar with Jabotinsky’s essay "The Iron Wall."

Still, 70% of pre-army youth reportedly agree with Jabotinsky's assertion that only a strong Jewish military force will resolve the conflict with the Palestinians. 71% of those polled stated that they believe that Israel’s enemies will only accept its existence if they believe that the Jewish State cannot be defeated in war. Three-quarters of high schoolers believed the same.

Additionally, while roughly seven of ten Jewish youth in 2023 view themselves as right-wing, merely 9% of them could name Jabotinsky, a figure who pioneered the right-wing movement in Israel.

The survey had a sampling error of 4.4%.

The agency that conducted the polling, the Israel Victory Project, states their goal as “to steer Israeli policy toward backing an Israel victory over the Palestinians to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict. This new paradigm of defeating Palestinian violent rejectionism and terrorism, seeks to convince Palestinians that the Jewish state will endure, drawing on Israel's earlier and successful strategy of deterrence.”

The polling was conducted on July 9 by the Shiluv polling agency for the Middle East Forum’s Israel Victory Project. The polling agency surveyed 500 Jewish youth aged 16-25.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by